Situation report Horn of Africa: Sudan cuts diplomatic relations with UAE

Situation in Sudan (per 9 May)

A series of drone strikes continued to hit Port Sudan throughout this week, some of which caused damage to key infrastructure points of the city, such as fuel depots and an electricity substation. Thursday marked the fifth consecutive day of assaults.

Drone strikes also continued to hit Kassala.

With significant damage to fuel depots, the situation triggered fuel shortages. The fuel prices rose to SDG 70,000 per gallon, with residents in Port Sudan forming long queues and trying to access the fuel. Shortages are also reported from other areas including Kassala and River Nile states.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have denied involvement in the drone strikes on Port Sudan instead criticizing the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) for allegedly using affiliations with terrorist groups for military actions.

Journalists in Sudan face increasing threats and violence, leading many to seek refuge in neighboring countries. This situation has been reflected in Sudan’s low ranking of 156th out of 180 in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index.

The report highlighted the compounded impact of economic instability and political repression on media freedom.

Situation in South Sudan (per 9 May)

South Sudan oil exports experienced a setback amid drone attacks on fuel depots in Port Sudan. This could have a large impact on South Sudan’s economy, as oil sales are vital for the country’s revenue and depend on stable transport routes through Sudan.

Critical treatment supplies are running low due to intensified fighting and disrupted humanitarian access which puts 60,000 malnourished children in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state in danger, warned the UN World Food Programme and UNICEF.

The UN Security Council has renewed the mandate of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) for another year amid rising tensions and the potential for renewed conflict in the country.

The resolution empowers UNMISS to protect civilians, facilitate aid delivery, and support the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.

South Sudanese women leaders are calling for their inclusion in national decision-making to help prevent conflict, emphasizing the severe hardships they face when political disputes escalate into violence without their input.

Situation in Ethiopia (per 9 May)

About 40% of the Tigray region is still under control by external forces, stated Lieutenant General Tadesse Werede, current head of Tigray Interim Regional Administration (TIRA), during a meeting with German Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Observer to the AU.

He further emphasized the urgent need to restore the region’s constitutional boundaries and facilitate the return of displaced residents.

TIRA issued a warning against unauthorized interactions with foreign entities, labeling such actions as “dangerous” and potentially destabilizing the region.

Eight internally displaced persons (IDPs) have died from hunger and lack of medical care since humanitarian aid was cut off three months ago, stated Kahsay Asayehen, the IDP Coordinator for the Aksum Cluster in West Tigray Zone.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) launched an investigation into allegations of forced conscription by the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), which reportedly includes underage youth, stated the newly appointed head of the EHRC Berhanu Adelo.

Regional & International Situation (per 9 May)

Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accused the UAE of orchestrating drone attacks in Port Sudan, labeling these strikes as acts of international terrorism and a violation of the country’s sovereignty. The ministry claims to have intelligence indicating that advanced weaponry was used in the attacks.

UAE was declared to be an “enemy state”, with Defence Minister Yassin Ibrahim Yassin, condemning the UAE for supporting armed militias and announced the termination of diplomatic relations.

Advanced Chinese weaponry, exported by the UAE, has been found in Sudan, particularly in Khartoum and Darfur, violating the UN arms embargo, states a new report by Amnesty International, adding that the weapons are used by the RSF. The UAE denied the findings by Amnesty, calling it “baseless”.

Refugee and Migration Situation (per 9 May)

At least 142 people faced prosecution last year for assisting migrants and refugees, shows a new report by the Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants (PICUM), adding a warning that under EU Facilitation Directive criminalization trends could worsen in the near future.

About 52,000 migrants and refugees have died since 2014 while attempting to escape humanitarian crises, reports IOM, with many of these deaths occurring in conflict-affected areas. The central Mediterranean remains the most perilous migration route, where nearly 25,000 people have drowned.

The rapid surge of nearly 20,000 Sudanese refugees entering eastern Chad in the past two weeks, primarily women and children fleeing escalating violence in North Darfur, raised concerns as current resources are insufficient to meet the needs of the displaced population.

Many of these refugees arrive traumatized describing men being killed, women and girls subjected to sexual violence, and homes burned to the ground, reports the UNHCR.

The number of refugees and asylum seekers in Kenya increased by 19.1% to 823,932 in 2024, underscoring the country’s emerging status as a regional safe haven amid ongoing conflicts in the Horn of Africa, according to Economic Survey 2024.

Europe External Programme with Africa is a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience in the Horn of Africa.