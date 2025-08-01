Haiti Situation Report: Three-month state of emergency declared

Situation in Haiti

Haiti declared a three-month state of emergency on 9 August in the West, Artibonite, and Center departments to counter escalating gang violence and its impact on food production.

Two Haitian National Police (PNH) officers were killed in Kenscoff when their armored vehicle got stuck in a ditch dug by gangs and were killed as they tried to escape. Three others were wounded.

Only 12 of Haiti’s 100 displacement camps offer safeguard against sexual violence, leaving women and girls exposed to abuse, a UN official warned.

U.S. funding cuts have worsened conditions, forcing shutdowns and depleting post-rape kits, according to the UN Population Fund (UNFPA).

André Jonas Vladimir Paraison was appointed interim Director General of the PNH on 8 August, replacing Normil Rameau. He pledged to intensify anti-gang operations “while respecting the law and human dignity.”

A member of the Temporary Anti-Gang Unit (UTAG), a specialized unit of the PNH, was shot in the neck during a gunfight with the Gran Grif gang in Liancourt, Artibonite, and later died.

Former presidential candidate and businessman Joseph Harry Bretous was fatally shot while driving Pèlerin 2, Port-au-Prince, on 17 August. The motive remains unknown.

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck southeast of Port-au-Prince on 4 August, followed by 12 tremors in surrounding areas through the next morning. No major injuries or damage were reported.

After more than two years, a container of Italian NGO relief supplies finally reached Jérémie from Port-au-Prince, delayed by gang control and high transport costs, said Father Massimo Miraglio.

Situation on the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT)

Laurent Saint-Cyr became the fourth president of the CPT on 7 August, replacing Fritz Alphonse Jean. In his installation speech, Saint-Cyr promised to restore security, conduct elections, and organize a constitutional referendum.

With Alix Didier Fils-Aimé as Prime Minister and no elected officials in office, the government is directly in the hands of the private sector, marking a first in recent Haitian history.

The CPT is negotiating to give a private firm, reportedly including Erik Prince’s Vectus Global, control over the Dominican Republic border, including security and tax collection.

The plan aims to curb weapons trafficking and increase revenue, though no contract has yet been signed, according to the Miami Herald, citing a Haitian government official.

The proposal has raised concerns over accountability, the influence of the private sector on government, and potential complications for the MSS mission, particularly due to Prince’s use of weaponized drones and mercenaries in gang operations.

Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé stated in his 2025-2026 budget guidelines letter that $67.5 million is allocated for the holding of the constitutional referendum and elections in the “coming months.”

Situation on the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission

The Trump administration has expressed support for a UN plan to fund and provide logistical backing for the MSS mission. The U.S. plans to present a UN Security Council Resolution aimed at creating a UN support office to assist the MSS mission.

The proposal faces potential pushback from other Security Council members after months of delay.

Kenyan President William Ruto revealed on 19 August that he spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio by phone, during which they agreed on establishing a UN support office for the MSS mission.

MSS mission forces adopted new tactics to counter gang violence, focusing on anticipating criminal movements and reinforcing peaceful areas to prevent expansion, said commander Godrey Otunge.

Gangs in Dofunor, north of Port-au-Prince, were forced to flee following an ambush by the MSS mission and the PNH. Authorities cleared obstacles and reopened routes, allowing residents to move safely and farmers to access their rice.

International situation

The U.S. unsealed an indictment against gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier and U.S. citizen Bazile Richardson, alleging illicit U.S. funding of Chérizier’s network despite sanctions, and announced a $5 million reward for his arrest or conviction.

In a video message, Chérizier offered to cooperate with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) but denied that Richardson, arrested last month, financed his operations.

Only 9% of the UN’s $900 million humanitarian appeal for Haiti has been funded, said the outgoing UN humanitarian coordinator Ulrika Richardson.

Richardson highlighted that two million people face emergency-level food insecurity, 1.3 million are displaced, and 3,000 have been killed this year, urging international donors to act.

Greece donated €100,000 to the UN World Food Programme to support humanitarian needs following the recent earthquake and hurricane.

