Tanzania says tourism safe, unaffected by post-election violence

A group of tourist from the United States enjoy a bush lunch in Tanzania’s flagship national park of Serengeti this week. Photo by Adam Ihucha - Photo: 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, — Tanzania’s National Parks Authority (TANAPA) said on Thursday that all tourism operations across the country’s 21 national parks remain fully operational and unaffected by the unrest that followed the October 29 general elections.

TANAPA Conservation Commissioner Mussa Nasoro Kuji said tourist destinations, lodges and conservation areas continue to operate safely and smoothly, despite sporadic violence reported in some major towns.

“All our national parks, lodges, and conservation areas remain fully operational, safe, and accessible,” Kuji said in a statement. “No incidents targeting tourists were recorded before, during or after the election.”

He said TANAPA had worked closely with national authorities to safeguard visitors and ensure continuity of tourism activities. “Tanzanians deeply value the contribution of tourism to our economy and our shared heritage,” Kuji added. “We warmly assure the global tourism community that Tanzania remains one of the safest and most hospitable destinations in Africa.”

The parks agency said normalcy had been fully restored nationwide and thanked international partners, tour operators and travelers for their continued confidence in the country.

Tourism is one of Tanzania’s largest foreign exchange earners, with millions visiting its world-renowned attractions such as Serengeti National Park, Mount Kilimanjaro and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area each year.

The industry recorded strong growth in 2024, with international arrivals rising 12.4% to 1.75 million and earnings reaching USD 3.26 billion, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism. The sector contributed 17.2% to gross domestic product, up from 16.4% a year earlier, and supported more than 1.5 million jobs.

Serengeti National Park remained the country’s top draw, attracting 589,300 visitors — up 11.2% — while Mount Kilimanjaro posted the fastest growth at 13.4%. European travelers accounted for nearly 40% of total arrivals, followed by tourists from North America and Asia. Officials said continued investment in infrastructure and global marketing would be key to maintaining momentum amid rising operational costs and growing regional competition.

The reassurance from TANAPA came as several countries issued warnings against non-essential travel to Tanzania following post-election unrest that disrupted transport and communications in parts of the country.

A night-time curfew was briefly enforced on the mainland from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. after clashes erupted. Supermarkets reported temporary food shortages after operations at Dar es Salaam port were halted, while internet connectivity remained intermittent. Some domestic and international flights were cancelled, and ferry services between Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar were disrupted.

Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 3, several European Union member states urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Tanzania.

Despite the travel advisories, tourism operations within Tanzania’s protected areas have continued without interruption, officials said.

“The parks remain calm, visitors are enjoying their safaris as usual, and wildlife continues to roam undisturbed,” a TANAPA spokesperson said.