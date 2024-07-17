Remembering Nelson Mandela

By J Nastranis

NEW YORK | 17 July 2024 (IDN) — “Nelson Mandela showed us the extraordinary difference one person can make in building a better world,” says UN Secretary-General António Guterres, ahead of this year’s Nelson Mandela International Day on 18 July—which reminds us, he adds that “combatting poverty and inequality is in our hands”.

The UN Chief added: “Our world is unequal and divided. Hunger and poverty are rife. The richest one per cent are responsible for the same quantity of planet-wrecking greenhouse gases as two-thirds of humanity.”

These are not natural facts. They are the result of humanity’s choices. And we can decide to do things differently, he said. “We can choose to eradicate poverty. We can choose to end inequality. We can choose to transform the international economic and financial system in the name of equity.”

Mandela believed that eradication of poverty was as a crucial issue. In his address to the UN General Assembly on 3 October 1994, he said: “…better life must mean an end to poverty, to joblessness, homelessness and the despair that comes of deprivation. This is an end in itself because the happiness of the human being must, in any society, be an end in itself.”

Furthermore, Guterres said: “…we cannot rest while millions of our people suffer the pain and indignity of poverty in all its forms….But it is equally true that hundreds of millions of these politically empowered masses are caught in the deathly trap of poverty, unable to live life in its fullness.”

Highlighting this issue, Mandela said: “As long as poverty, injustice and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest.” With this in view, the UN General Assembly established in 2014 (A/RES/68/275), the Nelson Mandela Prize. It was presented for the first time in 2015. The award ceremony took place on 24 July at UN Headquarters in New York, during the annual commemoration of the Nelson Mandela International Day.

The United Nations Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize aims to recognize the achievements of those who dedicated their lives to the service of humanity as guided by the purposes and principles of the UN, while honouring and paying homage to Mandela’s extraordinary life and legacy of reconciliation, political transition and social transformation. It is awarded every five years and was first awarded in 2015.

Three years later, in September 2018, his 100th anniversary, world leaders gathered at United Nations Headquarters in New York for the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. They adopted a political declaration committed to redoubling efforts to build a just, peaceful, prosperous, inclusive and fair world, as they paid tribute to the late South African President’s celebrated qualities and service to humanity.

Recognizing the period from 2019 to 2028 as the Nelson Mandela Decade of Peace, the Declaration saluted Mandela for his humility, forgiveness and compassion, acknowledging as well his contribution to the struggle for democracy and the promotion of a culture of peace throughout the world.

Heads of State and Government and Member States’ representatives reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the sovereign equality of all States and respect for their territorial integrity and political independence, as well as the duty of Member States to refrain from the threat or use of force. Recognizing that peace and security, development and human rights are the pillars of the United Nations system and the foundations for collective security and well‑being, the Declaration reaffirmed the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“We resolve to move beyond words in the promotion of peaceful, just, inclusive and non‑discriminatory societies,” leaders pledged, as they stressed the importance of the equal participation and full involvement of women and youth.

They also declared that racism, xenophobia and related intolerance represent the very opposite of the purposes of the United Nations and emphasized their resolve to protect the rights of children, especially in armed conflict. “Protecting children contributes to breaking the cycle of violence and sows the seeds for future peace,” the Declaration said.

In addition, leaders reaffirmed that each State has a responsibility to protect its population from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity. They underscored that civil society could play an important role in preventing conflicts, contributing to peace building and advancing efforts to sustain peace.

Further by the Declaration, they emphasized the importance of a comprehensive approach to sustaining peace by preventing conflict and addressing its root causes and strengthening the rule of law, poverty eradication, and social development. “It is clear that lasting peace is not realized just by the absence of armed conflict, but is achieved through a continuing positive, dynamic, inclusive and participatory process of dialogue,” they underscored.

They also welcomed the example set by South Africa in unilaterally dismantling its nuclear‑weapon programme and recalled the firm plea made by Mr. Mandela in favour of the total elimination of nuclear weapons. They further recommended “in the spirit of Nelson Mandela’s legacy” that the United Nations explore means to consider the needs of present and future generations in its decision‑making processes. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo credit: UN/Jean-Marc Ferré