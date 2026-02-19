Situation Report – Horn of Africa No. 705 – 19 February 2025

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.

Situation in Sudan (per 19 February)

At least 18 civilians, including children, were killed in today’s drone strike attributed to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on a water collection point in an area controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Umm Rusum village, West Kordofan.

A joint convoy led by the World Food Programme (WFP), UNICEF, and United Nations Development Programme delivered food, medical items, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) supplies to Dilling and Kadugli (South Kordofan), reaching more than 130,000 people for the first time in three months.

Volker T ü rk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said at least 57 people including 15 children were killed in drone strikes across Sudan on 15-16 February, accusing both the SAF and RSF.

Children face rising risks from drone strikes and fighting between the SAF and the RSF across Kordofan and Darfur, warned UNICEF chief Catherine Russell.

The RSF committed ethnically targeted killings and other abuses during the takeover of El Fasher in late October 2025, according to the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan. These findings show “hallmarks of genocide” said the member of the Mission Mona Rishmawi.

Sudanese civil and political groups urged the SAF and the RSF to declare a Ramadan humanitarian truce, open aid corridors, release detained civilians, and begin internationally supervised prisoner exchanges.

Situation in Ethiopia/Eritrea (per 19 February)

Ethiopian federal troops and Tigray forces linked to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), including military equipment, are building up in and around the Tigray region and the border with Eritrea, prompting renewed conflict fears.

Eritrea is also reportedly deploying troops and equipment to its border with Tigray.

The forces are reportedly deployed in large numbers and in different locations.

There are unverified reports about the presence of Eritrean troops in Tigray, including south of Mekelle.

The Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) organised large attacks in the North Shewa zone in Oromia. Large movements of OLA towards Bishoftu have been reported.

The OLA also reportedly clashed with Oromia regional police in Ziway.

The Oromia regional government’s heads of political affairs and public relations have reportedly been kidnapped and are currently missing.

At least 15 civilians were killed in clashes in Gardula and around Arba Minch in South Ethiopia Regional State after Ethiopian federal forces withdrew from the area, triggering violence and road closures.

The Committee to Protect Journalists urged Ethiopia to restore accreditation for three Reuters journalists after credentials were withdrawn following a report linking Ethiopia to RSF training camps .

The Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) warned of rising conflict risks in Ethiopia, citing insecurity in Oromia and other regions and calling for inclusive political dialogue, protection of regional boundaries, and negotiated solutions to disputes.

The Ethiopian House of People’s Representatives approved an eight-month extension of the mandate of the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission.

International and regional situation (per 19 February)

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is holding a ministerial briefing on Sudan today, discussing a report by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on attacks and abuses by the RSF committed in El Fasher.

The Sudan war poses a direct threat to Egypt’s national security, said Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, calling for a humanitarian truce and backing international efforts.

The European Union, United Kingdom, and Canada issued a joint statement condemning alleged war crimes and possible crimes against humanity in Sudan’s conflict.

The DG for European Civil Protections and Humanitarian Aid Operations and foreign ministers of EU member states issued a joint statement condemning attacks on civilians and aid operations in Darfur and Kordofan and called on the SAF and the RSF to cease hostilities and allow humanitarian access.

Diplomats told Reuters that rivalry between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates is increasingly shaping conflicts across the Horn of Africa, including in Sudan, Somalia, and tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea, with the UAE linked to support for the RSF and Saudi-aligned states backing the SAF.

Turkish President Erdogan visited Ethiopia on Tuesday, signing an energy cooperation agreement. Erdogan also reportedly warned Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed not to start a new war.

Erdogan also rejected the recognition of Somaliland by Israel.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 19 February)

Refugees, migrants and asylum seekers in Libya are subjected to systematic human rights violations and abuses, which include “killings, torture, sexual violence and trafficking,” according to a new report by the UN Human Rights Office and the UN Support Mission.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) launched a Sudan Regional Refugee Response Plan to assist 5.9 million people across seven neighboring countries, including Central African Republic, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, South Sudan and Uganda.

Fighting between the SAF and the RSF has created “the world’s largest displacement and worst humanitarian crisis”, said Mamadou Dian Balde, UNHCR’s Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, with 4.3 million Sudanese refugees hosted by neighbouring countries..

The EU Parliamentary Research Service reported that more than 41,500 minors crossed the EU’s external borders irregularly in 2024 and about 112,000 migrant minors were found irregularly present across EU member states, the highest level since 2016.

