Russia-Africa Youth Engagement: Fostering Significant Diplomatic Collaboration

By Kester Kenn Klomegah*

MOSCOW | 20 June 2025 (IDN) — Russia and Africa seek multipolarity and economic sovereignty through technology transfer, vocational training, and cultural exchange. The Russia-Africa Youth Committee at the Diplomatic Academy supports academic diplomacy, youth diplomacy, and strategic networking by connecting students with practitioners to develop policies and solutions.

The first Online Summit in May for International Relations students showcased these efforts, uniting future diplomats from Russia and Africa, said Zengue Abeng Doline Ines, a postgraduate in International Regionalism and Chairwoman of the Committee, in an interview with IDN. The following are excerpts:

IDN: How would you describe and evaluate your role as Chairwoman of the Russia-Africa Youth Committee at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Federation?

Zengue Abeng Doline Ines (ZADI): In the context of the changing situation, today’s youth are considered future leaders. The Committee has focused on three pillars: academic, youth diplomacy, cultural bridge-building, and strategic networking.

In terms of academic diplomacy, we have frequently organised lectures and working visits to strategic locations, such as African embassies. A flagship initiative was the highly successful 1st Online Summit for students in International Relations and related fields, held in May 2025. This groundbreaking event brought together a diverse cohort of future diplomats and scholars from Russia and across Africa for rigorous debate on contemporary geopolitical issues. Crucially, we secured the active participation and support of senior Russian diplomats as panellists and mentors.

Their direct engagement provided invaluable practical insights, lent significant weight to the discussions, and demonstrated tangible institutional backing for the youth dialogue. This summit exemplified the Committee’s commitment to creating high-level academic platforms beyond traditional seminars, fostering direct connections between emerging talent and seasoned practitioners.

Regarding assessment, the resounding success of this first online summit, particularly with the active involvement of serving Russian diplomats, is a key indicator of our growing impact and credibility. It proved the viability and appetite for such high-level virtual exchanges, setting a strong precedent. This, alongside increased joint publications, internship placements, and focused research, demonstrates tangible progress. While scaling and funding remain challenges, initiatives like this summit solidify the foundation for impactful, long-term Russia-Africa youth collaboration and show the Committee’s ability to deliver meaningful engagement.

IDN: Should there be frequent youth exchanges between your Academy and African countries?

ZADI: The second broad category of the Committee’s work relates to frequent Youth Exchange Programmes. Exchanges – both virtual and physical – are essential. Seeing Russian diplomats actively engage with and mentor young African talent online demonstrates the unique value our Academy brings. These include:

(i) Provide Direct Access: It offers African youth unprecedented access to Russian diplomatic perspectives and networks, as proven by the summit.

(ii) Validate the Model: The summit’s success and previous activities show that exchanges can be impactful, complementing essential in-person programs.

(iii) Build on Momentum: We capitalise on the connections and goodwill through sustained interaction.

IDN: In April 2025, Russia’s University of International Affairs (MGIMO) held its 4th Youth Conference, “Russia-Africa: What Next.” Should we host a similar event for students and young leaders focused on Africa’s complex geopolitical issues?

ZADI: The third is Advocating for an Innovative Gathering. The Russia-Africa Youth Committee serves as a springboard for the Academy to host a distinctive, innovative gathering. Leveraging the proven model of connecting students with practitioners (like diplomat panellists), that’s why we proposed strategically to focus on the «From Dialogue to Action: Youth Co-Creating the Russia-Africa Partnership» model. Building directly on permanent discussions, Incorporate «Diplomat Labs» where students, mentored by officials, develop policy briefs on specific challenges, «Innovation Sprints» tackling shared issues like digital governance or food security tech. Ensure senior figures who supported the summit remain engaged. Translate the energy of the first summit into a concrete «Youth Implementation Track» feeding into the central Partnership Forum.

IDN: Could you share your perspective on the potential for replicating certain aspects of Russia’s youth policy in Africa? How would you assess the prospects for Russia’s education and training initiatives aimed at the African student generation? Do you believe that increased cultural activities and sports can play a role in enhancing geopolitical dynamics over time?

ZADI: The fourth category focuses on Policy Replication. Africa is immensely diverse; wholesale replication is neither feasible nor desirable. However, adaptable elements could include such as:

Patriotic Education and Historical Awareness: Frameworks emphasising national pride and historical context (adapted to each African nation’s narrative). Structured Youth Councils: Formalised avenues for youth voice in governance, mirroring Russian youth parliaments or councils, ensuring they are genuinely representative and impactful. Affordability and Scholarships: Compared to Western alternatives, Russian education remains relatively affordable, bolstered by government scholarships (though these need expansion and smoother administration). The prospect is strong if Russia enhances post-graduation support (alumni networks, linkages in Russia and Africa) and ensures high-quality, relevant instruction. Cultural Activities and Sports: Immensely Useful. They are the bedrock of «soft power» and genuine connection: Cultural Exchange: Builds empathy, dismantles stereotypes, and fosters shared human experiences that transcend formal politics.

IDN: What do Russia and Africa have in common? What initiatives could enhance Africa and strengthen future relations between Russia and Africa?

ZADI: The Russia-Africa Youth Committee’s fifth category of its operations is based on Shared Commonalities and Transformative Initiatives:

Shared Commonalities:

Quest for Multipolarity and Sovereignty: Both resist Western-dominated unipolarity, seeking a balanced global order where their voices are heard.

Post-Colonial Identity and Development Challenges: Shared historical experiences of external domination and ongoing struggles for full economic sovereignty and development.

Resource Richness and Industrialisation Goals: Possessing natural resources while striving to add value and industrialise domestically.

Focus on Regional Integration:

Security Concerns: Facing complex security threats, often requiring external partnerships.

Transformative Initiatives for Africa and Strengthening Policies.

Technology and Skills Transfer: Moving Beyond Resource Extraction. Establish joint vocational training centres and technology hubs across Africa, focusing on agritech, renewable energy technology, mining engineering, and digital skills.

Concretely, my leadership is driven by the conviction that youth are not just the future, but also active architects of the present Russia-Africa partnership. Our collective work at the Diplomatic Academy is about laying the intellectual, cultural, and groundwork for a truly strategic, mutually beneficial, and enduring relationship built on shared aspirations and pragmatic cooperation. The initiatives outlined above, particularly those driven by and for youth, hold the key to transforming this potential into a tangible reality.

*Kester Kenn Klomegah has diverse work experience in the field of policy research and business consultancy. His focused interests include geopolitical changes, foreign relations, and economic development-related questions in Africa, particularly concerning key global powers. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image: Abeng Zenge, Chairwoman of the Russia-Africa Youth Committee. June 2025.