Africa: Sustained Partnership with Russia in Mutual Interest

By Kester Kenn Klomegah

MOSCOW | 2 December 2024 (IDN) — After the first Ministerial Conference on Russia-Africa, Louis Gouend, founder of Hello Africa and founding Executive Director of the African Business Club, noted that instability and security is still fragile across the African continent, but with an innovative and balanced approaches with Russia’s engagement, many of those African states could overcome the challenges and create necessary conditions to ensure economic growth and sustainable development.

In an interview with Kester Kenn Klomegah, Gouend emphasized that conference offered comprehensive analysis and in-depth discussions over the continent’s economic potential and existing opportunities for upgrading the quality of life for impoverished millions of people. In the context of this geopolitical changes, Africa needs to strengthen cooperation with Russia in resolving and ensuring stability in most of the conflicting regions in the continent.

Here are the interview excerpts.

Question: In your understanding and objective interpretation, what happened at the first Russia-Africa Ministerial Conference on November 9-10 in the southern coastal city of Sochi, Russia?

Louis Gouend: The first Russia-Africa Ministerial Conference held in Sochi was a major event highlighting Russia’s growing desire to establish and strengthen its ties with African states. In the context of global political instability and changing geopolitical balance, Russia seeks to strengthen its influence on the African continent by offering cooperation in various areas—from economics to security.

The conference brought together many important figures from both Russia and Africa, for example, one of the most important visitors was Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which demonstrates the significant mutual interest of the parties.

The conference also discussed key issues such as trade, investment, and joint infrastructure projects. Participants emphasized the need to create sustainable and long-term partnerships that meet the interests of both sides. Many African countries expect Russia not only to invest economically, but also to understand local realities and needs.

Q: What is your expert opinion on the local situation and expectations of these African countries on one hand and Russia’s profit motive on the other?

LG: African countries’ expectations of cooperation with Russia are varied and depend on the specific conditions of each country. For example, many states face challenges in ensuring security, economic growth and sustainable development. Russia, in turn, is interested in interaction that can not only strengthen its economic position but also expand its influence on the continent.

Despite encouraging statements, it is important to understand the real situation on the ground. Many African countries continue to experience difficulties with corruption, political instability and lack of resources. Russia should take these factors into account when offering support and technologies that will be of real use.

An important aspect is that African countries are hungry for a partnership based on mutual respect and understanding of their local realities, rather than on a “we know best” approach.

Q: Is the situation with the Francophone countries of West Africa getting worse or better? How do you assess the creation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), as a military alliance, in the geopolitical context?

LG: The situation with the Francophone countries of West Africa is certainly in a state of change. The creation of the Alliance of Sahel States shows that these countries are seeking new ways to solve their problems, including security issues and military cooperation.

The Alliance can be seen as a response to regional threats such as terrorism and crime. The main objective of this military alliance is to coordinate the efforts of the countries of the region to combat these challenges. However, it is important to take into account that such a move can also be perceived as an attempt to distance itself from traditional Western allies and search for alternative partners.

Q: What political and economic consequences will be associated with the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)?

LG: The withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from ECOWAS has serious political and economic consequences. On the one hand, this may indicate growing dissatisfaction of the member states with the community’s policies, and on the other, a desire for greater independence in decision-making. This creates risks for economic integration and cooperation in the region, especially in conditions where such states are faced with internal problems and instability.

Economically, withdrawal from ECOWAS may lead to a deterioration in trade relations with neighboring states, since many mechanisms aimed at facilitating trade and investment will no longer apply to these countries. This may lead to a reduction in trade volumes, exchange rate fluctuations, and an increase in commodity prices.

Politically, such a move may lead to the creation of new alliances and coalitions, such as the above-mentioned Sahel Alliance, which may change the balance of power in the region and increase interest in non-Western players such as Russia, China, India, or even Turkey.

Q: Was Russia’s military and technical cooperation in the context of the Sahel Alliance taken into account at the first ‘Russia-Africa’ ministerial conference?

LG: The first ‘Russia-Africa’ ministerial conference could not ignore security and military cooperation issues, especially given the creation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). Discussion of military and technical cooperation between Russia and African countries became part of the forum. This is due to the fact that many of the participating countries face threats of terrorism and instability.

Russia offers its military technologies and training programs, which resonates with countries looking for alternative ways to strengthen their security. However, it is important that this cooperation does not lead to countries becoming dependent on external players, but rather contributes to their sustainable development and self-sufficiency.

Q: Ultimately, what is the importance of the conference declaration and its implications in the context of the future Russia-Africa security partnership? Is cooperation with other external players possible on security issues?

LG: The conference declaration is of great importance, as it not only records the intentions of both parties, but also sets the vector for further cooperation. It emphasizes the importance of joint efforts to achieve stability and development on the continent. It is important that the declaration does not remain on paper, but leads to real actions and projects that will see results.

The possibility of cooperation with other external players on security issues seems very realistic. African countries are increasingly striving for a multilateral approach, which can lead to the creation of new alliances and formats of interaction. This suggests that Russia could become not the only partner, but part of a wider network of cooperation with other players, such as China, India or Middle Eastern countries, which could ultimately contribute to a more balanced and multipolar security architecture on the continent.

*Kester Kenn Klomegah focuses on current geopolitical changes, foreign relations and economic development-related questions in Africa with external countries. Most of his well-resourced articles are reprinted in several reputable foreign media. [IDN-InDepthNews]

