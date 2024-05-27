Biden Defunds Uganda Programs Over Punitive Gay Laws

By Lisa Vives, Global Information Network

NEW YORK | 27 May 2024 (IDN) — Uganda, which expected to receive $18 million from the U.S. for peace efforts in Sudan, Somalia and other countries, is said to be shocked that President Biden has now pledged the money to Kenya.

This was announced during a bilateral meeting with President William Ruto at his recent state visit where Kenya was named a non-NATO partner. For years, the United States identified President Yoweri Museveni and his government as strategic partners in East Africa for fighting global terrorism as well as advancing regional stability.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush bankrolled Uganda to advance peacekeeping efforts and democracy in the region.

It should be noted that Uganda was one of the primary beneficiaries of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, but the funding now hangs in the balance as the U.S. continues to accuse Uganda of human rights abuses.

President Biden formally removed Uganda from the list in January 2024.

On why Uganda was being delisted from AGOA, Biden stated, “Uganda has engaged in gross violations of internationally recognized human rights,” specifically Uganda’s crackdown on the gay community and threats to impose the death penalty on members of the LGBTQ. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo: President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda. Source: New African Magazine