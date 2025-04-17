Situation report: Two-year anniversary of Sudan’s war

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.

Situation in Sudan (per 17 April)

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) declared the formation of a rival government as the conflict with the Sudanese army entered its third year. 15 April marks the 2nd anniversary of the start of the war.

“On this anniversary, we proudly declare the establishment of the Government of Peace and Unity, a broad coalition that reflects the true face of Sudan,” said a Telegram statement published by the RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti).

Up to 400,000 people have been displaced from the Zamzam camp after the RSF took control over the camp, according to the IOM. Over 300 people, including humanitarian workers, have been killed during fighting around the Zamzam and Abu Shouk on Friday and Saturday.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have taken control of the Gondahar market in Omdurman, a key area which was subjected to several heavy bombardments since the start of the war.

The United Nations has expressed serious concern over the escalating violence and worsening humanitarian situation in El Fasher’s Zamzam camp.

“Civilians, including humanitarian workers, are reportedly being prevented from leaving, and survivors have spoken of killings, sexual violence and also of the burning of homes,” said the UN briefing.

The number of children requiring assistance doubled to over 15 million since the start of the war as violence, hunger, and disease escalate in Sudan, warned UNICEF calling for international support.

UNESCO is implementing emergency measures to support education, culture, and media, including a national plan aimed at revitalizing the education system for over 17 million children currently without access to schooling.

Situation in South Sudan (per 17 April)

The Revitalized Peace Agreement is essential for breaking the cycle of violence in the country, said Nicholas Haysom, the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), during the briefing to the UN Security Council.

Edem Wosornu, UN OCHA, reported that 9.3 million South Sudanese, including a significant number of children, require humanitarian assistance this year, with a funding need of $1.7 billion to support nearly 5.4 million people.

The escalating situation in South Sudan has resulted in over 180 fatalities, more than 250 injuries, and the displacement of approximately 125,000 individuals since March.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 17 April)

Amnesty International urged the Ethiopian government to halt the Corridor Development Project, an urban development programme implemented across 58 cities, due to reported forced evictions in Addis Ababa, where at least 872 individuals were displaced without proper consultation or compensation.

Amnesty highlighted the severe human rights violations associated with the project, including the psychological impact on evicted families and the lack of adequate housing alternatives, calling for immediate action to protect the rights of affected residents.

Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), called for urgent discussions with the AU regarding the implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

During a meeting with Major General Samad Alade, leader of the AU’s monitoring mission, Debretsion expressed concerns about the ongoing occupation of Tigrayan territories, the plight of internally displaced persons, and the need for humanitarian aid to resume.

Regional & International Situation (per 17 April)

In a landmark ruling, the UK’s High Court has ruled that kidnapping for ransom can be classified as exploitation, overturning a previous Home Office decision that denied a victim recognition of being subjected to slavery or human trafficking despite his account of abduction and torture.

This ruling sets a significant precedent for future cases, emphasizing that victims of ransom kidnappings should not be excluded from protections against human trafficking.

The G7 Foreign Ministers have condemned the ongoing conflict in Sudan, marking two years since the war began, calling for an immediate ceasefire, and urging the warring parties to adhere to international humanitarian law.

A pro-forma hearing in the case of the alleged Eritrean human trafficker known as Walid took place on Tuesday in Zwolle, the Netherlands, with the suspect not present but represented by his lawyer. The next pro-forma hearing is on 8 July with the content hearings to be planned for November 2025.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 17 April)

The European Commission intends to identify seven countries as “safe countries of origin,” allowing for expedited processing and potential rejection of asylum applications from these nations.

The countries listed include Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, India, Kosovo, Morocco, and Tunisia, with the final list expected to be released by June and implemented in 2026.

Interior ministers from five EU Mediterranean countries emphasized the need to enhance the European Border and Coastguard Agency (Frontex) and take stronger measures against irregular immigration.

During a summit in Naples, they signed a joint declaration advocating for increased funding and a common strategy for managing migration.

Italy has transferred 40 rejected male asylum seekers to detention centers in Albania, with the aim to keep them in the centers until they are deported back to their countries of origin.

During the anniversary of the start of the war in Sudan, UNHCR warned that “the world’s most damaging displacement crisis is now happening amid the worst humanitarian funding situation in decades” with about 13 million people displaced and 4 million people crossing into the neighbouring countries.

Irregular crossings into Europe have decreased by 30% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, a trend attributed to EU’s stricter policies.

While the decline in arrivals is notable, rights groups warn that it has led to increased risks for migrants and refugees, including dangerous routes and severe mistreatment in countries like Libya and Tunisia, highlighting the human cost behind the statistics.

