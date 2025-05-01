Situation Report Horn of Africa: US refuses financial support to AUSSOM

Situation in Sudan (per 12 May)

Port Sudan, El Fasher in North Darfur, West Kordofan, North Kordofan and West Darfur all saw heavy fighting in the last week.

Over a week of drone attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Port Sudan has led to a shortage of water and disruption in electricity. The attacks targeted fuel depots, and the fuel is used among others to power water pumps.

The attacks triggered large fires that were difficult to put out. According to the Sudanese government, the fires are now under control.

Ethiopian Airlines has suspended all flights to and from Port Sudan.

At least nine civilians, including four children, were killed and seven injured in RSF shelling of El Fasher, state the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

14 people of the same family were killed in an attack on Abou Shouk displacement camp near El Fasher, state aid workers. The attack, a heavy bombardment on Friday evening, was attributed to RSF.

Clashes between SAF and RSF in North and West Kordofan saw SAF taking control of the city of Al-Khuwei in West Kordofan and the town of Umm Sumayyah in North Kordofan.

At least 21 people were killed and 47 others were injured in a drone strike by RSF on the prison in El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, the Sudan Doctors Network states.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has denied supplying Chinese-made weapons to RSF, after Amnesty International reported it had verified the use of Chinese-made weapons in attacks on Khartoum and Darfur of which the UAE is the only known buyer.

Situation in South Sudan (per 12 May)

A fire caused extensive damage to the headquarters of South Sudan’s ruling party, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), on Saturday. Many files were destroyed, including the party’s constitution.

At least 12 people were killed and 17 injured in a suspected cattle raiding attack in Lakes State. The attackers are suspected of being armed youth from Unity State.

The government of Sudan has announced plans to shut down oil facilities in Port Sudan following RSF drone attacks, which would heavily impact South Sudan’s economy as it relies heavily on oil exports through Sudan.

A journalist working for an UN-owned radio station was arrested on Saturday and is being detained in Mabor-duong detention center. The arrest was reportedly carried out by the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) in Rumbek East County.

A young coordinator for the Catholic Organization for Development and Peace (CODEP) was shot and killed in Western Equatoria State last week Wednesday. The shooting occurred inside the premises of the parish of St. Mary Help of Christians.

Recent attacks on healthcare facilities and infrastructure in South Sudan have a devastating effect on people’s access to healthcare, warns Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

Situation in Ethiopia (per 12 May)

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) accused the Ethiopian government and the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) of violating the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) by denying the legal recognition of the TPLF.

TPLF is resisting NEBE’s insistence that it must re-register, demanding instead for the legal status of the TPLF to be reinstated. TPLF argues that it is the signatory under the CoHA, and therefore the denial is a threat to the peace process.

In a recent interview, Debretsion Gebremichael reportedly stated that Getachew Reda’s faction was ejected from the party for violating party rules, and stated that he would soon take action against remaining supporters of Getachew in southern Tigray.

Four Fano militia forces operating in Amhara have reportedly announced a merger.

Amhara Fano in Gojjam, Wollo, Gondar and Shewa formed the Amhara Fano National Force (AFNF) after days of meetings. It is reportedly based on “Amhara Nationalism ideology” and aims to coordinate the fighting in Amhara.

The Ethiopian Federal Police has announced a maritime police force to guard the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Situation in Somalia (per 12 May)

Heavy rains caused flooding in Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu, killing at least seven people on Friday. The rains have also cut off major roads.

International Situation (per 12 May)

The US has refused to provide financial support to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) in Somalia.

An African Union (AU) delegation travelled to Washington last week to try and secure funding for AUSSOM, but the appeal was reportedly refused over operational inefficiencies and lack of burden sharing among international partners.

Turkey sent firefighting supplies and equipment to Sudan to help fight the fuel depot fires caused by the RSF drone attacks in Port Sudan.

A joint statement by ecumenical groups, including the World Council of Churches (WCC) and the All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC), condemned the escalation of violence in Sudan and particularly the attacks on civilian infrastructure and spaces of refuge in Port Sudan.

Turkey announced that it found oil reserves that are commercially viable and estimated to contain 20 billion barrels of crude oil in Somalia. An oil development agreement was signed between Somalia and Turkey last month.

Links of interest

Sudan’s army and RSF paramilitary launch attacks across war-ravaged nation

No water, no power – Port Sudan reeling after week of attacks

9 more civilians killed by RSF shelling in western Sudan: Army

21 killed in Sudan as Rapid Support Forces attack prison in North Kordofan: Doctors Network

At least 33 people killed in suspected RSF attacks in Sudan

Unknown armed assailants kill 12, injure 17 in South Sudan

Fire guts South Sudan ruling party headquarters

Sudan to shut down oil facilities in major blow for South Sudan

South Sudan: UN radio journalist detained in Rumbek East

AFRICA/SOUTH SUDAN – Coordinator of a Catholic organization murdered in the parish. Sorrow of Bishop Hiiboro Kussala

Consequences of attacks on health care in South Sudan

TPLF accuses Ethiopia, electoral agency of undermining Pretoria deal, warns peace at risk

Amhara Fano National Force (AFNF) organization announced

Ethiopian Federal Police launches first-ever maritime police to safeguard GERD reservoir

Heavy rains cause flooding in Somalia’s Mogadishu, killing seven

U.S. rejects African Union request to fund new peacekeeping mission in Somalia

Türkiye sends firefighting aid to help Sudan control depot fires

Ecumenical groups condemn Sudan’s Port Sudan attacks

Turkiye discovers 20bn barrels of crude oil in Somalia

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.