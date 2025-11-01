Accessibility to the Disabled isn’t a Luxury – it’s a Necessity

An athlete in his wheelchair was exercising in a stadium in Khon Kaen, Thailand. Access to civil registration is essential to social services and opportunities in society. Photo credit: Unsplash / Arisa Chattasa - Photo: 2025

BANGKOK, 13 November 2025 (IDN)–Imagine being invisible—not because you’re unseen, but because your existence isn’t officially recorded. For millions of children with disabilities across Asia and the Pacific, this is a daily reality.

A recent UNICEF report reveals stark disparities in access to rights and services for the nearly 108 million children with disabilities in Asia and the Pacific. Without a birth certificate, these children are denied access to basic rights and services – education, healthcare, social protection – and are excluded from the very systems that are meant to support them.

Civil registration, the official recording of life events such as births, deaths, marriages and divorces, is more than paperwork. It’s a gateway to belonging. It’s how individuals prove their identity, claim their rights and participate fully in society.

Birth registration, in particular, is a fundamental human right. Yet for many persons with disabilities, especially children, the process is riddled with barriers.

Barriers to access are more than just physical

Across Asia and the Pacific, registration offices and procedures often fail to accommodate diverse needs. Only 12 ESCAP member States and associate members reported having accessibility standards for government buildings.

Forms without braille, plain language, or visual aids can be impossible to navigate. Sign language interpretation is rarely available and staff may not be trained to recognize or respond to hidden disabilities.

Transportation adds another layer of difficulty. Only 3 out of 13 governments reported having conducted accessibility audits for public transport systems. For those using mobility aids or living in remote areas, reaching a registration office can be a major challenge. And while digital services are expanding, inaccessible websites and low digital literacy can make online systems an even bigger challenge for persons with disabilities.

Stigma and low awareness

Beyond infrastructure, social stigma continues to isolate persons with disabilities. Girls with disabilities in low-income or rural households are especially vulnerable to being left out of official records. Without registration, they remain invisible not just in data, but also in policy and planning thus perpetuating a cycle of neglect.

Even where disability benefits exist, access is limited with only about 1 in 3 persons with severe disabilities having access to disability cash benefits. Eligibility often requires separate certification processes disconnected from civil registration systems.

Building inclusive CRVS systems: What it takes

An inclusive Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system recognizes that people interact with it in different ways – shaped by their abilities, languages, cultures and lived experiences. There is no one-size-fits-all solution.

Inclusion must be intentional. It must be woven into every aspect of system design, from legal frameworks and infrastructure to staff training and digital design. Countries must engage with communities and persons with disabilities to co-create systems that work for everyone. The 2025 review of CRVS in Asia and the Pacific found that some countries are leading the way:

Malaysia has introduced dedicated service counters for persons with disabilities.

The Maldives offers personalized, home-based registration, including biometric data collection.

Turkiye provides in-home services alongside enhanced support at registration centers.

Indonesia’s efforts also offer a powerful example. With over 278 million people spread across more than 17,000 islands, reaching everyone is no small feat. A recent government assessment supported by ESCA revealed that many children remain legally invisible.

In Papua, fewer than six in ten children under five have a birth certificate. Death registration rates are even lower, with completeness rates ranging from 34 percent to 59 percent between 2019 and 2023.

To address these gaps, Indonesia is shifting the burden from families to the government. Births can now be registered at health centers and hospitals. Registration officers conduct home visits for households in vulnerable situations, including those of persons with disabilities, and community events serve as registration drives – bringing services to the people, including those with disabilities.

Designing for everyone

Accessibility isn’t a luxury – it’s a necessity. Ramps, clear signs, assistive technologies and inclusive communication can transform access.

While digital tools hold great promise, they must be thoughtfully designed and staff should be trained to interact with persons with disabilities with dignity and respect.

Most importantly, organizations of persons with disabilities must be involved in every step – from design to implementation. Their voices are essential to building systems that truly serve everyone.

Inclusion Is belonging

Inclusion isn’t just about access—it’s about recognition. It’s about ensuring that every person, regardless of ability, is counted, seen and valued.

Because belonging on paper is the first step to belonging in society.

By Tanja B. Sejersen is Statistician, ESCAP Statistics Division & Manal Hassan is, Intern, Statistics Division

