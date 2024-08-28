Shining Stars: Remarkable Achievements of Sri Lankan-American Women

By Nandi Jasentuliyana

The writer is a former Deputy Director, United Nations.

LOS ANGELES, California | 28 August 2024 (IDN) — Despite Sri Lanka’s rich history of pioneering women who have broken barriers and reached the highest levels, many stories of successful women go untold. Stories of Queen Vihara Mahadevi’s heroic sacrifice to save the nation to Sirimavo Bandaranaike becoming the world’s first female prime minister serve as powerful reminders that it’s time to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Sri Lankan American women.

Every profession has its Sri Lankan American stars, but none shine as brightly as those in the field of medicine. With her pioneering research and insightful commentary, Dr. Seema Yasmin has carved a unique path. Her work has earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious Pulitzer Prize, an Emmy award, and invitations to speak at the Vatican and the White House. She continues to inspire with her groundbreaking work as a Stanford University’s Department of Medicine professor and a visiting professor at the Anderson School of Management at UCLA.

Dr. Nirmala Chandrasiri, a respected academic and scholar, has conducted insightful research and delivered thought-provoking lectures. Her work has earned accolades from her peers and students, establishing her as an outstanding trauma surgeon. Her influence in the field of trauma surgery is significant, and she continues to inspire with her dedication and exceptional skills.

Similarly, Dr. Thushara Perera, a renowned trauma surgeon, has become a respected leader in the field, demonstrating exceptional skills and unwavering dedication.

These trailblazers have also paved the way for future generations of Sri Lankan Americans, such as the trio of young trauma surgeons Dr. Sayuri Jinadasa, who has earned her medical degrees from three prestigious Ivy League Colleges (Princeton, Harvard, and Columbia), a rare accomplishment indeed.

Dr.Tanya Egodage is a Professor at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, New Jersey, where she is the Program Director for surgical critical care. The third of the trio is Dr. Asanti Ratnasekera, Associate Trauma Medical Director at Cristiana Medical Faculty in Delaware.

Dr. Hasini Jayatilaka is an award-winning Cancer Researcher who discovered a novel mechanism that causes cancer cells to break away from tumours. She develops new therapeutics by understanding the complex pathways that govern metastasis and the spread of cancer, which is responsible for 90% of cancer-related deaths. In 2018, she was named a Forbes 30 under 30 in Science for her contributions to cancer metastasis.

Dr. Priyanka Weerasinghe shines brightly as a renowned cardiologist who has dedicated her career to advancing heart health research. Her pioneering work has led to innovative treatments, saving numerous lives and setting a high standard for future medical professionals. Dr. Ruwanthi Wijesinghe Titano’s advanced cardiac imaging and minimally invasive procedures have earned her a reputation as a leader in her field.

Dr. Nisha Bansal is a Professor of Nephrology at the University of Washington (UW) and Director of the Kidney Research Institute. Her groundbreaking research on the impact of social determinants of health on kidney disease has earned her widespread recognition and acclaim.

The unique work of Sri Lankan American engineers is equally important. Enoka Perera, an Aerospace Engineer, is a team leader in structural engineering at Boeing Company. Her work on every new aircraft that Boeing has built in the last two decades, and as the Lead Engineer for the newest and largest civilian aircraft, is truly impressive.

Melony Mahaarachchi, a Mechanical and Aerospace Engineer at SpaceX, is one of the avionics design engineers for the Falcon-9 spacecraft, Dragon capsule, and Grasshopper launch vehicle. Her role in designing the world’s first fully reusable launch vehicles and Dragon, the first commercial cargo shuttle, is truly amazing.

In the dynamic and ever-evolving world of information technology, Sri Lankan American professionals are making significant contributions. Nishi Somaratne, a trailblazer in cybersecurity and the Chief Information Security Officer at Zoom Video Communications is leading the way in data security.

Sheila Liyanage, Mastercard’s Chief Data Officer, is overseeing the company’s data strategy and leading the transformation of its data capabilities. Dr. Indira Negi, a renowned computer scientist and expert in artificial intelligence, is recognized for her innovative work in machine learning, which has far-reaching implications for various industries.

Dr. Shahani Markus is an IT entrepreneur. She is the founder, chair, and CEO of Emojot, which helps businesses understand and improve their customer interactions in real time by capturing customer perceptions through emojis. Shahani was the Founding CTO and President of Auxenta and was head of engineering at Virtusa Sri Lanka.

Dr. Nirmala Kannangara, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Connecticut, has earned numerous accolades for her research in renewable energy and power systems.

The achievements of Sri Lankan American women who have made their mark in the legal profession are no less significant. Sheila Liyanage-Lino, a trailblazer in international law, is a respected scholar and practitioner.

Dr. Sumudu Atapattu is the Director of the Global Legal Studies Centre and the Dean of Research at the University of Wisconsin Law School. She is a specialist in International Environmental Law and Human Rights Both Sheila and Sumudu are consultants to governments and international organizations on various legal issues.

