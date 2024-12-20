UN Warns of Hunger Reaching New Heights in the Arab Region

By Ramesh Jaura

BERLIN | 20 December 2024 (IDN) — Six UN agencies have called for enhanced funding for transforming and strengthening agrifood systems, address inequalities, and ensure that healthy diets are affordable and accessible to all in the Near East and North Africa as a new report warns that the Arab region remains off-track to meet the food security and nutrition targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The report, titled ‘2024 Near East and North Africa Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition‘, highlights that access to adequate food remains elusive for millions. Around 186.5 million people—39.4 percent of the population—faced moderate or severe food insecurity, an increase of 1.1 percentage points from the previous year. Alarmingly, 72.7 million people experienced severe food insecurity.

It was launched on 18 December in the Egyptian capital city of Cairo by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

The report’s analysis shows that conflict is the main driver of food insecurity and malnutrition in the region. Economic challenges, high income inequalities, and climate extremes also play significant roles. Rising food prices have worsened the crisis. In 2023, undernourishment rates in conflict-affected countries soared to 26.4%, which is four times higher than the 6.6% in non-conflict areas.

Tragically, food security and nutrition indicators are projected to deteriorate further due to ongoing conflicts coupled with persistent droughts across many parts of the region.

Beyond hunger

Economic access to healthy diets remains a critical issue, affecting over one-third of the population in the Arab region. In 2022, new food price data and methodological improvements revealed that 151.3 million people could not afford a healthy diet. Conflict-affected countries experienced the highest rates, with 41.2% of their populations struggling to afford a healthy diet.

The report stresses the continued suffering of the Arab region from the triple burden of malnutrition, including rising trends in child and adult obesity, wasting, and nutrient deficiencies such as anaemia among women.

Although progress has been made in decreasing stunting rates from 28.0% in 2000 to 19.9% in 2022, achieving nutrition targets in the Arab region remains a challenge. The prevalence of wasting in children also exceeded the global average, with low-income countries experiencing the highest rates at 14.6%.

In 2022, 9.5% of children under five years were overweight, nearly double the global average. This marks an 8% increase since 2000, with the highest rates observed in Libya, Tunisia, and Egypt.

According to the report, the prevalence of anaemia among women aged 15 to 49 stood at 33.2% in 2019, higher than the global average, with the highest rates in low-income countries at 43.9%.

Despite some improvements, adult obesity rates in the Arab States remain alarmingly high, with a prevalence of 32.1% in 2022, more than double the global rate. Upper-middle-income countries had the highest rates at 33.8%, with Egypt, Qatar, and Kuwait leading in country-specific obesity rates.

Innovative financing

This 2024 report theme, “Financing the transformation of agrifood systems for food security and nutrition,” underscores the necessity of a comprehensive strategy to achieve SDG 2: Zero Hunger. The report emphasizes the need to transform and strengthen agrifood systems, address inequalities, and ensure that healthy diets are affordable and accessible to all.

The 2024 NENA Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition urgently calls for increased and more cost-effective financing. It recommends innovative financing mechanisms—such as capital guarantees, results-based financing, climate financing, debt swaps, advance market commitments, and innovation incubators—to bridge the funding gap.

The report highlights the need to adapt these approaches to each country’s financial capabilities and align stakeholder objectives to safeguard agrifood systems. Furthermore, it pleads for conducive regulatory environments and policy improvements to attract capital to these innovative vehicles.

“It is now crucial to optimize the use of existing public resources and secure additional funding to drive positive impacts across agrifood, socioeconomic, and environmental systems. Innovative financial instruments are key to transforming agrifood systems in the Arab States and closing the funding gap,” FAO’s Assistant Director-General and NENA Regional Representative Abdulhakim Elwaer said in the report’s joint foreword.

The foreword was crafted together with Dina Saleh, IFAD Regional Director of the Near East, North Africa and Europe Division; Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Regional Director the Middle East and North Africa; Corinne Fleischer, WFP Regional Director for the Middle East, Northern Africa, and Eastern Europe; Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean; and Rola Dashti, ESCWA Executive Secretary.

The UN agencies declare that the report’s findings will trigger new momentum for agrifood systems transformation in the Arab region, creating more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable agrifood systems for people and the planet.

Building on the findings of the report, the UN agencies issued the “Cairo Declaration on Financing Agrifood Systems Transformation in the Near East and North Africa Region” during the launch event. In this declaration, they affirm their commitment to deepen collaboration among themselves and with international and regional development banks, the private sector, and national governments. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Cover Photograph (cropped) @FAO/Egypt/Ahmed Elsheemy