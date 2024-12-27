Africa: Too Few Are Interested in Learning the Russian Language

By Kester Kenn Klomegah

MOSCOW | 27 December 2024 (IDN) — Russian language study is hitting roadblocks in Africa. For several years after the Soviet collapse, Moscow has been stepping up efforts to strengthen Russian language study and its culture across Africa. However, there have been few tangible results, mainly due to low motivation towards the language; its usefulness is blurry compared to other foreign languages, including French, English, and Chinese.

In the previous years, there has been an increasing concern about Russia’s extremely low presence in Africa. Russia initially wanted to become part of Europe and construct business ties from Lisbon to Vladivostok, its dream of a prestigious Global North. Africa’s potential is evident to everyone. Due to the changing geopolitical situation, Russia now hopes to normalize cultural relations but has been hampered by multiple challenges.

The Kremlin leadership, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the NGOs, including the Russkiy Mir Foundation, created to support language study inside Africa, have to seriously prioritize various motivating factors such as broad all-year-round tourism, people-to-people exchanges, cultural linkages, and more educational collaborations.

Trade ties between small and medium-scale operators in the private sector (as opposed to state corporate commercial deals) and business people’s interactions are highly limited between the two regions.

Irreconcilable cultural differences

Critics say Russia is a staunch advocate for multipolarity but still, in real terms, stands far from being receptive, interactive, and integrative with foreigners. As it appears, Russia’s irreconcilable cultural differences and colour-discriminatory attitudes make the country a segregated society. It is noticeable that potential African learners see few opportunities to practice the Russian language and find it hard to deepen cultural understanding and dispel stereotypes.

Critics further doubt to what degree the Russian language can bolster bilateral cultural relations with Africa. Russia’s tourism destination spots are still not popular among the middle class, estimated at 350 million, which is double the population of Russia.

Most Africans prefer to study foreign languages to ensure smooth participation in interstate activities such as trade and maintaining relationships with people abroad. Foreign countries, such as Britain, the United States, European countries, and now China, are their traditional favourites.

There are always interactive programmes and cultural activities operated annually by foreign missions and NGOs to support government efforts in forging external multifaceted relations.

From different perspectives, Russia has not been a significant economic giant in Africa compared to Western and European countries and China. Due to this historical truth, Africans have little interest in studying the Russian language and its culture. The Russian language itself does not sound attractive in terms of its economic opportunity, and therefore, Africans prefer to study languages that readily offer opportunities.

Far removed from Africa’s development issues

Russia appears far removed from Africa’s development issues; it is only mentioned in limited areas, such as weapons and military equipment supplies to French-speaking West Africa. China is making considerable contributions to the continent, which has made Africans see the need to understand the language to have better interaction with them and sustain long-term friendships.

More comparably, the research indicates more Chinese Confucius Institute, an equivalent of Russkiy Mir, in Africa. Nowadays, China is being viewed as a strong strategic partner in Africa, given its (China’s) strong footprints in diverse economic sectors.

China has more than 20 Confucius Centers and a party school in Africa. Western and European countries, and Asians, for example, China, with the support of civil society, youth programmes and women’s issues — these are entirely vacillating between points of hope and despair on Russia’s radar.

Russian authorities struggle to find effective ways of marketing the country’s language abroad by establishing language centres, for instance, in Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Nigeria, and South Africa, which are currently operating in Africa. Moreover, the Central African Republic, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali have also declared the Russian language as the second language, compulsorily to be studied in national schools and as an oriented strategy for consolidating cultural cooperation with Russia. It is also envisioned as overcoming social inequality and involvement of the young in sustainable economic development in those African countries.

The Russkiy Mir Foundation

In June 2001, the Russkiy Mir Foundation was created by a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin to restore the Russian cultural image and promote the Russian language and its literature abroad, and its activities are financed under a special state budget allocation approved by the State Duma (lower house of parliament) and the Federation Council.

Chronicling reports on opening Russian language centres in a couple of years (2021 to 2023) show the Russia House, the latest non-government organization, has now designed a large-scale educational project titled ‘Distant Russian in Africa’, which consists of free intensive Russian language courses and professional development seminars. Its co-organizers are the Institute of Russian Language and Culture (IRLAiK) of Moscow State University and the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Tanzania. Sources, however, indicate that Russian as a foreign language study started last summer in Tanzania, Zambia, Uganda, Kenya, Mauritius and Madagascar.

As Russkiy Mir reported, for teachers teaching Russian as a foreign language, Moscow State University usually holds training for educators from East African countries. It was also decided to hold a video conference in the field of tourism. But the point is that Russian authorities have to address the fundamental issue of running travel and exchange programmes for Russian learners, increasing the number of foreign trips (alternatively referred to as study tours), including for Russian language learning purposes in the Russian Federation.

Russia and Africa should have more and more youth exchanges

Observers suggest that Russia and Africa should have more and more youth exchanges. As part of the New Generation programme, representatives of African countries travel to Russia to participate in short-term programmes designed for young representatives from political, public, scientific and business circles to get acquainted with the people, the city landscape and interesting spots in the Russian Federation.

Generally, it’s time for Africans to create their solutions. Africans have waited for Russia’s pledges and promises, and several agreements have not been implemented in the cultural and educational spheres. That’s true regarding analyzing contemporary relations between Russia and African countries.

And, of course, Africans could also take advantage of the contradictions in the geopolitical processes to pick up valuable offers made available from foreign players. Long ago, Africans expressed complete readiness for facilitating practical work with Russia. And it’s time for Russia to Act. This sounds wonderful, right?

At the July plenary session in St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, “We propose opening schools in Africa with a series of subjects taught in Russian. Implementing projects such as the study of Russian and introducing Russia’s high educational standards will create the best foundation for equal cooperation.”

According to Putin, in 28 African countries, a project has been launched to create open education centres to train teachers and educators in children’s preschool institutions and primary and secondary schools. “In order to do this, we are planning to significantly increase the enrollment of African students in Russian pedagogical universities. We invite our African partners to join in this endeavour,” he indicated in his speech in late July 2023.

Nevertheless, we must remember that Africa has the fastest-growing population in the world. Over 50% of people living in Africa are under 25. At the same time, offering this youth population modern technology in addition to the Russian language would strategically contribute to the development of their entrepreneurship and leadership qualities and simultaneously build unique bridges for future collaboration between Africa and Russia.

In conclusion, it is imperative to remember to invest in establishing future partnerships. The Russian language could give an additional dimension, show the roadmap to Africa, and determine the shift in geopolitical relations. Joint declarations, both in Sochi and Saint Petersburg, suggested authorities would back away from the utter reluctance approach . . . to take significant new steps forward as well as active engagement in meaningful cooperation in Sub-Saharan Africa. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo: Russian language class. Source: LRT.lt