Selvi Stanislaus, an Attorney is the first woman to lead the second-largest tax department in the nation. She administers two of California’s largest tax programs, which collect over $60 billion, overseeing a department of over 6,000 employees in 11 offices.

Many Attorneys are in private practice and are members of reputed large legal firms, as is Nirosha Nimalasuriya, an attorney of Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen & Hamilton Law Firm. Her practice focuses on corporate and real estate transactions; she has a J.D., cum laude, from Harvard Law School and a B.A., magna cum laude, from Harvard College in 1998. She served in the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Cambodia to assist the government in local conflict resolution and as coordinator of the peace process in Sri Lanka.

Some of the above mentioned are in academics, where many others shine. Dr. Nilmini Silva-Send is the Assistant Director of the Energy Policy Initiatives Centre (EPIC) at the University of California, San Diego School of Law. She is a research and analysis team member for EPIC’s ongoing energy and climate change projects and a multidisciplinary National Science Foundation Climate Science Education project researcher.

Lihini Aluwihare is a Professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO), University of California, San Diego (UCSD) is a PhD from MIT /Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

Dr. Dilshani Sarathchandra, a professor of sociology at the University of South Florida, focuses on research at the intersection of health, technology, and social inequalities.

Meanwhile, a remarkable group of Sri Lankan American women authors shed light on the Sri Lankan American experience and share stories that deserve attention. Ru Freeman is an acclaimed novelist and essayist whose works, such as “On Sal Mal Lane” and “A Disobedient Girl,” explore themes of family, identity, and the Sri Lankan civil war.

Nayomi Munaweera is the author of the novels “Island of a Thousand Mirrors” and “What Lies Between Us.” Her writing delves into the Sri Lankan immigrant experience, weaving together personal narratives and the country’s tumultuous history. Mandy Robotham, a Sri Lankan American writer, has made a name for herself with her historical fiction novels, such as “The Berlin Girl” and “The Girl Behind the Wall.”

Among those working in policy areas, Nisha Ramachandran is a Sri Lankan American who serves as the chief of staff for U.S. Congressman Ro Khanna. Her strategic leadership and policy expertise have been instrumental in shaping progressive legislation and championing the concerns of her community.

Shiyana Gunasekara is a Senior Economic Adviser for international energy economics at the U.S. Department of Energy in Washington, DC. She leads the Office for Analyses and international engagement on global markets and the security of the global energy supply.

In the realm of classical music, Tharanga Goonetilleke‘s name has graced the stages of some of the world’s most prestigious opera houses. With a repertoire that spans Mozart to Puccini, She has performed leading roles in numerous operas, cementing her reputation as one of the most sought-after sopranos in the industry.

Danielle de Niese, the Opera Soprano, is a trailblazer in her field. Described by the New York Times magazine as “opera’s coolest soprano,” she has shattered the classical rulebook with her unique blend of artistic credibility and 21st-century allure. Her journey began at the age of eight, and since then, she has thrilled audiences worldwide, from the Metropolitan Opera in New York to Covent Garden in London, and even performed on stage with LL Cool J and sung in a Ridley Scott movie.

Lakshmi Pillai, a violinist, has established herself as a virtuoso in symphony orchestras. With her impeccable technique and deep musical understanding, she has performed in several countries with some of the most prestigious orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic and the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Preethi de Silva is the founder and music director of Con Gioia Early Music Ensemble. She has performed extensively on the harpsichord and fortepiano as a soloist and chamber musician, has lectured in many countries, and has performed at several prestigious concert venues, including the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Sri Lankan American women have not failed to succeed in Hollywood. Maureen Hingert, a renowned Sri Lankan actress, dancer, and model who held the Miss Ceylon 1955 title and was 2nd Runner-Up at Miss Universe 1955, succeeded in the entertainment industry.

Aruni Boteju, a professional banker, is the founder and CEO of the Ceylon International Film Festival, the first festival outside Sri Lanka. She has received numerous awards for her work, including the U.S. Congressional Award. Aruni has worked on many charitable causes and with the Direct Relief Organization to send over $300 million worth of medical supplies to Sri Lanka during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Others have turned to charitable and social work. One leader among them is Aeshea Jayasinghe, founder and Vice President of the Sri Lanka Foundation International, which has established itself as the premier charitable organization promoting Sri Lankan culture abroad.

The Montessori teachers were among the first Sri Lankan American professionals to arrive in America beginning in the late 1950s. Many have gone on to be Montessori Directors and eventually own several schools. Manil and Harshi Gunasekera, Preeth Gunaratne, and Ranjini Malraj are among many such Montessori teachers who have become entrepreneurs and operate multiple large schools. Some have gone on to be authors of children’s books, like Wathsala Senarath, whose “What Happened to the Butterfly” is a best seller on Amazon.

Across various professions, from medicine and technology to academia and the arts, these trailblazers are shattering stereotypes and proving that there are no limits to what they can accomplish. Their remarkable achievements prove that anything is possible with determination and hard work. They are inspirational icons to the future generations of Sri Lankan women. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo credit: Sri Lanka Foundation International.