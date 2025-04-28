Situation Report Horn of Africa: Drone strike hits displacement camp in River Nile state

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa. EEPA has published extensively on issues related to the movement and/or human trafficking of refugees in the Horn of Africa and on the Central Mediterranean Route. It cooperates with a wide network of universities, research organisations, civil society, and experts from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, and across Africa. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail.

Situation in Sudan (per 28 April)

A drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a displacement camp in River Nile state killed at least 11 people on Friday morning, according to the state governor. The regional power station was also taken out.

According to a witness, the strike hit the tents of two families who were sleeping. Several tents caught fire, while 23 people were reportedly injured.

The UN confirms that hundreds of people, including 12 humanitarian workers, have been killed in shelling of Internally Displaced People’s (IDP) camps in Darfur in the last weeks. The attacks, particularly targeting El Fasher and Zamzam camp, have destroyed vital infrastructure.

At least 481 civilians have died in North Darfur since 10 April, states the UN, but it warns that the real number is likely much higher.

Zamzam camp is now virtually empty, whereas it previously housed around 400,000 people. The IDPs that have fled the camps are putting a strain on local towns and communities.

40 aid workers and around 50 civilians were arrested by a militia allied to the RSF on Sunday, states a spokesperson in the Zamzam camp. The arrests reportedly occurred during an evacuation from the camp to the town of Tawila.

The aid workers reportedly are staff from the International Relief Organization (IRO). The group was accused of being Sudanese army officers fleeing El Fasher. They were taken to an unknown location.

74 people were reportedly killed and 178 others injured in attacks by RSF forces in Al-Za’afah village in West Kordofan State on Thursday, according to the Sudan Doctors’ Network.

The organisation says that the RSF forces overran the village, killing the 74 people, including 12 children and 9 women.

31 people, including children, were killed by RSF forces in the Salha area south of Omdurman, states the Sudan Doctors’ Network.

A drone strike on the Atbara power station in northern Sudan on Friday caused a power outage in River Nile and Red Sea states.

Situation in South Sudan (per 28 April)

Clashes between South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in Opposition (SPLA-IO) in Morobo and Yei counties have caused civilian casualties and widespread displacement.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) calls for an immediate halt to the clashes and urges the restoration of calm.

There are reports of casualties overwhelming hospital capacity in Yei.

Last week, the SPLA-IO issued a statement urging civilians to leave at least four counties in Central Equatoria, as SSPDF was launching attacks.

South Sudanese government officials declared nine out of 16 Nuer-majority counties as ‘hostile’ over claims that these counties are deepening their support for the SPLM-IO.

Nuer politician in Riek Machar’s party, Reath Muoch Tang, accused the government of plotting a genocide by the ‘hostile’ labelling, by justifying violence of the Nuer community.

SPLM-IO officials are also accusing Ugandan troops of ‘meddling’ in South Sudanese affairs and complicity in war atrocities.

The South Sudanese government stated that over 400 SSPDF soldiers were killed in the attack on SSPDF troops in Nasir in the beginning of March 2025.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 28 April)

Over 100 people were reportedly killed in a drone attack on the town of Gedeb in the Enarj Enawga district of East Gojjam Zone in the Amhara region. Local witnesses state that a strike hit near the Gedeb Primary School, where people were engaging in community work.

Ethiopian government forces entered the town following the strike and carried out additional attacks, according to witnesses.

Ethiopia expects to reach a preliminary agreement on the IMF’s third review of its $3.4 billion loan program early this week. Formal debt talks with bondholders are expected to begin in summer.

Three Tigray opposition parties have rejected the newly formed interim Tigray administration cabinet led by Lieutenant General Tadese Werede, stating that there is a lack of broad participation and that the administration came to power by force.

Situation in Somalia (per 28 April)

Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre appointed a new defence minister, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi Ahmed. He also appointed Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi as second deputy prime minister, and Abdisaalan Abdi Ali Daay as foreign minister.

Halane base camp, a heavily fortified base next to Mogadishu’s international airport, was hit by a series of mortar attacks early today. The base houses United Nations offices, Western diplomatic missions, and African Union forces.

The frequency of attacks on the base has increased in the last weeks.

The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) will add an additional 8000 peacekeepers to the mission.

International Situation (per 28 April)

The World Council of Churches (WCC) condemns the drone attack in the Amhara region of Ethiopia that reportedly killed over 100 civilians.

“This atrocity adds to a growing list of similar incidents in recent months, including another devastating drone strike in 2024 that targeted civilians,” stated World Council of Churches general secretary Rev. Prof. Dr Jerry Pillay.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. EEPA does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. EEPA does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@eepa.be any additional information and corrections.