Wars, Inequality, And Poverty No Longer Confined To Faraway Places

By Alon Ben-Meir*

NEW YORK | 16 August 2026 (IDN) — Fragmented power, deepening inequality, climate stress, dying democracies, and weaponized information have fused into one global crisis; we can break the cycle if we only summon the will

We are living through a moment in time of cascading disorder. Wars, inequality, and poverty are no longer confined to “faraway” places; they are entwined into a single global crisis that cuts across continents, regions and regimes. What makes this moment distinctive is not only the scale of poverty—nearly 1.1 billion people in multidimensional poverty worldwide—but the collapse of the systems that were supposed to prevent it. Now we face a “new world disorder” in which shocks multiply while the shock absorbers of global collaboration, democracy, and social contracts erode in plain sight. Five structural forces have converged to bring us to this sad reality.

Five Forces Driving Global Disorder

First, power has fragmented. The brief unipolar moment after the Cold War has given way to a crowded field of major and middle powers competing through sanctions, tariffs, energy, and supply chains as tools of coercion. The result is geoeconomic confrontation that corrodes trust and stalls collective action on climate and arms control. Thus, regional conflicts turn into proxy wars, and order increasingly reflects power rather than law.

Second, inequality and economic uncertainty have hollowed out social contracts. The global financial crisis, the pandemic, and inflation shocks have left societies with rising debt, stagnant wages, and soaring wealth concentration. For many, life has grown insecure even as wealth has increased. That insecurity is politically explosive: it fuels grievance, empowers demagogues, and weakens democratic consensus. In fragile states, it raises the risk of collapse; in wealthier ones, it drives zero-sum politics and strongman leadership.

Third, ecological breakdown has become a central driver of conflict. Climate change fuels extreme weather, water scarcity, and food insecurity. Where livelihoods collapse, or land dries up, communities face displacement, recruitment by armed groups, and violent competition over resources.

Fourth, we are witnessing the erosion of democratic institutions alongside the rise of authoritarianism. Parliaments are sidelined, courts politicized, and independent media suppressed. Leaders who cannot deliver prosperity turn to repression and scapegoating. In such systems, human rights violations are not aberrations; they are instruments of control.

Finally, technological disruption has transformed the information space into a battlefield. Digital platforms are exploited to spread disinformation, polarize societies, and mobilize extremism. Cyber operations blur the line between war and peace, while AI-enabled propaganda erodes trust in institutions and truth itself.

Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine

We can see this failure vividly in three crises.

Consider Gaza. After years of blockade, repeated wars, and systemic poverty, Israel’s war in Gaza has produced mass displacement, extreme hunger, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure on a scale unseen before. Entire neighborhoods have been flattened, hospitals and universities have turned into rubble, and an already devastated economy has led to widespread starvation and the killing of over 73,000, the majority of whom are civilians. Put together, this constitutes nothing short of genocide.

The West Bank, meanwhile, has been experiencing its most severe wave of displacement and Israeli settler violence since 1967. International law is invoked but blatantly ignored, and accountability is non-existent. Gaza and the West Bank have become the mirror of our moral bankruptcy, and the emptiness of humanitarian rhetoric is clearly exposed.

Sudan is yet another tragic failure of our shared humanity. Here, a vicious struggle between rival armed factions has plunged the country into one of the world’s largest humanitarian catastrophes. Cities have been bombarded, markets looted, hospitals attacked, and communities terrorized along ethnic lines, and millions have been internally displaced. Yet international engagement is absent while the killing machines continue to flow to the combatants, as if the slow-motion destruction of a nation was just a side note.

Four years into a full-scale war, Ukraine faces entrenched battle lines, shattered infrastructure, millions of refugees, and a generation traumatized. The conflict has re-militarized Europe, brought back nuclear fears, and deepened global energy shocks. It has also reinforced global division, with opposing sides treating Ukraine as both a battlefield and a signal of the limits of the post–Cold War security system. The stakes here are not only territorial; they are about whether brutal force will once again be accepted as a legitimate instrument of expansionist power.

These three crises reveal a broader pattern: an international community that documents, debates, and deplores—but rarely intervenes to halt, redress, or prevent conflicts before they erupt. Our problem is not a lack of information; it is a lack of will.

The UN Security Council debates and adopts resolutions that are largely ignored. Peacekeeping missions are deployed with mandates they cannot fulfill and resources they do not receive but are blamed when they fail. Humanitarian appeals are chronically underfunded, forcing agencies into tough allocation decisions. Meanwhile, the double standards, demanding accountability from enemies but making excuses for allies, undermine the credibility of international law.

Breaking the Vicious Circle

How do we break this vicious circle?

What I offer below is certainly easier said than done. The lack of political will, deficiency of resources, self-serving interests, and deadly political and often violent rivalry make any suggested remedy an uphill battle, if not impossible given the present circumstances. Yet, the conversation must begin, lest we give in despair and let the chips fall where they may, to our detriment.

We must redesign interstate collaboration, making it consequential rather than ceremonial. When great-power rivalry paralyzes global bodies, coalitions of middle powers and regional organizations must be empowered to enforce arms embargoes, ensure the safe movement of people, and mediate violent conflicts. We must create overlapping enforcement mechanisms so that civilian protection does not depend on the whims of a single dictator or a UNSC veto.

We must rebuild social contracts by attacking inequality with political courage. Progressive taxation, robust social safety nets, universal health care and education, and investments in job-creating sectors can break the cycle of endemic poverty and reduce extremism and resentment. In addition, we must take climate action seriously by investing heavily in clean energy and enforcing provisions on the use of land and water resources.

We must defend democracy and civic space as preventive tools. We must condition arms transfers, security cooperation, and trade preferences on the rule of law and human rights, not on idealistic overreach. This is how we can reduce future conflicts and mass atrocities.

We should invest in journalists, activists, lawyers, and local organizations that document abuses and hold power to account, because without them, no legal architecture can function.

Given the proliferation of social media, we need rules for the information space. We need transparency, limits on false information, and international norms on cyber activities to protect democracy and prevent online manipulation from leading to violence.

Reclaiming Our Shared Humanity

We must revive humanitarianism and accountability and refuse to accept starvation, siege, and mass displacement, akin to what is happening in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine, and Yemen, as tolerable instruments of war.

We must strengthen international and domestic courts so that commanders and leaders who order or tolerate atrocities face real consequences. We should not forget that impunity is the oxygen of the vicious circle; accountability is how we can suffocate it.

Those who profit from the current chaos will resist much of the above. But we must remember that the “costs” of prevention are trivial compared to the catastrophic costs we are already paying—in lives, in treasure, and in the corrosion of our own morals and values.

The vicious circle of wars, inequality, and poverty has been made by our own decisions, omissions, and accommodations. That is precisely why we can rectify it–if only every government responsible for its own people mobilizes its human and material resources, reshapes its future with unwavering resolve into one anchored in human dignity and justice, and together reclaim our shared humanity. [IDN-InDepthNews]

*Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is President of the Institute for Humanitarian Conflict Resolution. alon@alonben-meir.com

Web: www.alonben-meir.com