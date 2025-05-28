Haiti Situation Report: Haiti blackout ends after security promises

Situation in Haiti

Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas were plunged into a blackout for 10 days from 13 May due to sabotage at the Péligre hydroelectric plant, Haiti’s main power source.

The shutdown was reportedly carried out by civil society associations from Mirebalais and Saut d’Eau protesting gang violence.

Fritz Alphonse Jean met on 23 May with Mirebalais and Saut d’Eau residents involved in the blackout. After the meeting, the residents agreed to restart the power plant, contingent on promises made by the Transitional Presidential Council and the government regarding security.

In a letter issued to Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, Haiti’s main fuel suppliers warned that the entire economy could soon shut down due to an “imminent risk of a complete paralysis of the petroleum sector.”

Industry insiders say the crisis is worsened by the U.S. terrorist designations of major gangs, which have led to increased extortion fees and fears of sanctions among fuel truck drivers, disrupting deliveries and pushing the sector closer to collapse.

Haitian gang leader Germine Joly, already sentenced to 35 years for arms trafficking and money laundering, was tried on 14 May in Washington, D.C., for allegedly orchestrating the 2021 kidnapping of 17 U.S. missionaries.

Joly denied ties to the 400 Mawozo gang, despite text messages linking him to ransom-funded weapons smuggling and the gang, causing a delay in closing arguments.

Prosecutors said Joly orchestrated the kidnapping from a Haitian prison with help from gang members, using the missionaries as leverage to demand his release and fund arms trafficking. He was found guilty by a federal jury on 16 May for his role in orchestrating the 2021 hostage.

Kamikaze drone strikes in Gran Ravin, Port-au-Prince, on 20 May killed at least 25 gang members and injured 40, targeting gang leader Ti Lapli’s base, according to Pierre Espérance, Executive Director of the National Human Rights Defense Network.

Espérance supports the use of drones, which he believes are effective against armed groups.

A ‘patriotic congress’ led by academics and diaspora leaders, set for 31 May to 21 June, seeks to unite Haitians around a shared focus on security, political transition, and institutional reform.

Huguens Noreston, alias “Noutwòp,” the right-hand man of Lucson Élan, leader of Savien’s “Gran Grif” gang, passed away on 16 May at his home in Savien under unknown circumstances.

A joint operation by the Haitian National Police and specialized units, including the Drone Unit, targeted gang leader Vitelhomme Innocent’s stronghold in Pernier, Pétion-ville, Port-au-Prince, on 22 May, resulting in multiple gang members being killed and weapons seized.

Hundreds of teachers and students protested in Cap-Haïtien on 23 May, demanding justice for teacher Williamson Saint-Fleur, who was assaulted by the special unit associated with the Ministry of Tourism, known as POLITOUR, during Haitian Flag Day mass on 18 May.

The protest also called for stronger penalties for police abuse, reparations for Saint-Fleur, and broader education reforms including better pay and working conditions.

The Malpasse customs post on the Haiti-Dominican Republic border near Jimaní has been seized by heavily armed men calling themselves “brigadiers” and led by “Benbenn”. They are preventing customs officers from accessing the site since 23 May and disrupting control over border goods.

Situation on the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT)

The CPT received the preliminary draft of the new Constitution of the Republic on 21 May, ahead of a constitutional referendum reportedly set for this summer to decide its approval. The draft was developed by the Steering Committee of the National Conference.

Some of the new measures in the draft are lower age requirements to hold high public office; fewer ministers, senators, and deputies; one mayor per commune; and the president will no longer be considered legally exempt from accountability, says Former Prime Minister Enex Jean Charles.

However, stakeholders are questioning the draft’s legitimacy, pointing to a lack of transparency and no clear evidence that the departmental consultations mentioned by the Steering Committee took place, raising doubts about how inclusive and representative the constitutional process was.

Situation on the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission

A U.S. decision is pending on a $200 million payment to sustain the operations of the MSS mission’s base in Port-au-Prince beyond 1 June, potentially extending it to March 2026.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. still supports the MSS mission but called for the Organization of American States (OAS) to take regional lead, admitting current international mechanisms are inadequate for tackling Haiti’s gang takeover.

International situation

Marco Rubio urged the OAS to play a larger role in addressing Haiti’s crisis, saying current strategies have failed and warning that the MSS mission alone won’t be enough to stabilize the country.

The Trump administration clarified it will not punish humanitarian aid groups forced to pay gang tolls to deliver aid in Haiti, despite recent terrorist designations of major gangs.

The bipartisan Haiti Criminal Collusion Transparency Act, introduced on 22 May, directs the State Department to investigate and report ties between gangs and Haiti’s political and economic conditions, aiming to hold gang leaders and their enablers accountable.

The UN Security Council will hold closed consultations on Haiti on 28 May, following pressure from the 10 elected members to act on the worsening crisis and revive stalled support proposals. The meeting aims to advance UN plans introduced in February on how to support the country.

