Situation Report Horn of Africa: RSF takes control over strategic border area

Situation in Sudan (per 13 June)

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have taken control of the strategically important triangle border zone, which connects Sudan, Libya, and Egypt. The border area is a geographically and logistically strategic place valuable for both warring sides.

Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) announced that their troops withdrew from the area, accusing the RSF of a “blatant assault on Sudan’s sovereignty”.

SAF further alleged that RSF’s assault was directly supported by Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Libyan authorities denied these accusations, while RSF called their operation a move that liberated the strategic triangle area.

1,000 new cases of cholera are emerging daily across Sudan, particularly in Khartoum, reports Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). The outbreak is exacerbated by a large number of returnees and a collapse of the sanitation system.

The lack of clean water and healthcare access, combined with a deteriorating health infrastructure, has heightened fears of rapid disease spread, while the World Health Organization (WHO) warns that global cholera vaccine supplies are critically low amid rising outbreaks worldwide.

Eight people died in Abu Shouk camp for internally displaced persons on Wednesday after RSF shelled the camp’s market and residential areas of the camp. 307 families have reportedly fled the camp between 4 and 9 June due to escalation of violence, according to the IOM.

Situation in South Sudan (per 13 June)

Oil exports through Sudan resumed as a pipeline that got damaged due to airstrikes has been repaired. Deng Lual Wol, the undersecretary for the Ministry of Petroleum confirmed resumption of the oil export.

Nasir and Ulang counties in Upper Nile state are in great risk of famine as the food and nutrition conditions continue to deteriorate. About 32,000 people are in “Catastrophic hunger conditions” in Upper Nile, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

The MSF hospital in Ulang, Upper Nile State, has been permanently closed and support to 13 health facilities has been withdrawn amid safety and security concerns. Since April, MSF suspended all its operations in the area after staff and patients were threatened and MSF property looted.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 13 June)

A well-known Ethiopian journalist and founder of the online news outlet “Ethiopia Insider,” Tesfalem Waldeyes, was arrested by security forces on 8 June for allegedly spreading false information, but despite a court granting him bail, he remains in custody due to police contesting the decision.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) as well as Amnesty International have urged Ethiopian authorities to release the journalist, highlighting troubling authoritarian practices, concerns over freedom of press and non-compliance with judicial rulings.

The House of People’s Representatives has officially appointed new leadership for the NEBE, endorsing Tesfaye Neway as Vice Chairperson along with Teklit Yemesel and Nesim Ali as board members.

The Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) was granted access to its headquarters in Finfinne in Addis Ababa, after the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) and the Joint Council of Political Parties facilitated the return. OLF was barred from the premises from August 2020 after it was taken over by the police.

Recent armed violence along the border of the Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz has led to the displacement of over 11,000 individuals, as reported by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO).

Regional & International Situation (per 13 June)

The drone attacks on Port Sudan forced the SAF to relocate its war planes to Eritrea, stated security sources. Eritrea’s support to Sudan could raise questions about regional alliances, particularly amid widening rift between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the RSF Commander, has accused Egypt of providing military support to the SAF, claiming that the government supplied 8 aircrafts, which he asserts were targeted by RSF forces during recent attacks in Port Sudan.

The German Embassy in Juba, South Sudan, has resumed operations with limited staff after a two-month suspension due to heightened security concerns, following a temporary closure on 22 March amid fears of renewed conflict.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 13 June)

Sudanese refugees are increasingly leaving Egypt and opt for dangerous migratory routes through Libya to Europe. Egypt’s strict asylum criteria for determining refugee status leaves many Sudanese without legal protection prompting them to migrate out of the country.

Uganda has reportedly suspended registration of Eritrean asylum seekers since January this year, in an attempt to “to step up its fight against human trafficking and money laundering networks”, according to Africa Intelligence.

The German government has introduced new measures aimed at tightening asylum laws and reducing irregular migration.

Among the proposed changes is a plan to allow the government to unilaterally designate “safe countries of origin,” without approval of the upper house of parliament or Bundesrat, and the elimination of an automatic designation of state-appointed lawyers for individuals in pre-deportation custody.

Global forced displacement due to war, violence and persecution has exceeded 122 million at the end of April 2025, marking an increase of 2 million from the previous year and nearly doubling over the past decade, according to UNHCR’s annual 2025 Global Trends report.

The report showed that 67% of refugees stay in neighbouring countries, with 73% of refugees being hosted by the low and middle-income countries.

