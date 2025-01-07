Robots to the Rescue: Can AI Clean up Household Labour Gaps?

By Jessica Henn & Channe Lindstrom Oguzhan, ESCAP*

BANGKOK, Thailand | 7 January 2025 (IDN) — Imagine a world where cooking, cleaning and grocery shopping are no longer all-consuming recurrent chores. This vision is fast becoming a reality as the rapid evolution of automation and artificial intelligence transforms households across the Asia-Pacific region.

These advancements have implications that go far beyond cost-saving and convenience, touching on critical and stubbornly persistent issues like gender inequality and the lack of women’s economic empowerment, participation and representation.

The growing prevalence of domestic service robots, such as robotic vacuum cleaners and mops—which are already the most widely sold robots globally—is an early step toward this transformation. According to recent research, nearly 40 per cent of the time spent on domestic chores could be automated within the next decade.

This prospect holds the potential to alleviate a significant burden for women, who traditionally perform the majority of unpaid domestic work, thus enabling women to redirect their energy toward workforce participation, education, or leisure.

For the Asia-Pacific region, where female labour force participation trails men by an average of 30 percentage points, this shift could be transformative. In fact, some technologies are already being rolled out in the region. In Singapore, initiatives like HealthHub leverage technology to streamline caregiving responsibilities, particularly for the elderly, thereby reducing the burden on families.

Similarly, Japan has introduced AI-driven Human Support Robots to assist with basic care and support assistance, reflecting a forward-thinking approach to automation. While these examples are promising, the broader question remains: can AI bring about a true shift in caregiving responsibilities?

The history of household technology offers a cautionary tale. Washing machines and dishwashers, introduced as labour-saving devices over a century ago, have not eliminated the gender gap in household chores. While these tools reduce time spent on specific tasks, they often shift rather than alleviate the broader burden of care work.

Women continue to perform the majority of unpaid domestic labour, including the maintenance and operation of these so-called labour-saving devices. Frequently, the time saved is redirected toward other caregiving responsibilities, such as looking after children, supporting elderly family members or managing household logistics.

The same threat looms with automation: without a comprehensive basket of policies to address care, automation risks alleviating surface-level burdens without fundamentally redistributing unpaid care responsibilities. For many women, time saved by automation does not translate into opportunities for workforce participation, education, or leisure. Instead, they are often expected to “fill the gap,” taking on additional caregiving duties or household tasks.

As one woman observed, “While AI and automated innovation have saved me a few hours a week, the fact that my husband cannot take parental leave to take care of our children means I am still the primary caregiver and out of the workforce.”

Moreover, affordability and accessibility are critical factors in determining who can benefit from domestic automation. For high-income households, AI-enabled gadgets like robotic mops or smart kitchen appliances may already be commonplace. However, for low-income families, particularly in rural areas, these tools remain out of reach.

Without targeted interventions, such as subsidies, financing schemes or public-private partnerships, automation risks becoming another driver of inequality, benefitting the few while leaving the marginalized behind.

A systems approach to care recognizes that AI and automation are just part of the solution. While these technologies can save time and reduce some caregiving burdens, they must be integrated into broader care policies to drive meaningful change.

In this regard, ESCAP’s Model Framework for Action on the Care Economy emphasizes the importance of aligning technological advancements with investments in affordable and accessible care infrastructure, social protection, and employment policies.

By addressing systemic barriers, governments can ensure that automation enhances care systems and supports women’s full participation in the workforce, rather than reinforcing existing inequalities.

While the promise of domestic automation is undeniable, its implementation must be approached with caution to ensure it delivers equitable benefits. On one hand, it offers a pathway to alleviate the burden of unpaid work, challenge traditional gender norms, and empower women economically.

On the other, it risks deepening inequalities if not accompanied by broader care policies where accessibility, affordability and inclusivity are prioritized. By addressing barriers, investing in care infrastructure, and fostering inclusive innovation, the region can ensure that domestic automation becomes a force for progress—one that uplifts not just individuals, but entire communities, societies and economies.

*Jessica Henn is Junior Consultant, ESCAP; Channe Lindstrom Oguzhan is Social Affairs Officer, ESCAP [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image: A woman worker is controlling an automatic vacuum cleaner from her smart phone. Credit: Pexels / Kindel Media. Source: https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-operating-vacuum-cleaner-8566443/