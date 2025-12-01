Situation Report Horn of Africa: Uganda stops refugee registrations for Eritrea, Ethiopia & Somalia

Situation in Sudan (per 4 December)

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have taken control over the strategically important town of Babanusa, West Kordofan State, after capturing the Sudanese Armed Forces’ (SAF) 22nd Infantry Division headquarters on Monday, following a 2-year siege.

Many women and children remain trapped in the 22nd Infantry Division headquarters, where they had sought shelter, with the Sudanese Doctors Network raising concerns over their unknown fate, and calling for a safe corridor.

Civilians have been trapped in the Dilling and Kadugli localities of South Kordofan, facing famine-like conditions under the siege, with restricted humanitarian access, reports UNICEF.

Over 41,000 people have been displaced in North and South Kordofan in November amidst intensified fighting, including new movement from Bara and El Obeid, with fleeing people facing extreme risk on unsafe routes.

The RSF attacks and violations in Zamzam camp, North Darfur, on 11-13 April should be investigated for war crimes, states a new report by Amnesty International, citing killing and kidnapping of civilians, and destroying mosques and schools which lead to 400,000 people fleeing the site.

97% of Khartoum households are facing food shortages, with significant deficiencies in addressing protection, gender-based violence, health, nutrition, water, sanitation, and hygiene situations, concludes a new report by Medical Teams International and Norwegian Church Aid (NCA).

Situation in Ethiopia (per 4 December)

An Oromia regional persecutor was reportedly killed and three other colleagues abducted by an armed group in Hara Kebele, Oromia region, last week, with the identity and motive of the perpetrators still unknown.

Civilian casualties in 8 city administrations have been reported across the Amhara region, as a result of fighting between Fano forces, and Ethiopian National Defence Forces, including a drone strike in Dega-Damot, reports Amhara Association of America.

The Tigray region has not received its federal budget subsidies for two months, according to Planning Commission head Hansa Teklai, amidst rising tensions between the federal government and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), with no official government response to the issue.

Regional & International Situation (per 4 December)

Ethiopia’s Ministry of foreign affairs has accused Egypt of orchestrating an escalation over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and of conducting a campaign to destabilize the Horn of Africa, on Wednesday in a response to Egypt’s accusation of Ethiopia’s “unilateral action” over the Nile river.

South Sudan faces significant challenges in civic engagement with many residents feeling unsafe to discuss politically sensitive topics, concludes a new report by the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung.

The report shows that South Sudanese support the need for democratic transition and the elections in December 2026, even though half of the respondents believe it could trigger a civil war.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki met with Sudan’s leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Port Sudan on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations, as well as security and political coordination.

The US has increased the pressure on Sudan’s government to accept the Quartet’s truce proposal, by reviving allegations of the usage of chemical weapons by the SAF.

The US is reportedly preparing a roadmap to end the war in Sudan before the end of the year, encompassing a ceasefire, a large humanitarian operation, civilian transition government, and military reforms, report diplomatic sources to Sudan Tribune.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) discussed solutions for displaced populations, calling for a common monitoring framework and expanded partnerships, in Nairobi on 27 November.

A small aid plane has been hijacked by a gunman in South Sudan, demanding the pilot to fly to Chad. The hijacker was later arrested in the town of Wau, with his motives remaining unknown.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 4 December)

Uganda stopped granting asylum and refugee status to new arrivals from countries that are not at war, particularly nationals of Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia, in the context of UNHCR support decreasing from 240 million USD to 100 million USD, while the country’s refugee population has risen to 2 million.

The change of policies raises concerns that asylum seekers will be left in humanitarian limbo.

Egyptian security forces have recently increased detentions and deportations mainly targeting Eritreans, Sudanese, and Cameroonians, including those registered with the UNHCR, without providing legal charges amidst eroding legal protections of refugees, according to the Refugees Platform.

Libya’s Interior Minister Imad Trabelsi announced increased efforts in repatriating migrants, calling on international support, noting that the country has received “limited help” despite its “significant commitments”, as the risk of migrant families settling has risen.

Sudanese authorities have been actively relocating South Sudanese refugees from Khartoum to the camps in border areas in White Nile State, despite a new influx of refugees entering Sudan due to escalating violence in South Sudan.

This situation resulted in a complex cross-border dynamic with South Sudanese fleeing the country as well as Sudanese nationals returning to Sudan.

Over 190,000 South Sudanese persons have been displaced to neighboring countries since February 2025, while 132,000 Sudanese refugees have returned to Sudan in recent months, reports UNHCR.

24 humanitarian workers face charges for participation in criminal organisation and facilitation of illegal entry for working on rescue operations in Greek island Lesvos between 2016 and 2021.

Human rights groups condemned these allegations as unfounded, arguing they represent a broader European crackdown on NGOs aiding migrants and refugees.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

