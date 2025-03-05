Third Way and its Regressive Politics Should Have No Place in the Democratic Party

By Sam Rosenthal*

WASHINGTON DC | 5 March 2025 (IDN) — Over the weekend, Politico reported that, in early February, a group of Democratic “consultants, campaign staffers, elected officials and party leaders” had convened in Virginia to chart a course forward for the party.

The so-called “Comeback Retreat” was organized by the corporate centrist think tank Third Way and resulted in a summary document highlighting some of the top takeaways from the convening. In a series of bullet points, the authors of the document summarize the ways that, in their view, Democrats can reconnect with working class voters.

The Democratic Party is still reeling from its loss to Donald Trump and the MAGA movement in November, and party leaders are correct in thinking they should adopt a new tack. However, Third Way, and its brand of tried-and-failed Republican-lite politics should not have any say in the way the Democratic Party reforms itself as it heads into the 2026 midterm and 2028 presidential election.

The Comeback Retreat summary focuses on Democrats’ cultural disconnect with working class voters, as well as Democrats’ lack of “economic trust” with voters. The document first points to issues in each category and then offers solutions for rebuilding across both lines.

Some of these issues and prescriptions are of the milquetoast variety typically generated by the consultant class. Democrats should “acknowledge [voters’] struggles and speak to real concerns,” advises one point, while elsewhere the document recommends “[improving] Democratic communication and media strategy.” No political strategist would disagree that these are both good practices for any successful campaign.

However, situated alongside these poli-sci bromides are some truly reactionary ideas. In the cultural dimension, the document encourages Democrats to “embrace masculinity” and celebrate “traditional American imagery (e.g., farms, main streets).” Apparently, Third Way and its colleagues don’t consider city dwellers to be traditionally American.

On the economic side, the document encourages Democrats to stop “demonizing wealth and corporations” and to “avoid an anti-capitalist stance.” The party also, per Third Way, needs to “move away from the dominance of small-dollar donors whose preferences may not align with the broader electorate.”

If the party “moves away” from small-dollar donors, that apparently means “moving toward” millionaire, billionaire and corporate donors.

Finally, the document devotes a fair amount of time to “reduc[ing] far-left influence and infrastructure.” Recommendations include building a pipeline of moderate Democrats to staff the ranks of the party and run for office, banning “far-left” candidate questionnaires, and “push[ing] back” against far-left staffers and groups who, according to Third Way, exert “disproportionate influence” in the party. (I’m pleased, as a member of the so-called “far-left,” to learn that we wield so much power within the party – and expect that our influence on party policy will become visible any day now.)

Taken together, a very clear image emerges of the Democratic Party envisioned by Third Way: it is pro-capitalist, pro-corporate, and preferential to big donors over small ones. It also celebrates masculinity and a traditional America while rejecting “identity-based” concerns. To put it another way, it sounds a lot like the modern GOP right before the MAGA movement took over.

This list of prescriptions — cooked up at a retreat held in the richest county in the US, where I seriously doubt there were working class voters present — is a recipe for disaster for the Democratic Party. In 2024, Kamala Harris ran a campaign that was heavily focused on Republicans disaffected with Trump and aimed at presenting the Democrats as a kinder, gentler GOP, the kind that we might have today if Jeb Bush or Mitt Romney had become the standard-bearer instead of Donald Trump. This strategy backfired catastrophically. Doubling down on it would be pure political malpractice.

The Democratic Party does need to emphasize “shared values,” as the document says.

These values, though, include the notion that healthcare is a human right that should be provided by the government, not a privilege. They embrace the idea that the US needs to develop more clean energy sources, not drill for more oil and gas – with renewable energy creating more jobs than drilling. And Americans agree that corporations and the wealthy should be taxed more, not celebrated for their ingenuity in hoarding wealth.

If Democrats really want to speak to voters’ concerns, they should start by addressing trends that are making life unlivable for so many Americans. The affordability crunch caused by corporate greed, the climate crisis, our ever-more-expensive healthcare system, and our flailing democracy all provide the party with openings to take bold, progressive policy stands. However, these stances are completely incompatible with the regressive, triangulating politics that Third Way envisions.

The Democratic Party is very much at a crossroads: it can embrace progressivism and forge a new, compelling identity that speaks directly to voters’ concerns — especially working-class voters. Or it can take cues from the donor and consultant class and embrace the very policies that precipitated our current political crisis.

The former approach requires bravery and risk-taking; the latter only asks that the party backslides into its old habits and, quite possibly, political obsolescence.

*Sam Rosenthal is the political director at RootsAction. He recently served three years on the Democratic Socialists of America’s National Electoral Commission. [IDN-InDepthNews]