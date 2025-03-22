Our Divided World: Insights of a Former Diplomat

UN Secretariat (centre) in the Midtown Manhattan skyline from Gantry Plaza State Park (with a thumbnail of Somar Wijayadasa inserted in the middle). CC BY-SA 4.0 - Photo: 2025

Jayantha Kottage* Reviews Somar Wijayadasa’s Memoirs

CANBERRA, Australia | 22 March 2025 (IDN) — “History repeats itself, but in such a cunning disguise that we never detect the resemblance until the damage is done”, Sydney J Harris

Somar Wijayadasa’s memoirs, “Our Divided World: My View from The United Nations” provide a reflective account of global events over the past several decades, emphasizing the increasing divisions and militarization in the world. The author, formerly a senior United Nations diplomat, shares his insights and experiences, aiming to educate readers about the importance of historical awareness in preventing the repetition of past mistakes.

Articles in Somar’s memoirs, “OUR DIVIDED WORLD”, serve to describe and respond to events of recent history. Indubitably, these events contributed to making the world a dangerously divided one. A reader who knows and understands history is better equipped to withstand the deleterious effects of history. It is to this end that Somar has done a great service by informing the reader about the events of recent history by recording and responding to them.

It is instructive to note some background facts about the author, Somar Wijayadasa. His older sibling served as a senior civil servant, the Cabinet Secretary, and Secretary (Chief of Staff) to the President at various times. In his capacity as a senior diplomat of the UN for decades and an experienced international lawyer Somar was involved in educating Americans about the Soviet and Russian legal systems. This gave Somar direct and privileged access to high-level academics both in the US and Russia. Thanks to these direct links and access to key personnel, events, and situations, Somar can write with authority and authenticity about the subject matter covered in these memoirs.

“OUR DIVIDED WORLD” comprises an array of articles that create a rich and vivid tapestry. These articles reflect his experience as a UN diplomat with valuable insight into global affairs over many decades. The articles presented in two volumes were written in response to significant events spanning the decades of his service at the UN. The author is motivated by a firm conviction that these articles will bear witness to how the world became a radically divided and militarized place with little or no regard for peaceful coexistence.

The poignant dedication of this work to the author’s late wife, Svetlana Wijayadasa, also a fellow employee of the UN, adds a deeply personal and emotional touch to the document. It sets a heartfelt and thought-provoking tone and provides context for the author’s motivations. While written at different times and describing diverse events, a common theme unifies most of these articles: the author’s passionate dedication to peace and understanding among peoples and his conviction that respect for the UN Charter, adherence to International Law, and the use of diplomacy to resolve conflicts would lead to that outcome.

In Volume One, the author skilfully interweaves personal experiences and observations to focus on the history of Russia and its interactions with various other countries, including his native Sri Lanka. The document offers a comprehensive historical overview, addressing a wide range of topics, including the role of the United Nations, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and Russia’s relations with Sri Lanka and Africa.

The author describes the mutually beneficial relations that existed between the US and Russia including the notable reduction of nuclear weapons even during the Cold War era. This broad coverage presents a holistic view of global affairs from the author’s perspective. This historical context is also valuable for readers seeking to understand current geopolitical issues.

The author’s first-hand experiences and personal anecdotes enrich the narrative, making it more engaging and credible. His interactions with key figures and observations from various international forums and events add flavor and authenticity to the content.

The document is educational, providing insights into international law, diplomacy, and the workings of the United Nations. It also discusses the importance of peaceful conflict resolution and the role of international organizations in maintaining global peace.

In Volume Two, the author provides a comprehensive analysis of global issues and reforms related to the United Nations, reflecting on

international law, nuclear weapons and disarmament, HIV/AIDS, and geopolitical dynamics, with consideration of the role of BRICS and China.

Volume Two is made up of a wide array of articles about the United Nations and its many successes and failures; the UN’s defining response to the HIV/AIDS pandemic by creating UNAIDS; the UN’s resolute efforts to abolish nuclear weapons; the peaceful uses of the Outer Space; its efforts on Palestine are described and sighted as examples.

In further articles China’s ambitious infrastructure project known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is discussed. Also discussed at some lengths are the Iran Nuclear Deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), UN efforts to curb the Arms Race, the imposition and use of sanctions, and other challenges to International Law. Still further articles describe and contextualize the BRICS association’s efforts to bring about a multipolar world order.

Among its many strengths is the inclusion of detailed historical context, firsthand accounts of events and key players involved, personal anecdotes, and thoroughness of coverage. The author’s passionate dedication to peace and understanding among people shines through, making these memoirs a thought-provoking work.

To me reading this work was a poignant experience tinged at times with much nostalgia given a personal familiarity with some of the places and events described and stories contained. At other times, I felt a great sense of loss and sadness at the many missed opportunities for peace and harmony among people.

I highly recommend “OUR DIVIDED WORLD: MY VIEW FROM THE UNITED NATIONS” to any student or scholar of global affairs, the UN and its work, or simply to anyone interested in knowing about the forlorn and dangerous path that the world has been on in the past several decades. Gaining knowledge about that sad path may well help shield the reader from suffering the consequences. As the saying goes, “Forewarned is forearmed”.

*Jayantha Kottage, a former Director of the National Registration Authority, Canberra, is a retired Civil Servant with over 40 years of service with the private and State sector organizations. Currently, he is enjoying retirement with an abiding interest in matters of science, art, literature, and current affairs. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Note: Since this book is meant for free distribution, feel free to contact Somar Wijayadasa (vijaysom.un@gmial.com) for links to the two volumes of his memoirs.

Image: UN Secretariat (centre) in the Midtown Manhattan skyline from Gantry Plaza State Park (with a thumbnail of Somar Wijayadasa inserted in the middle). CC BY-SA 4.0