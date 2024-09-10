OECD Finds Fault with Equality of Opportunities and in Job Market

By Jaya Ramachandran

PARIS | 10 September 2024 (IDN) — Women out-perform men in education, but this does not translate into corresponding job opportunities. The lack of equality of opportunity is reflected in students from less advantaged socio-economic backgrounds performing worse in standardised assessments. Early childhood education is key for reducing the impact of family background on educational opportunities, as it helps to close developmental gaps between children before they enter primary school, according to Education at a Glance 2024.

The report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) points out that since 2016, the share of 25-34 year-olds with an upper secondary qualification has increased from 83% to 86% across the OECD, while the share of 18-24 year-olds not participating in any form of employment, education or training has fallen from 16% to 14% on average.

Job opportunities have also improved: the employment rate among 25-34 year-olds without an upper secondary qualification has risen from 59% to 61%, and for those with upper secondary or post-secondary non-tertiary attainment, it has increased from 76% to 79%.

These positive trends are driven by 18-24 year-olds staying in education longer and a robust labour market. This does not mean that their learning outcomes are uniformly better, as the OECD’s latest Programme for International Student Assessment results showed a decline for many groups. As such, skills mismatches remain a problem in the labour market for workers at all levels of qualification, according to the report.

“While educational attainment and labour market outcomes have improved in many OECD countries, findings from this year’s report show that challenges remain. Expanding access to and the quality of education will allow countries to harness the untapped potential of underrepresented groups for the benefit of their societies and economies. It will also help ensure students from vulnerable households can catch up and are equipped with the right tools and skills to adapt to evolving labour market needs,” OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said.

“Our latest edition of Education at a Glance provides recommendations for policymakers to help improve equality in educational opportunities by enhancing access to high quality early childhood education, tackling teacher shortages, and better aligning education systems with labour market needs,” he added.

Girls and women continue to out-perform boys and men

The report shows that girls and women continue to out-perform boys and men by most available educational measures, including test scores, grade repetition rates, and completion rates at both upper secondary and tertiary levels. Girls tend to achieve higher scores in standardised assessments and are 28% less likely to repeat a grade at primary and lower secondary levels than boys. At upper secondary and tertiary levels, they are more likely to successfully complete their programmes in all countries for which data is available, with gender gaps often exceeding 10 percentage points.

However, despite their higher educational attainment, young women continue to face significant disadvantages in the labour market. The gap is particularly large for those who have not completed upper secondary education – the 47% employment rate for women aged 25-34 without an upper secondary qualification is 25 percentage points lower than their male counterparts. Among young women with a tertiary qualification, 84% are employed, which is 6 percentage points below the employment rate for similarly qualified men.

Children from low-income families

The report furthermore finds that children from low-income families are on average 16 percentage points less likely to be enrolled in early childhood education and care before the age of 3. In primary and secondary education, students from less advantaged socio-economic backgrounds perform worse in standardised assessments.

This early disadvantage persists across the different levels, affecting educational attainment. Students whose parents have not attained upper secondary education are 17 percentage points less likely to successfully complete their studies than their peers whose parents have a tertiary qualification, and this gap rises to 19 percentage points for those starting tertiary programmes.

While 72% of adults who have at least one parent with a tertiary qualification have also obtained a tertiary qualification, only 19% of those whose parents have not completed upper secondary education have tertiary attainment.

Early childhood education is essential

The report confirms that early childhood education is key for reducing the impact of family background on educational opportunities, as it helps to close developmental gaps between children before they enter primary school. However, it also points out to disparities in the available options depending on families’ income level, such the availability of sufficient childcare hours, and the proximity of publicly funded institutions.

Ten of the 38 OECD countries have lowered the starting age of compulsory education within the last decade to include some or all pre-primary education, which is now compulsory in 17 countries. Governments are also increasingly prioritising early childhood education in their budgets—public expenditure on early childhood education measured as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 9% between 2015 and 2021, significantly more than for other levels of education.

Enrolment rates in early childhood education have continued to rise across all age groups. On average across the OECD, 83% of children aged three to five are enrolled in pre-primary education in 2022, up from 79% in 2013. Enrolment rates for low-income families are particularly sensitive to levels of public funding and free access, putting children from poorer families at a disadvantage.

The widespread shortage of well-qualified teachers represents another pressing challenge, with recruitment of well-qualified teachers to replace those who retire or resign now a challenge in most countries. At the start of the 2022/23 academic year, 18 out of 21 countries for which data are available faced teacher shortages and had been unable to fill all their vacant teaching posts.

However, financial incentives alone are not enough to attract motivated candidates. Comprehensive measures are equally important, including sufficient professional support and strong public recognition of teachers in disadvantaged schools, pronounce the report. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Photo source: OECD