Situation Report Horn of Africa: RSF kills hundreds in attacks on IDP camps

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.

Situation in Sudan (per 14 April)

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied militias attacked the Zamzam and Abu Shouk displacement camps and the city of El Fasher in North Darfur, killing at least over 100 people, including more than 20 children, in a two-day assault between 11 and 12 April.

The attacks reportedly continued on Sunday, with RSF burning buildings throughout Zamzam. The death toll is very likely to rise.

Relief International confirmed the death of nine of its workers, saying they were killed in a “targeted attack on all health infrastructures in the region,” including the group’s clinic.

The RSF stated it had taken control of the Zamzam displacement camp on 13 April, claiming to “secure civilians and humanitarian medical workers.” The RSF denied targeting civilians, accusing the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) of using the camp as a military base and using civilians as human shields.

The complete collapse of medical services due to killing of medical workers and volunteers and the destruction of clinics continues to kill people due to lack of medical services, warns El Fasher Resistance Coordination.

At least 56 civilians were killed in Um Kadadah, a town close to El Fasher that RSF took control over.

Situation in South Sudan (per 14 April)

South Sudan denied expelling the US ambassador or closing the US embassy in Juba, following a diplomatic dispute over the mistaken deportation of a Congolese national. Despite initial tensions, South Sudan accepted the deportee and reaffirmed diplomatic ties.

Clashes between the Gok and Agar communities in Lakes State on 12 April killed at least 14 people and injured 25, triggered by a goat theft and the tying up of an elderly man by Gok youths. Security forces were deployed, with a civil society activist warning that widespread firearms could escalate tensions.

Armed men stormed a Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) hospital and office in Ulang, Upper Nile state, South Sudan, states MSF. The armed men looted the property and threatened staff.

As a result of the attack, all activities in the hospital have been suspended. It was the only functioning health facility in the area.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 14 April)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed former Tigray Interim Administration President Getachew Reda as ‘East African Affairs Advisor’. This comes after Getachew was replaced by General Tadesse Werede last week.

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) Chairman Debretsion Gebremichael stated that the TPLF will work in close coordination with the new Tigray Interim Administration. He stated that while the TPLF will remain part of the interim administration, it will also maintain “institutional independence”.

Seven people were killed in an attack on a public transport vehicle headed to a local market in the Horo Guduru Wollega zone, Oromia region. Armed men, allegedly Fano militia, ambushed the vehicle and started shooting those inside.

A similar attack a little over two weeks ago in the same area left 20 people dead.

Conflict appears to be intensifying in the Amhara region again, with the situation unclear as Fano militia and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) are claiming victories. The intensification comes after Fano announced ‘Operation Unity’ last month.

Battles are reportedly ongoing in all four areas of Amhara.

Farmers in Amhara are facing a severe shortage of fertilisers and pesticides, and the price has surged. The lack of security also hinders the access to the markets.

Regional Situation (per 14 April)

Kenyan police fired teargas to disperse the crowd at a national high-school drama competition over the showing of a controversial play called “Echoes of War”, written by students of Butere Girls High School.

The play, which is set in a fictional world where youth have lost faith in their leaders, shows parallels to last year’s protests against tax increases in Kenya. It was originally disqualified from the competition, but the Kenyan High Court overturned that decision.

A voter registration campaign started in Somalia ahead of local elections planned for 30 June. The elections would mark a major step in President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s pledge to move away from a clan-based voting system towards a one-person-one-vote system.

Starlink was given an operational license by Somalia’s National Communications Authority (NCA). However, the services will most likely not be affordable for most Somalis.

International Situation (per 14 April)

A declaration and an action plan were published following the second ministerial meeting of the Khartoum Process held in Egypt on 9 April. The action plan sets out a new framework for discussions, and reportedly includes the impacts of climate change and armed conflicts on migration patterns.

The action plan, which has not yet been published, also covers other aspects included in the original process, such as human trafficking and smuggling, return and repatriation, and collaborations.

The Khartoum Process includes among others the EU countries and Horn of Africa and East Africa countries, and was launched in 2014 to discuss migration from East Africa to European countries.

The attacks by RSF on IDP camps in Darfur were widely condemned by the international community as grave violations of international law.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan travelled to Asmara, Eritrea, to update Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki about developments of the Sudan conflict. Burhan then continued to Turkey on Friday to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and discuss bilateral relations with Turkish President Erdogan.

The EU Special Representative to the Horn of Africa was denied access to First Vice President Riek Machar during her visit to Juba, South Sudan, on 10 April.

Links of interest

Sudan paramilitaries kill at least 100 people in Darfur attack, UN says

Sudan’s RSF claims control of famine-hit Zamzam camp in Darfur

More than 200 civilians killed as Sudan’s RSF attacks Darfur displacement camps

Over 320 casualties in Rapid Support Forces attacks on El Fasher: Sudanese committee

South Sudan denies expelling US ambassador over visa tiff

Intercommunal clashes in Lakes leave 14 dead

MSF outraged by armed looting of hospital in South Sudan

Kenya police fire tear gas during school drama competition

Somalia launches national voter registration campaign

Starlink secures ISP license in Somalia

Ethiopian PM appoints former foe as advisor

News: TPLF pledges to work with interim admin. while maintaining ‘institutional independence’ – Chairman

News: Second deadly ambush in Oromia’s Horo Guduru Wollega Zone claims seven lives; death toll rises to 27 in one week

Sowing Under Shadows of Violence: Amhara farmers face bleak harvest as conflict deepens fertilizer shortages

Migrants the focus of ‘Khartoum Process’ meeting in Cairo

Egypt, Gulf countries, UN condemn deadly RSF attacks on Sudan displacement campsGov’t denies EU Special Representative’s request to visit Dr. Machar

Sudan’s Burhan arrives in Turkey on heels of Eritrea visit, key victories

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.