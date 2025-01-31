Why the World Needs to Listen to Mahatma Gandhi More Than Ever

By Sachin Pilot

TONK, Rajasthan, India | 31 January 2025 (IDN) — Why should we remember Mahatma Gandhi 77 years after he was assassinated? Because more than ever, his legacy is of contemporary relevance and universal importance. Gandhi was a multidimensional person who — while engaged in politics — gave new insights into every walk of life such as social justice, peaceful resistance, morality, communities and service. He understood that the path to good governance started from social change. His writings are testimony to his keen observation of his environment and eagerness to engage constructively with problems of the society around him.

The world remembers him for several reasons. The first and foremost reason is his innovative theory and practice of satyagraha; a means of protesting against authority for its immoral acts and a successful tool of resolving conflict in a peaceful manner.

‘Satyagraha’ (Passive political resistance)

Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of satyagraha, meaning a firmness and insistence on truth, revolutionised the way social and political conflicts could be addressed. Unlike traditional methods that often relied on violence or coercion, satyagraha emphasised the power of truth, love, and non-violence to bring about change.

Gandhi demonstrated this principle during key movements such as the Salt March, where thousands peacefully defied British laws, and the Quit India Movement, which demanded India’s Independence. His method sought to appeal to the moral conscience of the oppressor, fostering reconciliation rather than perpetuating cycles of violence.

Gandhi’s approach has had a lasting global impact, influencing leaders like Martin Luther King Jr in the United States, Nelson Mandela in South Africa, Lech Wałęsa in Poland and Aung San Suu Kyi in Myanmar.

These leaders adopted satyagraha to challenge systemic injustices such as racial segregation and political oppression. His work teaches that peaceful resistance, when combined with unity and determination, is a powerful weapon against oppression, making him a timeless symbol of the power of non-violence. Satyagraha remains a powerful tool today to make our governments more accountable and ensure that they stay true to their constitutional obligations.

Second, Gandhi’s work addressed systemic inequalities, particularly those affecting marginalised communities. His campaigns against caste discrimination, untouchability, and gender inequality continue to resonate with current efforts to build more inclusive societies.

Gandhi believed in the inherent dignity of every individual and worked tirelessly to dismantle systems of inequality and injustice. One of his most significant efforts was his fight against the oppressive practice of untouchability. He advocated for their integration into the mainstream and their equal rights, challenging deeply-entrenched social norms. His campaign against untouchability included raising awareness, promoting education, and even living among marginalised communities to understand their struggles.

Gender equality

Gandhi also championed gender equality, advocating for women’s education and their active participation in social and political life. He saw women as equal partners in the struggle for freedom and encouraged them to lead movements, as seen in the Salt March, where women played a pivotal role.

His emphasis on non-violence and moral strength gave many marginalised individuals the courage to speak out against injustice. His solution to escape crony capitalism was trusteeship and cooperation that showed an alternative to capitalism and socialism. Today — as we continue to repair fault lines along caste, religion, economics – Gandhi’s vision of social justice serves as an inspiration for movements seeking to combat systemic inequality, whether it be racial, economic, or gender-based.

Student protests against paper leaks and mismanagement of public examinations across different states in India embody this spirit and have shaken the foundations of several governments. We have been witnesses to one of the most successful peaceful agitations by India’s farmers which led to the withdrawal of the farm laws in 2021. That is the epitome of the Gandhian struggle — peaceful protests leading to policy change.

‘Gram Swaraj’ (Self-governance by the village)

Third, Gandhi’s emphasis on Gram Swaraj is a shining example of empowering India’s villages. He envisioned a society that is composed of autonomous self-reliant villages with decentralised power. Gandhi championed simple living, self-sufficiency, and the responsible use of resources. In an era of climate change and environmental crises, his emphasis on sustainability and harmony with nature offers valuable lessons. Gandhi’s lifestyle was a testament to his belief in simplicity and sustainability. He advocated for a life free from excessive materialism, emphasising the importance of self-reliance and local production. His promotion of the charkha (spinning wheel) symbolised the importance of self-sufficiency and small-scale community-based economies. He argued that true wealth lay in the well-being of communities and their ability to live harmoniously with nature.

In today’s era of climate change, environmental degradation, and overconsumption, Gandhi’s principles are more relevant than ever. His emphasis on reducing waste, living within one’s means, and conserving resources aligns closely with modern movements advocating for sustainability and environmental stewardship. Gandhi also recognised the spiritual connection between humanity and nature, promoting respect for all forms of life — a perspective crucial for tackling today’s ecological crises.

Morality in politics

Fourth, Gandhi propagated morality in politics. Gandhi’s life exemplified integrity, humility, and courage. He showed that leadership rooted in moral conviction, rather than power or wealth, could inspire profound societal transformation. He lived by example, practising what he preached and holding himself to the highest standards of integrity. He demonstrated humility, rejecting wealth and power, and choosing to live among the people he served.

His dedication to satya (truth) and ahimsa (non-violence) was unwavering, even in the face of adversity. By remembering Gandhi, we reaffirm the timeless power of non-violence, empathy, and moral leadership in addressing contemporary challenges. His ideals remain a guiding light for building a more just, peaceful, and equitable world.

Gandhi’s emphasis on non-violent resistance and human rights has become a cornerstone of modern international movements advocating for democracy, justice, and equality. His legacy reminds us that the fight for freedom and human dignity requires not only courage and perseverance but also a commitment to peace and understanding.

In today’s polarised world, Gandhi’s teachings provide a blueprint for addressing global challenges such as inequality, authoritarianism, and human rights abuses. Let us not forget that India being his janmbhoomi and karmbhoomi, has greater responsibility in sustaining Gandhi’s teachings. We can do this through constructive work that contributes to nation building, helping others, peacefully resisting immoral policies and building empathetic communities.

