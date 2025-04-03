Situation report: AU mediators arrive in Juba; Hemedti threatens to invade Sudan’s northern states; Armed men kill 20 individuals in Oromia

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.

Situation in South Sudan (per 3 April)

African Union (AU) mediators arrived in Juba, South Sudan, engaging in discussions aimed at averting a resurgence of conflict following the recent house arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar, which has escalated tensions in the country.

The AU delegation’s visit is part of broader efforts to support the peace process, as calls for Machar’s immediate release grow, with concerns that his detention could jeopardize the 2018 peace agreement that ended the previous conflict.

A lot of new arms are reportedly being brought to South Sudan by lorry trucks, according to people on the ground.

The tense situation has been causing many people to leave Juba, sources report. There are fears of new genocide, or of prolonged sporadic fighting.

It is crucial for leaders to prioritize unity and peace to secure a sustainable future for South Sudan, stated the UNDP Administrator on the situation in South Sudan, Achim Steiner, urging leaders to prioritize dialogue.

Situation in Sudan (per 3 April)

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has raised the alarm about the escalating “use of sexual violence as a weapon of terror” in Sudan.

Despite efforts to provide reproductive health services and support for survivors through mobile health teams and safe spaces, significant funding cuts threaten the health and safety of people.

Indiscriminate shelling by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) at the Abu Shouk camp for internally displaced people (IDPs), North Darfur, resulted in at least seven fatalities and nine injuries.

Multiple instances of rape by the RSF fighters, with 27 documented cases, including nine involving minors, have been reported in the Abu Shouk camp within the past three months, according to the camp management committee.

Recent attacks by RSF have resulted in at least 96 deaths and over 70 injuries in villages south of Omdurman, leading to significant displacement among residents, stated local community spokesperson, Saif al-Din Ahmed.

RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) issued a threat to invade the Northern State and River Nile State following recent significant losses to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), claiming that 2,000 RSF vehicles were en route to the northern regions.

“Famine is taking hold” of several areas across Sudan, including Zamzam and Al Salam IDP camps, and areas in the Western Nuba Mountains, warned the UN.

With approximately 25 million people facing acute food insecurity, the UN is urgently calling for unimpeded access for aid delivery and strong agricultural support.

The Sudanese government is seeking assistance from Interpol and UNESCO to recover artifacts that were looted from the National Museum in Khartoum during the ongoing conflict.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 3 April)

The Ethiopian House of People’s Representatives has amended the Proclamation No. 359/2003 to allow for the extension of interim administrations two additional times of up to one year per each extension.

The amended proclamation, which was adopted on Tuesday, also shifts the authority to approve such extensions from the House of Federation to the Speaker of the House.

This change will enable the Tigray Interim Regional Administration (TIRA) to be extended for an additional year as its original mandate recently expired.

Over 20 individuals were killed and three others abducted in an attack in the Tullu Moti kebele of the Horo Guduru Wollega zone, Oromia. Reports indicate that attackers opened fire against local security militia but also indiscriminately shot at people trying to flee their homes.

Public rallies took place across various regional states in Ethiopia, demonstrating their support for national reforms. Recalling the seventh anniversary of the reforms initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in 2018, people emphasised public interest in supporting processes of the reform agenda.

A report by International Media Support revealed that at least 43 journalists in Ethiopia faced arrests, kidnappings, and harassment in 2024, particularly in conflict-affected regions like Amhara and Oromia, where both state and non-state actors posed significant threats.

Regional & International Situation (per 3 April)

A humanitarian crisis is intensifying along the South Sudan-Ethiopia border due to escalating violence, displacement, and a cholera outbreak, with thousands fleeing to Ethiopia’s Gambella region for safety, reported Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

An Eritrean delegation, led by Presidential Advisor Yemane Gebreab, met with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir, in Juba, South Sudan. Delivering a message from Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki, the delegation emphasised Eritrea’s commitment to support the government of South Sudan.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 3 April)

The parties expected to form a future German government have agreed to work on a stricter migration policy, which includes increased detention capacity for migrants and refugees, a two-year suspension of family reunification, and expanded lists of safe countries for deportation.

Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, a Libyan militia leader accused of war crimes and torture, has been seen in Italy after entering the country on a Schengen visa issued by Malta, raising concerns due to his controversial background and violent actions of his militia against migrants and refugees.

While Italian officials assert that his visa was processed correctly, the situation has sparked debate, especially following the recent release of Osama Elmasry Najim, a Libyan citizen wanted by the ICC for war crimes, from Italian custody, which has led to political scrutiny and allegations of judicial errors.

Sudanese refugees in Egypt are facing dire conditions as the UNHCR has suspended most of its medical treatment programs due to significant funding cuts, leaving many without essential healthcare and support services.

