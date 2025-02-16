The Need for U.S. Action in the Democratic Republic of Congo

A camp for displaced people in Goma remains empty following attacks by M23 rebels on the city. © UNICEF/Jospin Benekire - Photo: 2025

By Kate Hixon*

WASHINGTON DC | 16 February 2025 (IDN) — On 18 January, the M23, a Congolese Tutsi-led, Rwandan-backed rebel military group, launched a military operation to expand the territory it had gained over the past three years.

The operation violated an August 2024 ceasefire agreement between Rwanda and the DRC established through the Luanda Peace Process.

On 27 January, the M23 declared that it had seized control of Goma, the DRC’s third-largest city, the provincial capital of North-Kivu and home to nearly two million people including nearly 600,000 IDPs.

This occurred despite the UN Secretary-General’s call for Rwanda to withdraw its troops from the DRC and cease its support for the M23 fighters. Reports from the city described ongoing gunfire and explosions, alongside unverified reports on social media and by journalists of looting, indiscriminate shooting, and shelling in the city.

This is a grave development for civilians given that Amnesty has recently found that both the M23 and the Congolese army have used heavy weapons in densely populated areas that cause increased civilian harm.

As the M23 continues to advance, openly stating their intention to march to the capital, it is past time for the international community to take concrete action to protect civilians.

Previous Engagement

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. played a significant role in working to protect civilians in the region and pressure the regional community to act. Secretary Blinken traveled to Kinshasa and Kigali to speak with both leaders, and the Director of National Security even made a trip to the region.

The U.S. also suspended military aid to Rwanda after finding the Rwandan government was supporting the use of child soldiers. The M23, backed by Rwanda, made the calculation that either the new Trump Administration would have little interest in what was happening in the region, or they would be too preoccupied during the transition to notice.

Within days of Trump’s inauguration, Goma was captured. It took US Secretary of State Marco Rubio several days to make calls to regional leaders regarding the crisis.

Why This Should Matter to Americans

While some in the administration’s inner circle may believe this conflict has little to do with President Trump’s professed “America First” policy, this is far from the case. As I’ve argued previously, respect for human rights is vital to private-sector engagement. The DRC’s wealth of mineral resources necessary to power American phones, computers and cars is of great national security interest to the United States.

Historically, U.S.-based companies have still benefitted from these minerals even if sourced from a conflict supply chain; this is already a major problem for the protection of human rights as Amnesty has outlined repeatedly.

While U.S. companies may be comfortable with this risk despite the human rights implications, a full-blown conflict would majorly disrupt supply chains and dissuade U.S. investors from investing not only in eastern DRC but in the country more broadly.

Therefore, as crude as the calculations are, the DRC is still of vital interest to the Trump administration, and they cannot afford to ignore this conflict.

The M23 has already violated its own unilateral ceasefire and are poised to take the South Kivu city of Bukavu imminently, risking direct confrontation with Burundian troops and a broader conflict that will only increase the toll on civilians. For this reason, it is vital the U.S. acts now.

The Trump administration should immediately issue a business advisory against Rwanda so that any companies who have resources from the region in their supply chain understand the risks to their companies and pressure the Rwandan government to stop its support for the M23.

Actions the United States Government Must Take

Given that UN peacekeeping troops have also come under attack, the U.S. should lead a review of Rwanda’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations—something that is of great reputational interest to Rwanda.

The U.S. should also help coordinate the international community’s response and encourage the UK and EU to take the same measures so that, unlike with previous measures taken by the U.S., they are not alone in their response.

Finally, the Trump administration must restore all aid to the DRC immediately. The humanitarian crisis was already woefully underfunded and with more people needing health care, shelter and food daily, this is not the time to stymie funding.

Americans may wonder why a crisis halfway around the world requires their immediate response, but in this interconnected world, we must care for human rights globally. To not do so not only abdicates our responsibility to look out for each other, but also has a direct impact on U.S. interests.

*Kate Hixon is Amnesty International USA’s Advocacy Director for Africa. [IDN-InDepthNews]

