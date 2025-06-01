Situation Report Horn of Africa: Kenyan-labelled ammunition found in RSF depot

Situation in Sudan (per 16 June)

A renewed attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El Fasher, North Darfur, was repelled by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and allies on Sunday, states SAF. The fighting took place on the eastern and northeastern fronts of the city.

A shelter at the Ministry of Agriculture building in El Fasher was hit during the fighting, killing 5 people and injuring 30.

Catholic Priest Fr. Luke Jumu and two other people were killed during fighting in El Fasher on 13 June.

At least five people were killed as RSF targeted civilian areas in El Obeid, North Kordofan, on Friday. The strikes continued on Monday morning.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 16 June)

A 23-year-old Eritrean refugee was killed by unknown gunmen at the Alemwach refugee camp in Amhara, Ethiopia. He was on his way to help his neighbours who shouted for help when he was shot.

Medical personnel in Ethiopia have been striking for over a month, demanding fair wages and improved working conditions. Many healthcare workers lack access to adequate supplies, basic medicine, and protective gear.

Healthcare workers are also protesting the security conditions, as over 200 healthcare workers have been detained since the start of the strikes.

Food prices in the Amhara region are continuing to rise, as the fighting between Ethiopian National Defense Forces and Fano militia continues.

Fano forces in Gondar claimed to have shot down a military helicopter. Intense fighting was reported among others from Gojjam, Gondar and the Shewa area.

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in IDP centres in Debre Berhan city and the North Wollo zone of the Amhara region warn that food aid is delayed. In addition, shelter conditions are deteriorating and non-food support is also lacking.

Food aid is sometimes delayed for months at a time. There is also a severe shortage of water, and residents sleep outside during rain due to fear of shelters collapsing.

Situation in Somalia (per 16 June)

Somali opposition groups rejected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s calls for political dialogue, stating that the framework for talks is not inclusive and transparent.

Opposition members call for genuine political talks, including leaders currently missing, such as the leaders from Jubaland and Puntland.

Regional Situation (per 16 June)

Kenyan-labelled ammunition crates were identified in an RSF depot close to Khartoum, state Bellingcat and Daily Nation. The ammunition crates were identified from videos circulating on social media.

The videos were taken by SAF and allied forces, stating they were taken inside an RSF depot in the Salha area in southern Omdurman, located across the Nile from Khartoum. Bellingcat and Daily Nation identified soldiers and geolocated elements seen in the videos.

The Kenyan Ministry of Defence stated that they did not recognise the crates or the inscriptions on them. Kenyan Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura also denied the claims.

Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, Chief of the Ethiopian National Defence Forces, warned the Ethiopian parliament this weekend about “foreign forces inside Somalia” which could destabilise Ethiopia.

He did not name any country, but is likely referring to Egypt, which signed a military cooperation agreement with Somalia in August 2024.

Djibouti’s President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh stated that Ethiopia sent a delegation requesting the creation of a corridor from the Djibouti-Ethiopian border to the port of Tadjourah, along with rights to establish a naval base there.

Djibouti rejected the request outright, stating it “went far beyond what had ever been considered”.

At least eight people died after drowning off the coast of Djibouti last week, after smugglers attacked a migrant boat and forced the people inside to disembark. There were 150 people on board. 22 are still missing.

Attacks on the Zamzam camp and El Fasher in North Darfur have triggered a new displacement crisis, forcing an average of 740 people per day to flee Darfur into Chad since early June, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

The UN Refugee Agency plans to relocate 130,000 new refugees from overcrowded camps to new expanded camps ahead of the rainy season.

The spread of cholera from Sudan to the refugee camps in Chad could be disastrous, warns the World Health Organization. Cholera has now spread to 13 states in Sudan.

International Situation (per 16 June)

2.3 million children aged under five in South Sudan face acute malnutrition, with rates increasing rapidly after aid to South Sudan was reduced, warns Save the Children. The number of people living in the worst phase of acute hunger (IPC Phase 5) in South Sudan has doubled over six months.

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan warned on Friday that the Revitalized Peace Agreement in South Sudan is at risk of collapse, unless regional powers step in to halt the violence.

The commission also highlighted the detention of opposition figures and the shrinking civic space.

Spain has assumed the leadership over the European Union Naval Force’s Operation “Atlanta” to combat piracy and protect maritime routes off the coast of Somalia.

