LDC Watch Expresses Solidarity with the People of Nepal

Asia-Pacific is home to several of the countries worst affected by climate change impact. Pictured here, the 2022 floods in Pakistan. Credit: UNICEF/Saiyna Bashir - Photo: 2026

By LDC Watch

BRUSSELS | 3 September 2026 (IDN) — LDC Watch is shocked and deeply saddened by the devastating flash flood that struck Nepal’s Rasuwa district and the Bhotekoshi–Trishuli river corridor on 26 August 2026. The loss of hundreds of lives, the displacement of communities and the thousands of people still unaccounted for are devastating. We extend our profound sympathy to the families who have lost loved ones, those waiting for missing family members, and all survivors facing trauma and loss.

We recognise and commend the Government of Nepal, the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, health services, local communities, civil society and volunteers for their ongoing search, rescue and relief efforts under extremely difficult conditions.

The disaster occurred in a rapidly warming and increasingly unstable Himalayan environment. While the precise triggering mechanism is still being assessed, the event highlights the growing risks faced by Himalayan communities as climate change intensifies. It is a stark reminder that the consequences of continued global warming and greenhouse gas emissions are already being felt by vulnerable communities.

LDCs are particularly vulnerable to climate crises because they are often located in high-risk areas and lack the resources and systems needed to prepare for, withstand, and recover from disasters. Yet LDCs, which contribute very little to global emissions, face some of the greatest climate risks and economic costs. The Nepal disaster therefore raises a fundamental question of climate justice: Who bears the cost of a crisis they did not create?

Humanitarian assistance is important, but it is not enough. Nepal and other LDCs need sustained international support for adaptation, loss and damage, recovery, reconstruction and climate-resilient development, without adding to their debt burdens. There is a growing demand for climate reparations from high-emitting countries that have contributed most to climate change. Stronger early-warning systems, disaster preparedness and cross-border cooperation are also urgently needed.

The Nepal disaster is a warning that current global action is inadequate. Major emitters must urgently reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen international support for countries and communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

The people of Nepal and communities across LDCs should not be left to pay for a climate crisis they did little to create. Climate justice demands responsibility, solidarity and urgent action.

At this critical time, LDC Watch respectfully urges the international community to stand in solidarity with the people of Nepal and extend support for the ongoing humanitarian response and recovery efforts. [IDN-InDepthNews]