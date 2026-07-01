Truth Before Power: Shakespeare on Judgment

By Sam Ben-Meir*

NEW YORK | 16 July 2026 (IDN) – Few literary works have generated as many competing interpretations as Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Psychoanalytic critics have found an Oedipal drama. Existentialists have found a meditation on freedom and death. Feminist critics have found a tragedy of patriarchal domination.

The feminist reading has become particularly influential in recent decades. On this view, Ophelia is less a character than a casualty. Controlled by her father, instructed by her brother, manipulated by the Danish court, and ultimately discarded by Hamlet, she represents the destructive effects of a social order in which women are denied agency and voice.

There is much truth in this interpretation. Ophelia is indeed constrained by patriarchal authority. Her father, Polonius, treats her less as a daughter than as a political instrument. Her brother lectures her about sexual propriety while exempting himself from the same standards. Her value is repeatedly defined by men.

This reading has a substantial critical lineage. Elaine Showalter’s influential essay Representing Ophelia helped establish Ophelia as a central figure for feminist Shakespeare criticism, not simply as Hamlet’s discarded beloved but as a character through whom Western culture has repeatedly imagined female madness, sexuality, silence, and vulnerability. Juliet Dusinberre, Coppélia Kahn, and later feminist critics such as Dympna Callaghan likewise taught us to see Shakespeare’s plays as deeply engaged with the gendered structures of power that shape women’s speech, obedience, marriage, and inheritance.

My argument does not reject that tradition. On the contrary, it depends on it. Without feminist criticism, it would be far too easy to treat Ophelia’s collapse as merely private weakness or romantic disappointment. Feminist scholarship rightly insists that Ophelia is trapped within a world governed by fathers, brothers, princes, and kings. Where I differ is in emphasis. The question is not only what patriarchy does to Ophelia, but what Shakespeare asks us to see in her inability to resist it. Oppression matters; but so too does the tragic absence of independent judgment.

Yet this is precisely where the feminist reading, at least in its more familiar form, can become incomplete. It rightly shows us the forces acting upon Ophelia, but it sometimes says less about the inward resources Shakespeare gives—or withholds from—those who must confront authority. The deeper question is not whether Ophelia is oppressed. She plainly is. The deeper question is why she never finds a standpoint from which to say no. This matters because Shakespeare knew perfectly well how to write daughters who challenge authority. One need only think of Cordelia in King Lear.

The Courage to Say No

Cordelia loves her father. She is loyal to him. But when Lear demands public declarations of love in exchange for political favor, she refuses. Her famous “Nothing” is among the most consequential acts of disobedience in world literature.

Cordelia understands that loyalty loses its meaning when it requires the sacrifice of truth. Nor is Cordelia’s refusal merely rebellion. She does not reject authority because she dislikes it. She rejects it because she loves truth more than approval. The ability to say no is valuable only when it serves something higher than self-assertion. Otherwise, it becomes mere contrarianism.

Cordelia is distinguished by her willingness to bear the consequences of honesty. She refuses to flatter power even when doing so would benefit her. She refuses to exchange truth for approval. She refuses to sacrifice judgment for obedience. Cordelia recognizes what philosophers from Socrates onward have insisted: conscience is not merely a private feeling but the capacity to acknowledge claims that stand above power itself. Her “Nothing” therefore represents more than honesty. It affirms that truth possesses an authority no sovereign can command.

Ophelia, by contrast, never develops such independence. When Laertes warns her against Hamlet, she obeys. When Polonius commands her to reject Hamlet’s letters, she obeys. When Polonius uses her as bait to spy on Hamlet, she obeys again. Even her love becomes mediated through the judgments of others.

To be sure, Ophelia faces circumstances far more psychologically fraught than Cordelia’s. She stands between a manipulative father and a prince whose behavior has become increasingly erratic. Yet Shakespeare’s question remains unchanged: What resources does a person possess when the authorities around them prove unworthy of trust?

The difference in status matters. Cordelia possesses privileges Ophelia lacks. Yet Shakespeare repeatedly grants moral courage to characters who possess little worldly power. The issue is therefore not social rank alone but the willingness to trust one’s judgment when authority demands submission.

What is tragic about Ophelia is not merely that she is dominated. It is that she never discovers a standpoint from which domination might be challenged. This is why readings that make Ophelia’s victimhood itself a form of resistance risk obscuring the particular nature of her tragedy. The point is not that Ophelia deserves her fate. She does not. The point is that Shakespeare presents a character whose inability to trust her own moral judgment contributes to her destruction.

