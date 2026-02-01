Situation Report Horn of Africa: UN accuses RSF of war crimes

Situation in Sudan (per 16 February)

The UN Human Rights Office reported that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) committed acts amounting to war crimes during their October 2025 offensive on El Fasher, citing more than 6,000 killings and widespread abuses, according to UN High Commissioner Volker Türk.

An RSF drone attack on the Al Mazmoum hospital in Sennar state led to three deaths and seven injured.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) said they destroyed a second RSF air defence system in Abu Zabad using drones, following a similar strike days earlier in South Kordofan.

UN humanitarian coordinator Denise Brown confirmed assistance operations will continue despite the drone strike on a humanitarian convoy in North Kordofan. She also stated that aid convoy attacks are “horrendous incidents that need to be investigated”.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported 529,661 Sudanese refugees have returned from neighboring countries, mainly from Egypt, between January 2024 and December 2025.

Sudan’s Freedom and Change Democratic Bloc reported internal divisions after some members held unauthorised talks with international mediators, prompting conflicting statements from Bloc spokespeople Juma al-Wakil and Mohammed Zakaria.

The Central Bank of Sudan formed a committee to take over management of the Animal Resources Bank, after shareholders said the RSF had acquired 60% of the stakes before the 2024 war.

Abdalla Hamdok, former PM of Sudan, said Islamist loyalists of ousted former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir took influence over the SAF, undermining peace talks with the RSF led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti).

Situation in South Sudan (per 16 February)

The United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) reported that fighting in Jonglei State, South Sudan had closed or damaged at least 11 health facilities and displaced more than 370,000 people this year, increasing risks for women and girls amid reduced medical and protection services.

The South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance led by Thomas Cirilo Swaka formally rejected Kenya’s Tumaini peace framework in a letter to mediator Lazarus Sumbeiywo, calling for broader consultations and the release of First Vice President Riek Machar.

The South Sudan Federal Democratic Alliance urged the AU and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to prevent internationally sanctioned figures from influencing peace talks.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 16 February)

Turkish president Erdoğan will visit Ethiopia on 17 February to sign several pre-negotiated bilateral agreements in areas such as trade, defense and infrastructure.

Ethiopia and Germany held bilateral discussions to strengthen their military and defense cooperation during the 62nd Munich Security Conference on 15 February.

According to the Ethiopia Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) Overview, more than half of the assessed markets had poor functionality, primarily because of the ongoing conflict in Gambela, Amhara, Tigray and Oromia.

International and regional situation (per 16 February)

The 39th AU summit took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on 14 and 15 February.

An AU official stated that “we are conducting intensive communications with political forces to resume the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue”, but he provided no concrete details.

African leaders at the AU summit called for urgent international action and an immediate ceasefire to end the war in Sudan between the SAF and the RSF.

The AU Peace and Security Council confirmed Sudan’s membership suspension.

The AU is preparing to resume Sudanese political dialogue with IGAD support, under a revised approach led by AU chair Evariste Ndayishimiye that prioritizes a humanitarian truce ahead of broader talks.

In the AU summit press conference, António Guterres said the UN Security Council plans sanctions against all Sudan war parties responsible for human rights abuses.

The Closing Statement and final resolutions of the AU summit set out a strict roadmap to steer South Sudan towards elections in December 2026. South Sudan expressed its commitment to this roadmap but also asked for regional support in its implementation without “undue interference”.

African leaders led by Cyril Ramaphosa urged the government of Salva Kiir Mayardit to release political detainees including First Vice President Riek Machar.

During the AU summit, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a series of discussions to strengthen multilateral and regional cooperation. He met with UN Secretary General Guterres, President Chapo of Mozambique and President Hassan of Tanzania.

Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, told Al Jazeera that Egypt would take a decisive response if its red lines on Sudan were crossed, citing mercenaries and armed groups as key drivers of instability and confirming coordination with the UN on the conflict.

A discussion was held between PM Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia with President Salva Kiir of South Sudan. The discussion focused on regional peace and security issues.

Saudi Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Elkhereiji met Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh in Asmara to discuss further development of bilateral relations.

The Kenya-Somalia border will reopen in April after being closed for almost 15 years due to militant attacks by Al-Shabab.

