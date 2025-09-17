Palestine: Recognition Without Action is Meaningless

Dark green: States that recognise the State of Palestine. Lighter green: States that have announced their impending recognition as of 22 May 2024. Credit: Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 4.0 - Photo: 2025

By Alon Ben-Meir*

NEW YORK | 16 September 2025 (IDN) — During the upcoming UN General Assembly high-level meeting (September 22-30), several key European countries are expected to recognise a Palestinian state. The question that looms is how to translate such a significant development into reality, whereby the Palestinians will realise their national aspiration for statehood.

One of the main issues that may take centre stage at the upcoming UN General Assembly is the ongoing devastating war in Gaza, and the international outcry for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state to end the plight of the Palestinians in the context of a two-state solution.

What will make the discussion at the UN about Palestinian statehood more potent and relevant is the expectation that several Western powers, including the UK, France, Canada, Australia, Belgium, and Portugal, will formally recognise a Palestinian state, joining Spain, Ireland, and Norway, which recognised Palestine last year.

That said, although such recognition is significant, it remains symbolic unless all the players involved take critical measures to mitigate the following four reasons behind the failures in advancing the prospect of establishing such a state.

First, Israel has done everything within its reach, especially now with the support of the Trump administration, to prevent that from happening.

Second, the Palestinian Authority has done little to establish a legitimate representative government and a political apparatus responsive to public needs, even though 147 countries have already recognised it.

Third, the Arab states, though publicly supportive, have provided some financial support but have made no concerted effort over the years to bring the idea to fruition.

And fourth, the countries that have recognised Palestinian statehood have not taken significant measures to ensure its implementation.

To realistically pave the way to Palestinian statehood, the countries that have already recognised a Palestinian state and those planning to do so will have to take significant measures and remain on course to create a politically viable and functioning Palestinian state. They should expect, however, that Israel will vehemently resist their efforts and lean on the US to use its weight to prevent such an outcome.

The role of the European Countries

The important role of European countries in supporting Palestinian independence cannot be overstated. Their support must not stop at recognition; they must focus on the nitty-gritty of what is needed to advance Palestinian statehood. The measures to be taken include:

Providing direct economic support to Palestinian institutions and infrastructure while ensuring accountability.

Establishing bilateral trade agreements with the Palestinians to boost their economy, independent of Israel.

Pushing for enhanced observer status and participation of Palestine in international bodies while providing legal forums to pursue international acceptance and rights.

Upgrading Palestinian representative offices in their capitals to a higher diplomatic level.

Funding public diplomacy campaigns in their respective capitals to build support for Palestinian statehood.

Offering training and support for Palestinian internal security forces in coordination with Israel to the maximum extent possible to maintain order and stability.

The Palestinian Authority

The PA must now wake up to its bitter reality and recognise that independent statehood will remain only a slogan unless it takes the following steps:

First, new elections should be held. Every Palestinian faction must be invited to participate, as long as they commit themselves to a peaceful solution to the conflict with Israel. The Palestinians need to demonstrate a unity of purpose and forsake violent resistance, which has only worked in favor of Israel over the years.

Second, the PA should reiterate its recognition of Israel and commit to entering unconditionally into peace negotiations. This is not a capitulation to Israel’s whims; to the contrary, it will put Israel on the defensive, as it would have no legitimate excuses in the eyes of the international community to reject the Palestinians’ initiative.

Third, the PA must actively engage in public diplomacy by strengthening diplomatic outreach and using the media and public relations to show readiness for dialogue and shape global opinion positively to increase support for the Palestinian cause.

Fourth, it must demonstrate its commitment to democratic principles and human rights, which is essential for Western countries planning to recognise Palestinian statehood.

Fifth, economic development plans should be presented to gain international confidence, which would encourage many countries that support the Palestinian cause to provide financial aid.

Sixth, Palestinian leaders ought to actively promote nonviolent means to highlight the Palestinian cause and gain the high moral ground internationally.

The Role of the Arab States

The Arab states must play a far greater role than ever before in advancing the Palestinian cause, particularly because it is directly linked to the nature of their desired future relationship with Israel.

To that end, the Arab states, led by Saudi Arabia, should work in unison and send a clear message that their relations with Israel hinge directly on finding an amicable solution to the conflict.

The Arab states, led by Saudi Arabia, should:

Make it abundantly clear that no other Arab state would normalise relations with Israel unless there is a clear path that would lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Threaten Israel that continued violations of the Palestinians’ human rights will lead to the severing of diplomatic relations, especially with the signatories to the Abraham Accords.

Provide targeted financial aid for Palestinian governance and infrastructure, focusing on sustainable development projects, and use collective economic leverage to encourage other countries to support Palestinian statehood.

Open new or upgrade existing Palestinian embassies in Arab capitals.

Support Palestine in the international legal arena for rights and recognition and enhance the Palestinian narrative and position in Arab and international media outlets.

Align regional policies to support Palestinian diplomatic efforts, work through UN bodies and behind-the-scenes talks, and adopt measures to minimize frictions between Israel and the Palestinians and prevent confrontations.

It would be grossly misleading to suggest that taking all the measures enumerated above will offer smooth sailing toward realizing a Palestinian state. Being in total control of the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, especially under the current Netanyahu-led government, with staunch support of Trump, will stop at nothing to sabotage any effort that could improve the prospect of establishing a Palestinian state.

Notwithstanding the uphill battle, however, the concerted and consistent efforts by all the players will eventually lead to a dramatic change in the trajectory of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It has been demonstrated that after 80 years of violent conflict, Netanyahu’s strategy to maintain a state of constant hostilities and make incremental gains has now run its course. And the Palestinian strategy of resistance has failed, too. Hamas’ attack and Israel’s retaliatory war have demonstrated that there will be no enduring Israeli-Palestinian peace short of a two-state solution.

The Netanyahu government and the Trump presidency will end, but the Palestinian reality will never fade away. The Western European countries’ decision to recognise a Palestinian state will be a historic game-changer only if steady and concrete steps follow their recognition, and they remain determined to realise Palestinian statehood regardless of the changing times and circumstances.

*Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a retired professor of international relations, most recently at the Center for Global Affairs at New York University (NYU). He taught courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image: Dark green: States that recognise the State of Palestine. Lighter green: States that have announced their impending recognition as of 22 May 2024. Credit: Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 4.0