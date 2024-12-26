UN Will Have 3.72 billion USD at Its Disposal in 2025

A view of the UN Headquarters in New York (cropped). UN Photo/Loey Felipe - Photo: 2024

By Vibhu Mishra*

NEW YORK | 26 December 2024 (IDN | UN News) — The General Assembly wrapped up the main part of its 79th session on 24 December, approving a $3.72 billion budget for the United Nations for 2025 and adopting a new programme to support landlocked developing countries.

The approved regular budget (RB) for 2025 represents an increase of about $1 million over the Secretary-General’s October proposal to the Assembly’s Fifth Committee, which oversees administrative and budgetary matters.

It also includes technical adjustments following the adoption of other resolutions and decisions by UN intergovernmental bodies since the proposed budget was submitted. The total budget appropriation for 2025 amounts to $3,717,379,600.

The regular budget funds UN programmes across key areas, including political affairs, international justice and law, regional cooperation for development, human rights and humanitarian affairs, and public information.

In addition, the Organization maintains a distinct budget for peacekeeping operations, with the fiscal cycle 1 July to 30 June, while the RB cycle aligns with the calendar year.

Outlining his proposal at the General Assembly’s Fifth Committee on 16 October 2024, the forum for administrative and budgetary matters, António Guterres said the proposal for UN’s regular budget comes with a sense of urgency, amid multiplicity of challenges. “In a context of major global shocks, the United Nations is more needed than ever,” he said.

The proposal reflected the priorities set out in recent landmark agreements, he emphasised, citing the Pact for the Future and its annexes, the Global Digital Compact, and the Declaration on Future Generations.

“[These] represent a commitment towards updating and reforming international cooperation to make it more networked, effective, fair and inclusive,” he added.

Programme of action for LLDCs

In a separate action, the General Assembly adopted the Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for the Decade 2024-2034, aiming to tackle the unique challenges faced by nations without direct access to open seas.

Landlocked developing countries (LLDCs) face significant hurdles in trade and development, relying on transit nations, which leads to higher trade costs, delays and reduced competitiveness in global markets.

The Programme of Action identifies five priorities: promoting sustainable economic growth through innovation and structural transformation, enhancing regional trade integration, improving transport connectivity, building climate resilience, and ensuring effective implementation strategies.

The new framework builds on the Vienna Programme of Action (2014-2024) and the Almaty Programme of Action (2003), which laid the groundwork for addressing the persistent obstacles plaguing LLDCs.

Budget highlights

Excluding the Special Political Missions (SPMs), the proposed budget for 2025 includes a total of 10,494 posts, representing a net increase of 115 posts for new or strengthened mandates.

$711 million is proposed for SPMs, reflecting a $31 million decrease due to the discontinuation of field operations in Sudan (UNITAMS) and the investigative team in Iraq (UNITAD).

The budget proposal also includes, among other programmes, $50 million for the Peacebuilding Fund to address ongoing funding gaps; an increase of $8 million for the UN human rights office, OHCHR, to support regional initiatives; and an additional $8.3 million to support the work of the Independent Institution on Missing Persons in Syria.

The proposed budget further includes $3.5 million in additional humanitarian resources for the crisis Gaza, including an increase of $2.5 million for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), a lifeline for Palestine refugees.

The 2025 budget proposal also includes measures to place the System-Wide Evaluation Office on firmer footing with RB funding, alongside a $2 million increase for the Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) and the Ethics Office to bolster capacities.

Focus on development

Sustainable development remains a core priority, with an increase of about $4.5 million, marking the sixth consecutive annual increase.

The Regular Programme of Technical Cooperation (RPTC) will receive a $2 million boost, and an additional $500,000 is proposed for technical assistance and advice to nations on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The proposal also includes an increase of $1 million for the Development Account to enhance targeted, country-level support.

Mr. Guterres also highlighted in his October proposal the “chronic funding shortfall” facing the Resident Coordinator system and need for “a sustainable and predictable funding mechanism”, through partial RB financing.

Liquidity challenges

In October, Mr. Guterres urged 193 Member States to fulfil their financial obligations in full and on time, stressing that the UN’s ability to meet its mandates depends on the availability of funds.

He explained that the Organization started 2024 with only $67 million in cash, down from $700 million the previous year, “making it extremely vulnerable to adverse changes in payment patterns of assessed contributions”.

To stave off implementation constraints in 2025, Mr. Guterres proposed that the General Assembly temporarily suspend the return of credits for 2023 against the 2025 assessment. The credits would be held in a reserve and released as conditions improve.

“Ultimately, the effectiveness of programme delivery and use of financial resources in 2025 will depend on the availability of cash,” he said.

*Note: This report combines Vibhu Mishra’s contributions to UN News on 25 December and on 16 October 2024. [IDN-InDepthNews].

Image: A view of the UN Headquarters in New York (cropped). UN Photo/Loey Felipe