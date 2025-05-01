Humanitarian Corridors: A Trojan Horse Threatening Bangladesh’s Sovereignty

By Tajul Islam*

DHAKA, Bangladesh | 6 May 2025 (IDN) — In the ever-shifting terrain of global politics, ‘humanitarian corridors’ are increasingly wielded not as genuine lifelines for suffering populations but as instruments of foreign influence and domination. The recent decision to establish a United Nations-backed humanitarian corridor along the Chittagong–Rakhine route in Bangladesh is a sobering reminder that under the veneer of compassion often lies a far more insidious agenda. Far from being a neutral humanitarian gesture, this initiative threatens Bangladesh’s sovereignty, national integrity, and strategic future.

At first glance, humanitarian corridors are portrayed as essential pathways to deliver food, medical supplies, and basic necessities to populations trapped by conflict or natural disasters. Global bodies like the United Nations champion these efforts, appealing to our sense of morality and international solidarity. However, historical precedent paints a darker picture. Humanitarian corridors often serve as Trojan horses, concealing behind their benign appearance a host of security threats, intelligence operations, and mechanisms for foreign control.

The presence of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in these corridors is typically highlighted as a guarantee of neutrality. Yet, many NGOs have well-documented links to Western intelligence agencies. What enters under the label of “aid” often includes surveillance equipment, drones, and even arms shipments. Satellite mapping, reconnaissance, and infiltration of local governance structures soon follow. What was initially framed as humanitarian assistance often evolves into full-fledged foreign entrenchment, permanently compromising the host nation’s sovereignty.

Bangladesh’s agreement to allow the UN to set up a humanitarian corridor along the Chittagong–Rakhine route is a decision fraught with long-term risks. Officially, the corridor aims to facilitate humanitarian relief to communities displaced by the ongoing crisis in Myanmar’s Rakhine State. Yet the broader implications cannot be ignored.

By permitting international actors to establish a formal route through one of the country’s most strategically vital regions, Bangladesh is opening the floodgates to external manipulation. As witnessed in Syria, Libya, Iraq, and Afghanistan, initial “humanitarian” efforts quickly morphed into geopolitical operations, drawing foreign militaries, intelligence services, and private contractors into the fray. If history is any guide, the Chittagong–Rakhine corridor could become a beachhead for foreign interests, gradually eroding Bangladesh’s control over its territory.

Chittagong is not just another city; it is a crucial commercial hub with direct access to the Bay of Bengal and vital maritime routes. Any foreign influence over this region would severely affect Bangladesh’s national security, economic independence, and regional standing.

Historical warnings: How corridors have undermined sovereignty

The concept of a “humanitarian corridor” has a long and troubling history. Countries such as Syria, Iraq, Libya, Gaza, and Afghanistan have all experienced how these seemingly innocent routes can lead to the destruction of sovereignty and national integrity.

Syria: In Syria, humanitarian corridors were initially hailed as lifelines for civilians caught in crossfire. However, they soon became conduits for arms smuggling, rebel infiltration, and intelligence operations. The chaos enabled extremist groups like ISIS and Al-Nusra to flourish, fueled in part by supplies and intelligence delivered through these “humanitarian” routes.

Iraq: Under the pretext of humanitarian protection, the United States established no-fly zones over Iraq in the 1990s. These zones allowed the US military to build infrastructure and intelligence networks that paved the way for the 2003 invasion. Saddam Hussein’s downfall was engineered not through open warfare at first but under the cover of so-called humanitarian necessity.

Libya: The NATO intervention in Libya, framed as a mission to protect civilians, rapidly escalated into a devastating bombing campaign. The “corridors of protection” turned into paths of destruction. Libya, once a prosperous African nation, was reduced to a failed state overrun by militias and foreign mercenaries.

Gaza: In Gaza, “humanitarian” entry points like the Rafah crossing have often been exploited for espionage. Mossad and other intelligence agencies reportedly used these access points for infiltration, sabotage operations, and targeted assassinations, worsening the humanitarian crisis they ostensibly sought to alleviate.

Afghanistan: American claims of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan masked a broader strategy of military occupation, surveillance, and exploitation. Aid routes served dual purposes—distributing supplies while building strategic outposts and extending US intelligence operations nationwide.

These precedents should serve as red flags for Bangladesh. No nation that has allowed foreign-controlled humanitarian corridors has emerged stronger or more sovereign afterwards.

The hidden hands behind the corridor

The Chittagong–Rakhine corridor is not just about aid but power and control. The geopolitical implications are vast, and the players behind the corridor’s establishment are not just humanitarian organizations but global powers with vested interests in the region.

United States: The US sees the corridor as vital to its Indo-Pacific strategy. By establishing a foothold in Bangladesh’s southeastern region, Washington can monitor China’s activities in the Indian Ocean, disrupt Belt and Road Initiative projects, and secure another strategic base for military operations in Asia.

Israel: Israel views Southeast Asia’s growing Muslim populations as a geopolitical threat. Maintaining influence over humanitarian corridors like Chittagong–Rakhine enables Israel to monitor Islamist movements, neutralize emerging threats, and expand its global intelligence network.

India: India’s interests are twofold: bolstering connectivity between its isolated Northeastern states and countering Chinese influence. Through initiatives like the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, India seeks to cement its dominance over strategic trade routes that pass through or near Bangladesh’s territory.

China: China has invested heavily in Myanmar’s Arakan region, especially via the Kyaukphyu deep-sea port. The presence of UN-backed humanitarian forces near its assets is viewed with suspicion. Beijing likely sees the corridor as a Western manoeuvre to encircle China’s maritime Silk Road ambitions.

Russia: With historic ties to Myanmar’s military, Russia has vested interests in limiting Western influence in the region. Moscow will not view a UN-sanctioned corridor favourably and could react with countermeasures, such as diplomatic, economic, or even covert.

By surrendering control over a critical strategic area to foreign powers, Bangladesh risks entering a new phase of neocolonial dependency. The opening of the Chittagong-Rakhine corridor could mark the beginning of a new phase in Bangladesh’s geopolitical history. While the country may initially receive financial benefits from allowing foreign influence in the form of aid and development, the long-term consequences could be far-reaching. Establishing surveillance bases, military routes, and foreign military presence could turn Bangladesh into a vassal state, subject to the whims of international powers.

The role of figures like Muhammad Yunus, who have long been aligned with Western interests, cannot be ignored. Yunus has been a key figure in pushing Western agendas in Bangladesh, and his support for initiatives like the humanitarian corridor only strengthens the perception that the country is opening itself up to foreign manipulation.

The situation in Bangladesh serves as a warning to other nations considering similar “humanitarian” corridors. Countries need to recognize that such corridors are not just about aid but control, influence, and the slow erosion of sovereignty. National consent, transparency, and accountability must be at the forefront of any decision regarding foreign intervention, and citizens must remain vigilant in protecting their country from becoming a pawn in the global game of power politics.

The nation must reject these foreign corridors and reclaim its sovereignty to safeguard Bangladesh’s future. The time has come for the people to rise and demand that their government prioritize the country’s independence over short-term financial gains. Only through collective action and a deep understanding of the geopolitical forces can Bangladesh protect its future from becoming another casualty in the global struggle for power.

*Tajul Islam, a senior journalist and Special Correspondent of Weekly Blitz writes on various issues in local and international media. Follow him on X @tajulraj1 [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image: Bangladesh agrees to UN call to open humanitarian corridor for Myanmar citizens. Source: Anadolu Agency

Source: Blitz Weekly