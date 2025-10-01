Russia’s Rosatom Readies to Offer Africa Floating Nuclear Technology

By Kester Kenn Klomegah*

MOSCOW | 6 October 2025 (IDN) — Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom, showcased its latest floating nuclear technologies at African Energy Week 2025 (AEW 2025) in South Africa, engaging African energy experts, entrepreneurs, and policymakers on the adoption of floating nuclear plants. The corporation underscored its long-term commitment to delivering sustainable, reliable, and cost-effective energy solutions across the African continent.

A recent survey revealed that several African countries are showing growing interest in nuclear power, including advanced systems such as Russia’s floating power units (FPUs). Many leaders increasingly view nuclear energy as the key to resolving persistent electricity deficits and driving socioeconomic transformation in an era of rapid global change. They view nuclear technology as an investment that can help nations achieve full electrification and improve their livelihoods.

Expanding Partnerships and Technological Reach

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to provide its nuclear expertise to Africa—through technology transfer, specialist training, and the establishment of research facilities. In July 2023, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russian companies were developing mutually beneficial projects to meet Africa’s growing demand for fuel and power generation capacity, thereby ensuring access to affordable and sustainable energy sources.

Likhachev noted that Rosatom is currently involved in approximately 30 energy projects across 16 African countries, offering a comprehensive suite of services ranging from equipment design and supply to modernisation and turnkey construction of new-generation facilities.

According to Dr. Kelvin Kemm, a nuclear physicist and former chairman of the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (NECSA), global momentum toward nuclear energy is accelerating—and Africa is no exception. “Many leaders now see Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) as their path to prosperity,” he said, urging governments to pursue SMRs with vigour.

However, Kemm emphasised that Africa’s energy mix must remain technically effective and economically productive. The continent, he noted, is not only planning large nuclear power plants but also exploring Small Modular Reactors to diversify its energy portfolio and enhance resilience.

Floating Nuclear Units: Power and Promise for Africa

Vladimir Aptekarev, Deputy Director General for Floating Energy Solutions at Rosatom Mechanical Engineering, told Russian media that the interest of African countries in nuclear technologies is expanding rapidly. “Many are beginning to integrate nuclear energy into their national plans,” he said. “There is a growing understanding that nuclear power is not just an energy supplier—it is a driver of socioeconomic development, job creation, and decarbonisation.”

Rosatom representatives confirmed that substantive negotiations are already underway with several African governments regarding the supply of electricity from floating power units. These talks took place during AEW 2025, which convened more than 5,000 representatives from governments, investment institutions, and the energy sector to discuss strategies for securing Africa’s long-term energy future.

At a panel discussion titled “Nuclear Energy in Africa: Financing, Economics, and Sustainable Deployment,” Kirill Komarov, Rosatom’s First Deputy Director General for Corporate Development and International Business, highlighted challenges such as infrastructure development, regulatory environments, and financing mechanisms. Experts exchanged insights on mobilising investment and sustaining nuclear development across the continent.

Komarov cited Egypt’s experience as proof that nuclear technology, when combined with human capital investment and transparent engagement, can strengthen national energy security and drive sustainable development. “Africa’s growing energy needs require pioneering solutions and steadfast, long-term collaboration,” he said. “Rosatom is honoured to work with African partners to build balanced and resilient low-carbon economies for future generations.”

Russia’s Nuclear Legacy and Africa’s Energy Future

Rosatom’s participation in AEW 2025 coincided with the 80th anniversary of Russia’s nuclear industry, which was celebrated during Global Atomic Week in Moscow from September 25 to 28, 2025. The milestone honoured eight decades of technological excellence and innovation, as well as Russia’s expanding international cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The event also complemented the Russia–Africa Energy Summit, where Rosatom executives explored opportunities for technology transfer, infrastructure development, and deeper economic cooperation in oil, gas, and nuclear energy.

For reference, African Energy Week (AEW), founded in 2021 by the African Energy Chamber, serves as a premier platform that brings together Africa’s foremost energy leaders, investors, and global executives. Over four days, participants deliberate on strategies to eradicate Africa’s electricity deficit by 2030 and to shape a sustainable energy future through conferences, exhibitions, and investor forums.

Similarly, the World Atomic Week (WAW 2025) in Moscow brought together international nuclear experts, marking Russia’s continued leadership in developing safe, reliable, and globally collaborative nuclear technologies.

*Kester Kenn Klomegah is a veteran journalist, policy researcher, and business consultant. His work focuses on international relations, geopolitics, and Africa’s economic development in the context of global power shifts. His writing regularly appears in leading international publications. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image: Russia’s floating power station. Source: Rosatom, Russian Nuclear Energy Corporation