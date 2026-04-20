Situation Report: PLF aims to reinstate pre-war administration

Situation in Ethiopia (per 20 April)

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) reportedly decided to reinstate the pre-war status quo where the regional council elected in 2020 would take charge, rejecting the Tigray Interim Regional Administration arrangement under the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

The decision was adopted during a TPLF’s central committee meeting in Axum.

At least 105 youths have been arrested by the Ethiopian authorities in Addis Ababa, for listening to the music by Teddy Afro, alleging the youth “have used the music to incite protest”. The artist released a song that appears to condemn the federal government.

Over 46.7 million Ethiopians have registered to vote in the country’s seventh general federal elections scheduled for 1 June, with women accounting for 46% of registrants, according to the National Election Board of Ethiopia.

Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party (EPRP) announced it will proceed with demonstrations planned in 10 cities on 8 May despite awaiting National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) approval, claiming they will exercise their “constitutional rights outside of the electoral law”.

Situation In South Sudan (per 20 April)

South Sudan risks a full-scale famine leaving over 7 million people in acute hunger across all states, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher warned the UN Security Council. He urged unhindered access, flexible funding, and adherence to humanitarian law.

Lankien hospital in South Sudan’s Jonglei state was struck by a South Sudanese government airstrike, destroying the main warehouse and supplies after evacuation, injuring one staff member, reports Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

The MSF mission was forced to be suspended leaving an estimated 250,000 civilians without care in an area controlled by opposition.

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan raised alarm over human remains uncovered during road works in Jonglei State amid renewed clashes around Akobo, urging authorities to establish accountability and identify victims.

Indian United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) peacekeepers have reopened a crucial 154-km supply road between Malakal and Renk in South Sudan’s flood-ravaged Upper Nile State, restoring mobility for isolated communities and enabling humanitarian aid delivery.

The South Sudanese Ministry of Trade and Energy will temporarily provide free business licences to young entrepreneurs as part of an EU-funded programme designed to strengthen the agricultural sector.

Situation in Sudan (per 20 April)

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) claim to have seized key areas in North Kordofan in a renewed ground offensive aimed at reopening the El-Obeid–Dilling highway. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claim they repelled the attacks and inflicted heavy losses, highlighting ongoing contested control.

The Emergency Lawyers Group condemned legal action and an online incitement campaign by the Sudanese authorities against member Rehab Mubarak over her report on alleged chemical weapons use in Sudan, warning it threatens human rights work and calling for international protection.

A Sudanese delegation met with World Bank officials on Saturday to discuss the restoration of partnership programs, reconstructing financing and accelerating debt relief steps.

The Sudan Women Advisory Group expressed deep alarm over escalating hostilities in Blue Nile State causing widespread displacement, severe shortages of essentials, and disproportionate risks to women and girls including gender-based violence and lack of health services.

The Sudan Women Advisory Group urged immediate humanitarian access, funding for women-led groups, safe spaces, and their inclusion in peace talks.

International and Regional situation (per 20 April)

The African Union (AU) Commission, along with twelve Foreign Ministers worldwide, strongly condemned Israel’s appointment of a diplomatic envoy to Somaliland, reaffirming the AU’s commitment to Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The AU Commission further warned that unilateral recognition of Somaliland is null and void under international law and risks undermining regional stability.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey, discussing strengthening bilateral relations and regional cooperation and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Abdelatty also condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and the appointment of a diplomatic representative, describing it as contrary to international law and the principles of the African Union.

RSF’s leader Mohamed Dagalo (alias Hemedti)’s presence in Nairobi was noted this month, which has sparked concern related to the activities of the RSF in Kenya.

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Colombian nationals and companies accused of recruiting ex-Colombian soldiers to fight for the RSF, freezing their US assets and banning transactions to curb foreign support amid the ongoing civil war’s humanitarian crisis.

During his visit to Addis Ababa for the EU-Ethiopia Business Forum, European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela joined more than 500 participants in discussions on agribusiness, clean energy, digital transformation, health, and manufacturing.

The forum also resulted in the signing of new partnership commitments.

Links of interest

News: EPRP signals readiness to bypass electoral board for nationwide protests

Ethiopia, Tigray : TPLF Reportedly Terminates Pretoria Agreement

Ethiopia : Over 100 Youth Reportedly Under Arrest For Listening Teddy Afro New Album

Millions listen to Ethiopian star’s song taking swipe at government

Over 46 million Ethiopians registered so far for upcoming general elections

South Sudan nearing “full-scale famine”, warns UN

‘Growing trend worldwide’: MSF worker warns of rising attacks on healthcare facilities after S Sudan hospital strike

UN warns of hidden toll as graves reported in Jonglei

Indian peacekeepers reopen vital road in flood-hit South Sudan

Trade Ministry to offer free business licenses to young entrepreneurs under EU-funded project

The Sudanese army announces it has seized strategic locations in North Kordofan

Hundreds of fighters killed as Sudan army push to reopen Kordofan road falters

“Emergency Lawyers” call for international protection for human rights defenders

Sudan discusses debt relief and reconstruction with the World Bank

Statement of the Sudan Women Advisory Group to the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) on the Escalation of Hostilities in Blue Nile State

PR- Statement by the African Union Commission on Israel’s Reported Decision Regarding “Somaliland”

News: Joint statement condemns Israel’s Somaliland envoy; Somaliland rejects violation claims, defends sovereign diplomacy

Egypt pledges continued support for Somalia | Shabelle Media Network

Kenya still hosting Sudan rebel leader Mohamed Dagalo Hemedti

US sanctions Colombian network accused of sending fighters to RSF in Sudan war

EU to deepen ties in Ethiopia with new business pledges and investments

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