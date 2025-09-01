Situation Report Horn of Africa: Over 100 Sudanese refugees die in shipwrecks

Situation in Sudan (per 18 September)

At least 18 people were killed and 14 kidnapped by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in an attack on El Fasher, North Darfur, on Tuesday. This happened during violent clashes between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

The death toll only accounts for those brought to the Sud and Al-Fashir hospitals, so the actual death toll is likely higher.

At least six civilians were killed in heavy shelling and assaults last week in El Fasher, states the UN. The attacks led to new displacement and a continued breaking down of essential services.

Warnings continue over the spread of Sudan’s worst cholera outbreak in years, with over 2,500 deaths and over 100,000 confirmed cases.

The combination of cholera and malnutrition is particularly threatening for people in conflict-related areas, where only 20% of healthcare facilities are still functioning, warns the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Situation in South Sudan (per 18 September)

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan published a report on corruption by the political elite, which has caused a human rights crisis in South Sudan. The Chairperson of the commission refers to corruption as the “engine of South Sudan’s decline”.

The report indicates that oil revenues are high, but hardly any revenues (including non-oil) are reaching public services; International donors are spending more on basic services than the South Sudanese government. The report states that billions of dollars were diverted.

The South Sudanese authorities should ensure due process for Riek Machar and other opposition members, and ensure prompt, fair and public trials that meet international standards, states Human Rights Watch (HRW).

If such trials are not guaranteed, HRW calls for the detainees to be released.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 18 September)

The Global Society of Tigray Scholars and Professionals (GSTS) warns of “grave and escalating human rights violations” in Tigray, Ethiopia, in a written statement to the United Nations, African Union, diplomatic missions, and international human rights organizations.

The GSTS states that violations such as forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, unlawful removals from office, intimidation, and the suppression of local self-administration in some areas have increased since the overthrow of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration in March 2025.

Situation in Somalia (per 18 September)

A missile strike allegedly launched by the US Africa Command in Sanaag, northern Somalia, killed a traditional elder, Omar Abdillahi Abdi Ibrahim on 13 September. The US states that it targeted a weapons dealer that was linked to an Al-Shabaab weapons network.

The US confirmed that it had launched strikes, stating that it was targeting a weapons dealer “responsible for procuring and transferring illegal weapons”. However, his family disputes that Omar Abdillahi Abdi Ibrahim has any ties to Al-Shabaab and states that he was a peace mediator in the region.

Authorities from Puntland and the newly formed Northeastern Administration are reportedly investigating the circumstances surrounding the strike.

Regional & International Situation (per 18 September)

The United Nations Personal Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, concluded a visit to Port Sudan, Sudan, on Wednesday. The meeting reportedly served to assist in the groundwork for an inclusive peace process.

The envoy met with government officials, civilian political actors and civil society organisations. He did not meet with the Head of the Sovereign Council and SAF leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Gunmen from Kenya have allegedly killed one person and looted 2,000 cattle in the South Omo Zone in southern Ethiopia.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 18 September)

Over 100 refugees died following two deadly shipwrecks off the Libyan coast this weekend.

61 people died or are missing after a boat with mostly Sudanese refugees capsized off the coast of Tobruk, Libya, on Sunday. 13 people survived the disaster.

At least 50 people died after a boat with 75 refugees on board caught fire off the coast of Libya on Saturday, with 24 people rescued. The refugees were mostly Sudanese.

A UK court temporarily blocked the deportation of an Eritrean asylum seeker to France, pending the outcome of his human trafficking case.

The Eritrean asylum seeker states that he is a victim of trafficking, and the UK’s National Referral Mechanism (NRM) has asked the man to submit further evidence in relation to his claim.

The deportation was set to take place under the ‘one in, one out’ deal with France, under which asylum seekers arriving across the channel by boat are sent back to France, while the UK takes in one asylum seeker with ties to the UK in return.

There are now 11.8 million displaced people due to the war in Sudan, with 7.4 million internally displaced and 4.2 million in neighbouring countries, reports the UN Refugee Agency. The majority of refugees that fled abroad have fled to Egypt and South Sudan.

The NGO SOS Méditerranée is seeking legal action against the Libyan patrol that allegedly opened fire on a rescue ship after it picked up 87 people from the sea. It is also seeking legal action against the European entities that support the Libyan coast guard.

The European Union is preparing to gradually remove the temporary protections for Ukrainian refugees. The recommendation adopted by the Council of the EU is “preparing for a coordinated approach for when conditions in Ukraine are conducive to phasing out the temporary protection status”.

EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances.

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.