Judgment Versus Submission

Ophelia’s tragedy lies not only in patriarchal oppression but in the habits of deference that oppression cultivates. Shakespeare’s concern is not merely that authority can become abusive. It is that human beings can internalize authority so completely that they cease to trust their own judgment altogether.

Polonius is hardly a monster. He is something more familiar: a man whose confidence vastly exceeds his wisdom. He is verbose, self-important, politically calculating, and fundamentally incapable of understanding the emotional reality of his daughter. Yet Ophelia accepts his judgment as though it were wisdom itself. Shakespeare repeatedly returns to this problem. Human beings are often destroyed not because authority is strong but because they surrender themselves to it too willingly.

Shakespeare’s point is not that resistance is easy. Hamlet himself demonstrates how difficult independent judgment can become. Reflection can curdle into paralysis just as obedience can curdle into submission. Yet the play nevertheless insists that there is no substitute for judgment itself. If Ophelia trusts authority too readily, Hamlet trusts nothing enough. Faced with uncertainty, corruption, and conflicting obligations, he subjects every possible action to relentless scrutiny. Yet judgment cannot remain forever in the realm of reflection. At some point it must risk becoming action. Hamlet’s tragedy is that his desire for certainty repeatedly delays decision until events overtake him. Reflection becomes a refuge from responsibility.

Shakespeare thus presents two opposite failures of judgment. Ophelia surrenders her judgment to others; Hamlet suspends his own in an endless search for assurance. Between obedience and paralysis stands a virtue Shakespeare repeatedly dramatized: the capacity to act from one’s own considered conviction despite uncertainty. Cordelia’s “Nothing” embodies precisely that courage.

Cordelia’s “I cannot heave / My heart into my mouth” does not arise from stubbornness. It arises from the conviction that truth possesses a claim upon us independent of power. Lear believes that reality should conform to his wishes because he is king. Cordelia recognizes the opposite principle: power does not create truth. Her refusal therefore expresses not merely personal integrity but a recognition of limits. Even a king cannot command sincerity.

Shakespeare’s Enduring Political Lesson

This is where Hamlet becomes unexpectedly relevant to our own political moment. Much contemporary political commentary focuses on the dangers posed by authoritarian leaders. These dangers are real. But authoritarianism requires more than an ambitious ruler. It requires followers willing to substitute loyalty for judgment.

It requires people eager to flatter power. Shakespeare understood that power rarely survives by force alone. It survives because people discover advantages in obedience. The courtier, the advisor, the bureaucrat, the ambitious subordinate—all learn to tell authority what it wishes to hear.

Modern democratic societies are not immune to this temptation. Donald Trump has elevated this tendency into a governing principle. Unlike many political leaders, he openly demands public displays of loyalty. He revels in praise. He rewards those who repeat his claims and punishes those who contradict him. What would once have appeared embarrassing now functions as a political currency.

The remarkable fact is not that such demands are made. The remarkable fact is how many people comply. Public officials, legislators, commentators, and aspiring politicians often appear willing to suspend their own judgment in exchange for proximity to power. The spectacle would be unintelligible were it not so familiar. History repeatedly demonstrates that democracies rarely collapse because citizens cease to vote. They collapse when citizens cease to judge.

The problem is not simply tyranny. The problem is flattery. King Lear dramatizes it. Hamlet dramatizes it. Shakespeare’s world is filled with figures who discover that submission is easier than honesty. This is why Cordelia remains one of Shakespeare’s most important political characters. She reminds us that freedom begins not with self-expression but with the refusal to say what authority wishes to hear.

And this is why Ophelia’s tragedy should concern us. For all the sympathy she deserves, she never learns that lesson. The contrast between Cordelia and Ophelia is therefore not a contrast between a strong woman and a weak woman. It is a contrast between two forms of moral life. In an age increasingly defined by demands for loyalty, ideological conformity, and public displays of allegiance, Shakespeare’s question remains our own: Can we still say no? Not out of defiance, but out of fidelity to truth. Not because authority is always wrong, but because judgment cannot be delegated.

If Hamlet and King Lear endure, it is not because they provide answers. They endure because they force us to examine ourselves anew. Shakespeare compels us to confront certain questions again and again, and few are more important than this: Do we still possess the courage to judge for ourselves?

Cordelia’s “Nothing” is among the smallest words in Shakespeare. It may also be among the bravest. Civilization depends less upon our willingness to say yes than upon our ability, when truth requires it, to say no.

*Sam Ben-Meir teaches philosophy at the City University of New York, College of Technology. He is the author of Ethical Interanimality: Toward a Relational Philosophy of Nature (Westphalia Press, 2026). [IDN-InDepthNews]