Situation Report Horn of Africa: RSF attack on El Fasher

Situation in Sudan (per 14 July)

Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stormed El Fasher in North Darfur on Friday, capturing a cattle market, a prison and a military base. The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) counterattacked on Saturday morning, pushing RSF out of the city.

RSF drones continued to attack El Fasher throughout Saturday.

SAF and RSF both claimed control over the Umm Sumayyah area in North Kordofan, which is a strategic area. Heavy fighting has been ongoing in the Kordofan region.

An attack by RSF on the Shaq Al-Noum area in North Kordofan has killed at least 11 people, among whom were three children, according to the Sudan Doctors Network. 31 people were wounded.

Aerial bombings by SAF on Al-Fula and Abu Zabad in the West Kordofan state reportedly killed at least 10 civilians and injured others.

The number of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition across Darfur has increased by 46% between January and May 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, warns UNICEF. The numbers are likely to get worse in the lean season, which increases urgency for delivery of humanitarian aid.

Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris appointed five new ministers on Friday, which means that 10 out of 22 announced ministers have now been appointed.

The latest appointees include the federal governance and rural development minister, justice minister, finance minister, the industry and trade minister, and the religious affairs and endowments minister.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 14 July)

The Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) reportedly started an offensive against Fano militia in the Raya Kobo area in the Amara region.

The Amhara Fano National Force coalition posted a statement claiming they had killed over 90 ENDF soldiers and captured 30.

Fano militia also claim to have killed 280 ENDF soldiers in battles in Wollega.

French newspaper Libération featured pictures of Fano militia fighters taken in the region of North Wollo. The ENDF continues to make heavy and indiscriminate use of drones, states the article.

Fuel shipments to Tigray have dropped sharply, with an 85% decrease compared to expected quota in May. The Tigray Trade and Export Agency states it has called upon the federal government to respond to the appeals for adequate fuel, but has not yet received any replies.

The supply is rationed for critical sectors including ambulances, public transport, education, security, and key institutions.

There is an increase of executions of civilians suspected of sympathising with rebel groups in the Oromia region, states Ethiopian political activist Jawar Mohammed.

Situation in Eritrea (per 14 July)

The 37th round of the Eritrean National Service had its graduation ceremony in the Sawa military training camp over the weekend, attended by President Isaias Afewerki.

Situation in Somalia (per 14 July)

The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) in Somalia conducted airstrikes against ISIS-Somalia in coordination with the Somali government. Strikes were conducted southeast of Bossaso, Puntland, in Northeastern Somalia on 10 and 13 July.

Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) conducted an airstrike against Al-Shabaab in the village of Bulo Hog on Sunday. According to NISA, at least seven Al-Shabaab fighters died and two trucks carrying weapons were destroyed.

Regional Situation (per 14 July)

108 Eritrean refugees, including 13 children, were found abandoned at Lokitonyala area near the Kenya-Uganda border in Kenya last week Saturday.

The refugees were reportedly transported by a human trafficker, but then intercepted in Uganda and put on buses. They were then abandoned at the Kenyan border. The authorities in Kenya have detained and are interrogating the refugees.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) evicted a group of Dinka pastoralists who were grazing over 5,300 head of cattle in Atiak sub-county, Amuru District in Northern Uganda. They had been there since 2022 and were reportedly illegally grazing the cattle in a sugar plantation.

The pastoralists had left South Sudan due to insecurity.

Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of CEPO, has been elected Rapporteur of the IGAD Civil Society Forum for Peace.

International Situation (per 14 July)

A meeting between the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt in Washington related to the war in Sudan was delayed, as Egypt reportedly insists on participation of the SAF.

The United States refuses to host Sudanese military leaders, as it has imposed sanctions on many of them for their role in the war.

Sudanese political and civil society leaders are holding meetings with African Union (AU) officials in Addis Ababa today to present documented evidence of systematic violations in the war.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Friday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, particularly on counterterrorism and regional cooperation.

The Sudan INGO Forum calls for unimpeded access for humanitarian aid across Sudan, as the humanitarian situation in the country is worsening, including the persisting famine in some areas.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.