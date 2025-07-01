Haiti Situation Report: Gangs now control nearly all of Port-au-Prince, says UN

Situation in Haiti

Gangs have gained control of an estimated 90% of Port-au-Prince, and authorities are unable to stop escalating violence, say UN officials. The gangs are expanding their attacks not only into surrounding areas but also into previously peaceful areas.

The Viv Ansanm gang attacked a Haitian National Police patrol in Viard, Kenscoff, during the night of 5 to 6 July, killing SWAT officer Olrich Joseph, injuring two others, and setting an armored vehicle on fire.

Savien’s Gran Grif gang attacked the “Pat Chwal” police substation in Pont-Sondé, in the lower Artibonite region, on 3 July. Heavily armed individuals opened fire on the police substation premises, creating widespread panic in the area.

On the night of 5 July, Savien’s Gran Grif gang launched an attack on Petite Rivière de l’Artibonite’s town center but were repelled by law enforcement.

Critical services in Haiti’s border town of Belladère are under immense pressure due to deportations from the Dominican Republic and a surge in internal displacement, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warns.

Partial electricity has returned to Port-au-Prince, but the Péligre power plant remains offline following sabotage by Mirebalais residents on 17 June. E-power, one of Haiti’s main electricity providers, was asked to supply limited power to some neighborhoods while repairs continue.

Eight people, including three children, died in Gonaïves, the capital city of the Artibonite Department, on 25 June when two fuel tanker trucks collided, triggering a massive explosion.

Port-de-Paix residents are demanding accountability after $5 million in renovation funds intended to improve infrastructure were embezzled by officials and contractors ahead of hurricane season.

Belladère is also sheltering people fleeing gang violence in nearby Mirebalais. Humanitarian agencies are offering hot meals, cash assistance, medical supplies, and protection services, but say the needs far exceed current resources.

Two workers died and nearly a dozen were injured after a building under construction collapsed in Ouanaminthe, northeast Haiti, on 1 July. Local officials and residents blame the incident on unauthorized construction, ignored safety protocols, substandard materials, and a lack of oversight.

Haiti’s historic Hotel Oloffson was destroyed by gang violence in Port-au-Prince.

Situation on the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT)

The Patriotic Congress for National Rescue concluded on 27 June with proposals urging reforms in security, governance, and elections to end Haiti’s prolonged transitional rule.

Participants called for a reorganization of the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), police funding, and an end to foreign dependency. The Congress criticized the CPT’s inaction but emphasized national unity and broad implementation.

The European Union and Haiti signed an €8 million agreement on 3 July, to launch phase two of the “Education for Living Together” program. The initiative aims to promote social cohesion and sustainable development by modernizing curricula and improving rural and border schools.

Situation on the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, criticized Kenya’s leadership of the MSS mission, claiming Uganda could restore order in one month.

International situation

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on 27 June that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nearly 350,000 Haitians in the U.S. will end on 2 September, saying the move restores integrity to the immigration system and ensures that TPS remains a temporary measure.

South Florida community leaders and activists condemned the decision to end TPS, calling it unjust and dangerous. Officials are requesting a meeting with President Trump and pushing for both the reversal of the TPS decision and the extension of other deportation protections.

A U.S. federal judge ruled on 1 July that the Trump administration unlawfully ended TPS for Haitians, restoring protections until February 2026.

The Trump administration is seeking to cancel $9.4 billion in spending previously approved by Congress. The proposed rollback includes major reduction to UN agencies and USAID.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) is boosting maritime patrols as migrants increasingly turn to motorized boats. The RBDF’s strategy also includes deploying patrol vessels to the southern Bahamas to maintain a critical “presence and posture,” says Commodore Floyd Moxey.

U.S. lawmakers introduced the Strategy to Address Key Priorities Affecting Security and Empowerment in Haiti Act (SAK PASE Act) on 2 July. It would require Secretary of State Marco Rubio to submit to Congress a strategy to counter gang violence and advance stability in Haiti.

Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness emphasized the need to step up efforts, including the deployment of a multinational force and advancing long-term development initiatives, at the CARICOM Heads of Government meeting on 6 July.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te pledged to strengthen healthcare and food security in Haiti during a meeting in Taipei with Haitian Foreign Minister Jean-Victor Harvel Jean-Baptiste on 8 July. Both countries reaffirmed their strong ties and mutual support.

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. Haiti Matters does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. Haiti Matters does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@haiti-matters.org any additional information and corrections.

Haiti Matters is a collaboration under EEPA+, a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience. Haiti Matters is a network of people and organisations supporting the Haitian people. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. For the Situation Report on the Horn of Africa, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail. The Situation Report is published bi-monthly.