Situation Report Horn of Africa: ICC convicts Darfur militia leader for war crimes

Situation in Sudan (per 6 October)

An FB-10A short-range surface-to-air missile system has fallen into the hands of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The Chinese-made air defense system was originally purchased by Chad from China in February 2025 under a deal backed by the United Arab Emirates.

The diversion of the air defense system to RSF appears to be a breach of the arms embargo. The system greatly strengthens RSF’s air defense capabilities.

The 6th Infantry Division of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) stated that it killed several foreign fighters, including Ukrainian and Colombian mercenaries, during a special operation in Al-Karama Square, El Fasher, North Darfur.

Heavy shelling by RSF in civilian neighborhoods of El Fasher on Monday killed at least 13 civilians, according to the Sudan Doctors Syndicate. 19 others were injured.

RSF launched widespread drone attacks on Sunday in El Obeid in North Kordofan State and Kosti in White Nile State. So far, no deaths from the drone attacks have been recorded.

Community kitchens in El Fasher, which have been feeding thousands of people, have been closing as they are running out of food. Drone attacks by RSF on markets have increased the shortage of food. The prices of food have skyrocketed.

The population in El Fasher has fallen to 62% compared to pre-war levels.

Over 1,200 families were displaced in Khartoum as a result of flooding. Several areas are at risk as waters in the Nile river are high.

Situation in South Sudan (per 6 October)

Floods caused by heavy rains in Jonglei, Unity, and Northern Bahr el Ghazal have led to 19 deaths as of 2 October, reports the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA).

Flooding has affected an estimated 639,225 people across 26 counties in six states, with Jonglei and Unity states being the most heavily affected. Around 175,000 are displaced. The risk of flood-related diseases is increasing, whilst health facilities have also been impacted by the floods.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 6 October)

The Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) are reportedly sustaining heavy losses in fights against Fano militia in southern Wollo.

The main fighting between ENDF and Fano militia in Wollo is reportedly taking place along the highway A2 between Wichale and Gobiye, highway B22 to Gashena, and around Dessie and Kombolcha.

Fano militia in Wollo have reportedly taken control of three towns from which they control the roads leading to Dessie and Kombolcha. ENDF attempts to regain control have reportedly been unsuccessful.

The main road from Tigray to Dessie is closed for transportation.

At least 36 people were killed and 200 injured when wooden scaffolding collapsed at the Arerti St Mary’s Church in Minjar Shenkora Woreda, North Shewa Zone of the Amhara Region.

The scaffolding collapsed as crowds gathered at the partially constructed church during a religious celebration on 1 October. The people underneath the scaffolding were crushed.

Situation in Somalia (per 6 October)

Al-Shabaab militants stormed the high-security Godka Jilacow prison complex, which is located near the presidential palace in Mogadishu, on Saturday. The attackers disguised themselves as soldiers to enter the prison.

Heavy gunfire and explosions were heard during the six-hour siege on the prison. The Somali government reported that all seven Al-Shabaab militants were killed. It is reported that no prisoners escaped.

Talks between the Somali Federal Government and the regional administration of Jubaland ended late Sunday without any resolution.

The federal government continues to reject the outcome of Jubaland’s regional election, while the Jubaland administration is demanding full recognition of the elections.

Regional Situation (per 6 October)

The Egyptian water ministry blamed floods in Sudan on the release of “enormous water quantities” after the inauguration of the Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD). Ethiopia stated that the flooding has nothing to do with the dam.

Sudan’s Ministry of Irrigation blamed the rising water levels on a combination of factors, including climate change, irregular rainfall and the recent discharge of water from the GERD.

International Situation (per 6 October)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has convicted Ali Muhammad Ali Abd–Al-Rahman, also known as Ali Kushayb, of 27 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder, torture, rape, persecution and attacking civilians in Darfur more than 20 years ago.

Ali Kushayb was a senior commander in the Janjaweed militias during the Darfur conflict.

Alleged leaked documents appear to show that Ethiopia has signed a contract for six Su-35s, which are advanced Sukhoi fighter jets, with Russian state defense conglomerate Rostec. Deals with Algeria and Iran were also found.

Most of the contracts appear to have been signed before or shortly after Russia’s full scale invasion of Ukraine.

The UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the Indepen­dent International Fact-Fin­ding Mis­sion (FFM) to Sudan by another year.

The resolution, introduced by the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Norway, also condemns the escalation of violence in Kordofan and around El Fasher, and condemns various severe human rights abuses ongoing in Sudan.

Links of interest

Chinese FB-10A missile system falls into hands of Sudan’s RSF militants

Sudan army claims killing of Ukrainian mercenaries fighting with rebels in Darfur

Guerra in Sudan: mercenari ucraini e colombiani uccisi nel Nord-Darfur

13 civilians killed in RSF shelling of Sudan’s El Fasher, doctors say

RSF launches drone attacks on Sudan’s El Obeid, Kosti

Community kitchens close in Sudan’s besieged El Fasher as food runs out

North Darfur displacement worsens as Sudan paramilitary tightens siege

Floods in Sudan’s Khartoum state displace over 1,200 families: U.N. | Daily Sabah

Nile floods surround seven areas in Sudan’s capital

South Sudan: Floods Snapshot (As of 2 October 2025)

Scaffolding collapse in Ethiopian church kills at least 36

Seven al-Shabab militants killed after prison attack in MogadishuSomalia: Talks Between Somali Federal Government and Jubaland End in Deadlock

Leak doc reveals Su-57s for Algeria, Su-35s for Iran and Ethiopia

Sudan floods provoke new Egypt-Ethiopia tensions over Nile mega-dam

ICC judges deliver verdicts in the trial of an alleged militia leader from Sudan

Sudan: as war rages, UN extends human rights investigation

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.