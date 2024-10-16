US Top Jurisdiction Used by Environmental Criminals to Hide Dirty Money

By FACT COALITION

Analysis of 230 Environmental Crimes in Amazon Region Sheds Light on How Illicit Proceeds Are Laundered

WASHINGTON, DC | 16 October 2024 (IDN) — A new report by the Financial Accountability and Corporate Transparency (FACT) Coalition finds that the U.S. is the most common foreign destination for the products and proceeds of environmental crimes committed in the Amazon region. The report analyzes 230 cases, including instances of alleged illegal mining and illegal logging, and finds that anonymous shell and front companies are the most common secrecy vehicles used to commit and conceal the proceeds of environmental crimes.

“The Treasury Department has rightfully acknowledged that the U.S. is a top destination for illicit proceeds from environmental crime in the Amazon region,” said Julia Yansura, program director for environmental crime and illicit finance at the FACT Coalition.

“The findings of this report indicate that stronger collaboration is needed between the U.S. and countries in the Amazon region to investigate and prosecute environmental crimes, many of which are transnational.”

Such increased collaboration may be on its way. In July, Treasury advanced a major new intergovernmental initiative—the Amazon Region Initiative Against Illicit Finance—to target the proceeds of nature crimes through enhanced information exchange and technical assistance to governments in the Amazon region. FACT’s new report provides insights on the types of information sharing, technical assistance, and collaboration that are most needed to maximize the impact of the Amazon Region Initiative.

The report also examines how environmental crimes overlap with other types of crimes, a phenomenon known as “crime convergence.” Among analyzed cases, corruption was the most prevalent convergent crime, followed by terrorism financing and drug trafficking.

“In countries in the Amazon region, corruption plays a significant role in facilitating environmental crimes,” said Sandra Martínez, Program Director for Initiatives with the Political System and the State at Transparencia por Colombia, the Colombian chapter of Transparency International. “Environmental protection efforts, including the new Amazon Initiative, need to account for these realities and address critical issues of governance and institutions if they are to be successful.”

“As international leaders gather in Colombia for the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (21 October to 1 November 2024), it is important to remember that many environmental crimes are financially motivated,” said Yansura. “Beyond efforts to physically protect our natural resources, we must also crack down on the illicit proceeds of environmental crimes. The U.S. should work with partner countries to address the most common avenues of illicit finance that environmental criminals use to profit from the destruction of our ecosystems. This report provides important insights on where to start.”

Read the full report analyzing 230 environmental crime cases in the Amazon region here. [IDN-InDepthNews]

