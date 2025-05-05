Situation Report Horn of Africa: Hospital in Old Fangak, South Sudan, deliberately targeted

Situation in South Sudan (per 5 May)

A hospital in Old Fangak, South Sudan, was deliberately bombed on 3 May. Two helicopter gunships first dropped a bomb on the pharmacy, completely destroying it, and then bombed the town of Old Fangak for 30 minutes.

At least seven people died and 20 were injured in the attack. There are reports of more fatalities and injuries in the community.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), which ran the hospital, strongly condemned the attack.

Witnesses implicated the South Sudan Peoples Defence Forces (SSPDF) in the attack. MSF states that the hospital was clearly marked as such and carried the MSF logo, and the coordinates were shared with all parties.

Fangak was one of the counties classified as ‘hostile’ by the South Sudanese government.

Situation in Sudan (per 5 May)

Five suicide drones reportedly operated by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck the Osman Digna air base close to Port Sudan, forcing the airport of Port Sudan to close on Sunday. Flights were suspended indefinitely.

An RSF drone also struck Kassala airport in east Sudan on Saturday. This is the first time RSF drones have targeted east Sudan.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) reportedly bombed Nyala airport in South Darfur on Saturday, targeting a cargo plane suspected of supplying weapons and equipment to RSF. Unconfirmed reports state that United Arab Emirates (UAE) officers were killed in the attack.

A South Sudanese pilot operating a Kenyan-registered and privately owned plane delivering supplies to Nyala reportedly died in the airstrikes on Nyala airport.

RSF reportedly took control over the city of al-Nahud in West Kordofan, which is located close to Darfur. The city had been under SAF control since the start of the conflict.

At least 300 civilians were killed in the attack by RSF on al-Nahud, states the Sudanese National Commission for Human Rights. This reportedly included direct targeting, execution and killings of civilians. The commission also accused RSF of looting medical supplies and local markets.

At least three medics were among the dead, stated the Sudan Doctors Syndicate. This includes Mohamed al-Amin, the medical director of al-Nahud hospital.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 5 May)

14 diplomatic missions in Ethiopia expressed concern over the increasing pressure on freedom of expression in Ethiopia. They call for the rights of journalists and press freedom to be protected.

53 Ethiopian journalists have fled and are working in exile since 2020, and at least 200 journalists have been arrested since 2019, reports the Guardian. Restrictions on the media continue.

Mass forced conscription is reportedly ongoing in all parts of Oromia by various Ormia security forces. It reportedly includes conscription of minors.

Conscripts are taken for training in Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) barracks.

The Ethiopian Health Professionals Movement issued an 10-day ultimatum towards the Ethiopian government demanding reform, fair compensation and improved working conditions for Ethiopian healthcare workers.

Healthcare workers are threatening legal action and a strike if conditions do not improve.

Situation in Somalia (per 5 May)

The National Consultative Council (NCC) is starting today in Mogadishu, Somalia, after being postponed last week. The dialogue includes the Federal Government and the Federal Member States.

The State Minister for the Presidency of Puntland stated that Puntland would not be returning to the NCC, which it withdrew from in 2022, and called for more inclusive dialogue. Jubaland is also boycotting the meeting.

Over 45,000 people have been impacted and at least four people have died due to floods in Somalia and Somaliland. The flooding impacted the Jowhar district of the Middle Shabelle region and Galmudug state.

The start of 2025 saw a sharp rise in attacks on journalists and media, warns the Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS). This includes arrests or detentions of 46 journalists, kidnapping of two journalists and the confiscation of equipment of 30 journalists.

In addition, various media outlets were closed, raided or faced restrictions.

International Situation (per 5 May)

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) dismissed the case brought by Sudan against the United Arab Emirates for allegedly breaching the Genocide Convention by supporting the RSF.

The judges found that the ICJ lacked the authority to continue the proceedings, as UAE opted out of the part of the Genocide Convention which gives the ICJ jurisdiction.

Eritrea continues to hold the lowest ranking on the World Press Freedom Index of 2025 from Reporters Without Borders (RSF). RSF comments that Eritrean “media are subject to the absolute arbitrariness of President Issayas Afeworki”.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni stated on X that the SSPDF in cooperation with Ugandan forces had “completely and quickly defeated the insurgents that had invaded that country capturing a town known as Nassir and threatening other centres”.

The UN and the African Union condemned the attack on an MSF hospital in South Sudan.

The Embassies of Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the Delegation of the European Union issued a joint statement urgently calling for the reversal of the house arrest of First Vice President of South Sudan Machar.

The statement also highlights the South Sudan government’s division between ‘friendly’ and ‘hostile’ counties.

Links of interest

South Sudan: MSF strongly condemns the deliberate bombing of our hospital in Old Fangak, Jonglei state

Flights suspended at Port Sudan Airport after Drone Attacks

RSF drones hit Sudan air base, flights suspended at Port Sudan airport

Sudan army bombs Nyala airport after suspected RSF supply flight

Sudanese paramilitary RSF kills 19 after taking city of al-Nahud: Sources

Death toll in Sudan’s Al-Nahud attacks rises to 300: Rights commission

Three medics killed in Sudan’s West Kordofan after RSF takeover – doctors’ union

News: EU, 14 diplomatic missions in Addis raise alarm over shrinking press freedom as Ethiopia slides into 145th globally

Mass arrests and beatings: how Ethiopia went from celebrating journalists to jailing them

Analysis: ‘We are prepared to take appropriate legal measures’: Ethiopian health workers issue ten-day ultimatum to Ministry

Somalia: Puntland Rules Out Return to NCC, Calls for Broader Political Dialogue

World Press Freedom Day 2025: Alarming Escalation: Attacks on Journalists and Media in Somalia and Somaliland

Floods impact tens of thousands in Somalia

RSF World Press Freedom Index 2025: economic fragility a leading threat to press freedom

Museveni on X

Joint statement

UN’s top court is to rule on Sudan’s request alleging Emiratis funded Sudanese paramilitary forces

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.