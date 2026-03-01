Is Zionism an Existential Threat to Humanity?

By Seevali Abeysekera*

LONDON | 6 March 2026 (IDN) — With the world witnessing yet another war in West Asia, one needs to ask what the objectives are of the endless wars deliberately launched to destabilise nation-states in the region.

Why is West Asia the world’s single greatest region of perpetual conflict?

West Asia has some of the largest oil reserves in the world and is thus vital to the world economy. Within West Asia is also a single nation which prides itself as the world’s only ethno-nationalist state and one whose creation was the result of the Second World War, which resulted in the Holocaust.

The creation of Israel as the “world’s only Jewish state” resulted in the mass expulsion and ethnic cleansing of 750,000 indigenous Palestinians from Palestine to make room for primarily Ashkenazi European Zionists whose lineage is traced back to the Rhineland, modern-day Germany.

The resulting systematic ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from their lands and the very deliberate strategy of expanding the land mass of Israel have resulted in indigenous Palestinians being confined to de facto ghettos like the West Bank and the open-air concentration camp that was Gaza.

Gaza has now been obliterated by Israel into essentially uninhabitable rubble, and the West Bank is being systematically taken over by American and European Zionist settlers who have complete impunity to loot, plunder and murder.

Over the years, it has also been strategic Israeli policy to deliberately intimidate, destabilise and destroy all sovereign nation states within the region it considers inimical to its interests.

The policy has been to either make sovereign nations within the region vassal states or face the wrath of its high-tech military armed by America.

Any neighbouring or regional states that Israel deems inimical to its interests would be systematically destabilised by infiltrating MOSSAD operatives into those countries, using proxies such as introducing insurgency groups to start civil wars, by targeted assassinations of key individuals within those countries or by using the American sledgehammer of economic sanctions whose primary casualties are the poorest within those countries.

This tried and tested process of destabilisation has resulted in Lebanon, Iraq, Libya and Syria being systematically destroyed and becoming failed states where different factions, created and funded by America and Israel, indulge in never-ending cycles of internal bloodletting.

The creation of ISIS, an organisation whose bloodletting and depravity know no limits, is claimed by many to be the work of both the CIA and MOSSAD. One of the more striking aspects of ISIS is that they have never attacked Israeli interests nor conducted an operation within Israel itself. Perhaps ISIS stands for Israeli Secret Intelligence Services?

Whilst many of the Middle Eastern Kingdoms and Sheikhdoms have literally been bought and paid for by a combination of American bribery and coercion conducted on behalf of Israel, one single nation state still stands in the way of absolute Israeli hegemony within West Asia and the Middle East.

That country is Iran.

However, unlike all the other states destabilised and destroyed by the American-Israel alliance and the vassal states bought and paid for by them, Iran stands alone as the one entity that has the military might to cause Israel catastrophic damage to the point that Israel claims it is an existential threat to its existence.

The irony of this claim is that it is Israel that is an existential threat to all the countries in the region, as Israel is the only country in possession of nuclear weapons.

Iran, despite being a hideous theocracy, has been the one nation within West Asia that has aligned itself with the struggle of the Palestinian people against the systematic ethnic cleansing of Palestinians by Israel which culminated in the “Genocide in Gaza”.

What the “Genocide in Gaza” has highlighted is that Zionism, which had, until 2023, masqueraded as secular democracy, has essentially morphed into a very open and unapologetic form of Judeo- Nazism. America is a very willing enabler of its policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide. America essentially acts as a vassal state of Israel, eager to act at its behest and to go to war with any nation it deems hostile to Israel.

How did it come to this?

Firstly, every American President since JFK, except for Jimmy Carter, have been committed Christian Zionists. It is even claimed that the real unseen hand behind the assassination of JKF was MOSSAD. Circumstantial evidence does point in that direction, especially as Israel considered JFK hostile and inimical to its interests.

What is commonly referred to as the “Zionist lobby” also called AIPAC – America Israel Public Affairs Committee – is the single most influential political group within America. Its primary objective is to ensure that Israel remains sacrosanct within the US political establishment, with access to the levers of absolute power.

AIPAC receives its funding from millionaire and billionaire Zionists, Christian Zionists, and liberal Zionists, with its primary objective being to ensure the omnipotence of Israel. AIPAC uses these funds to ensure that only those who are committed supporters of Israel are nominated as candidates for either political party.

AIPAC is a true bi-partisan lobby group with 5 million members, 17 regional offices and very deep pockets. They are the ultimate 5th columnists for a foreign country but operating with complete impunity and total immunity, having direct access to the legislative and executive branches of the American political establishment.

AIPAC, in its current form was established in 1954 by a lobbyist for the Israeli government, partly to counter the international criticism of the Israeli massacre of Palestinians earlier that year. It is no accident that AIPAC, which was created to justify genocide against the Palestinians, has grown into the ultimate Israeli lobby group with thousands of paid propaganda prostitutes and cheerleaders who take to the airwaves and newsprint to justify the ethnic cleansing and systematic genocide of the Palestinian people and the erasure of their identity by Israel.

Most of the American industrial military complex, banking sector, investment sector and more recently the software sector have, as key stakeholders, individuals who are committed pro-Israeli Zionists or Christian Zionists. These stakeholders control the essential levers of power through wealth and have access to eye watering sums of money which is used to promote the Israeli narrative, to justify ethnic cleaning and genocide as ” self-defence ” and to be funnelled into organisations such as AIPAC to be used to both promote pro-Israeli politicians as well as to tarnish those politicians opposed to Israel as ” antisemites “.

Literally every single American President and politician together with those nominated by the incumbent president to his cabinet, need to take an oath not only to uphold the American constitution but to affirm unquestioned loyalty to the state of Israel under the guise of it of being ” the only Jewish state in the world ” – which by its very definition is the literal meaning of racism – and thus making Israel sacrosanct.

The incumbent American President, an intellectually illiterate malignant narcissist and convicted felon, severely compromised by his association to a millionaire paedophile whose connections with the great and the powerful are ensnaring those who had previously assumed they were above the law, is also totally beholden to the state of Israel with those within his inner circle, including his son-in-law, potentially being MOSSAD assets, committed Zionists or Christian Zionist zealots.

Consequently, under the incumbent American Presidency, the core objectives of the state of Israel have essentially morphed into American foreign policy.

As well as being the primary enabler of the” Genocide in Gaza “, the United States is now conducting its foreign policy and wars at the behest of the state of Israel.

Israel wanted a war with Iran but was incapable of conducting it on its own. Therefore, it became core Israeli strategy to ensure that America, under its incumbent deranged President, was commanded to start a war against Iran that only serves the interests of Israel.

The American electorate did not elect the incumbent malignant narcissist as President to start what is turning out to be a catastrophic regional war, which will have severe repercussions for the rest of the world.

Israel, however, demanded a war, and those Americans whose primary loyalty is to the state of Israel – born in America, citizens of America, but Zionist, Christian Zionist or Christian Nationalist (the modern-day Fascist) – convinced the malignant narcissist in the White House to order the bombing of Iran back to the stone age.

If a small European ethno supremacist political ideology which is what Zionism is, one which has morphed into open and unapologetic Judeo-Nazism, is able to control the levers of power in the most powerful country in the world in order to make it act in a manner that is detrimental to its own self-interests and to those of the rest of humanity, one has to ask – is Zionism an existential threat to humanity?

*Seevali Abeysekera is a retired businessman based in London. [IDN-InDepthNews]