SITUATION REPORT – HAITI No. 44 – 1 October 2025

Situation in Haiti

60 armed members of the Ti Bwadòm gang attacked the commune of Bassin-Bleu on 18 September resulting in at least one death, ten kidnappings, and extensive destruction of public and private property.

The commune of Kapenyen was attacked by the Kokorat San Ras gang on the night of 20-21 September. The attackers set fire to several homes and killed livestock.

The commune of L’Estère was attacked by the Kokorat San Ras gang on 22 September, resulting in one death, several injuries, and the destruction of numerous homes, prompting local protests against the authorities’ inaction amidst escalating violence.

11 people, including eight children, were killed in a drone strike launched by the Haitian National Police (PNH) in Cité Soleil on 20 September.

The area of Kenscoff was reportedly attacked by gang members on 18 September. One man was killed near Planchet.

There are reports of an attack taking place in Liancourt on the night of 30 September to 1 October.

Armed men set fire to the local police station in Montrouis on 17 September in retaliation for the shooting deaths of two suspected criminals. The attack caused panic among residents and led to the blocking on National Route #1 due to barricades and ongoing unrest.

Severe rains between 25 and 28 September have led to flooding in and around the city of Cayes, in the South of Haiti. The floodings have resulted in one death, one disappearance, and 5000 flooded homes. Agricultural lands and livestock have also been lost as a consequence of the flooding.

The 2025 hurricane season is expected to be exceptionally active, yet many cities remain unprepared and vulnerable due to inaction from local authorities despite warnings and available funding for preventive measures.

Protests took place in Gonaïves on 29 September among supporters of Wilford Ferdinand (alias T-Will) who was killed during a shootout by the PNH. The protestors demanded justice while blocking roads with burning tires.

A road accident on 17 September at the southern entrance of Saint-Marc resulted in at least eight deaths and several injuries when a trailer truck overturned onto a passenger transport van, with only a 25-day-old baby found unharmed among the victims.

Ten children were killed in Port-au-Prince over a period of ten days, reports UNICEF calling for urgent action to protect their rights and well-being in Haiti.

A fifteen-year study by Université Quisqueya reveals that drinking water in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area contains lead levels exceeding health standards, contributing to rising cases of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases.

Situation on the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT)

The Commission for the Implementation of Penal Reform warned that without necessary technical support and resources for judicial actors, the country risks legal confusion and undermining public confidence in the justice system once the new Penal Code takes effect in December.

Laurent-Saint-Cyr, the coordinator of the CPT, has called for a comprehensive reform of public financial management, demanding audits in key institutions to restore budgetary discipline and rebuild trust between the state and the population.

The Anti-Corruption Unit (ULCC) has submitted seven new investigation reports to the judiciary, bringing the total to 63 cases involving alleged embezzlement, corruption, and mismanagement in public institutions.

The reports have implicated the Minister of Youth, Sports and Civic Action and top civil servants, including the former Director General of Télévision Nationale d’Haïti, among others.

Situation on the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission

The UN security council approved the resolution to transform the MSS mission into a Gang Suppression Force (FRG) for an initial period of 12 months on 30 September.

The representative of the Russian Federation cautioned the Council stating that no assessment of the successes and failures of the MSS mission were conducted and that rushing into a new intervention may not lead to success

He further described the FRG as: “independent of national and international oversight, with a virtually unrestricted mandate to use force against anyone and everyone labelled with the vague term ‘gangs’”.

The Chinese ambassador similarly stated that fighting violence with violence would likely only complicate the situation further and denounced the rushed process which did not include assessments of past missions and a clearer framework for rules of engagement.

International situation

Canada has pledged $60 million to Haiti, 20 million of which would go to enhancing maritime security to stop the flow of arms and drugs into the country, while the remaining 40 million would support the FRG.

The U.S. Embassy has reported that Homeland Security seized over 23,000 weapons and drugs valued at more than one million dollars intended for Haiti this year.



Links of interest

Des gangs envahissent une ville du nord-ouest d’Haïti suite à un remaniement de la direction de la police

Bassin Bleu sous l’emprise du gang Ti Bwadòm : kidnappings, meurtres, pillages et incendies

Kokorat San Ras Gang Launches Another Attack Near L’Estère

Fresh Gang Assault in L’Estère Sparks Outrage and Despair

Deadly Haiti drone attack kills eight children in capital Port-au-Prince

Tensions à Montrouis : le commissariat incendié après la mort de deux présumés bandits

Inondations dans le Sud : 1 mort, 1 disparu et plus de 5 000 maisons inondées

Port-de-Paix Faces Looming Disaster as Hurricane Season Peaks

Assassinat de T-Will: Gonaïves toujours en ébullition, ses funérailles fixées au 2 octobre devant le tombeau de « Amiot Métayer »

Tragic Road Accident in Saint-Marc Leaves Eight Dead and Many Injured

Ten children killed in ten days in Port-au-Prince

Hypertension en Haïti : plomb dans les eaux et médicaments hors de portée

Urgent Call to Educate Stakeholders on New Penal and Criminal Procedure Codes Before They Take Effect

Laurent Saint-Cyr exige des audits au FNE, à l’APN et à l’AGD pour « pour rétablir la discipline budgétaire »

Minister and Top Civil Servants Flagged in Latest ULCC Reports

UN Security Council Approves Resolution for Gang Suppression Force

Security Council LIVE: Ambassadors authorise new Gang Suppression Force for Haiti

UN Security Council Authorizes Strengthened Anti-Gang Force for Haiti

Canada pledges $60M for Haiti, with most cash contingent on UN approval of U.S. plan

L’ambassade des USA partage des chiffres sur les saisies d’armes et de stupéfiants à destination d’Haïti

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. Haiti Matters does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. Haiti Matters does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@haiti-matters.org any additional information and corrections.

Haiti Matters is a collaboration under EEPA+, a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience. Haiti Matters is a network of people and organisations supporting the Haitian people. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. For the Situation Report on the Horn of Africa, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail. The Situation Report is published bi-monthly.