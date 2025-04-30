Haiti Situation Report: 35 gang members killed in Pacot clash

Situation in Haiti

At least 35 suspected members of the Viv Ansanm gang coalition were killed and 40 injured during clashes with Haitian police (PNH) and military forces in Pacot, Port-au-Prince on 23 April, according to a local human rights organization.

The PNH confirmed that six people died, including two soldiers, and said multiple gang members were arrested.

Gangs attacked Petite Rivière in the Artibonite region on 25 April, killing four people, including an 11-year old, and injuring 15 others. The attack was still ongoing on 28 April, with police battling the gang members, according to Bertide Horace, a local community leader.

Three Haitian soldiers were killed in Kenscoff on 20 April during combat. The day before, residents reported 10-15 explosions resembling kamikaze drone strikes in under 30 minutes.

A violent attack by the Gran Grif gang in Petite Rivière de l’Artibonite on 28 April resulted in two deaths, injuries to at least 10 people, and the destruction of several homes.

The commune of Carrefour went into a three-day strike on 28 April, led by Ti Bwa gang leader Krisla, demanding new interim leadership (mayor and two deputy mayors) to lead the commune. The area has been under gang control for over a year, with no government or police presence.

The University Hospital of Mirebalais has closed due to escalating gang violence, with staff evacuating and patients being transferred to other hospitals in the area.

The Gran Grif gang attacked the town of Gran Hatt, located between Dessalines and Petite Rivière de l’Artibonite, on 24 April. While no fatalities were reported, two people were shot and injured, and at least 13 homes were set on fire by gang members.

As part of ongoing police operations in Mirebalais, several gang members were fatally injured in exchanges of fire with law enforcement on 18 April. Two assault rifles and one 9mm pistol were recovered following the clashes.

Gang members took control of Radio Panic FM in Mirebalais on 20 April, renaming it “Radio Taliban FM” and using it for propaganda. It is the fourth Haitian media outlet hijacked by gangs in recent weeks.

Nearly 100 public school teachers have occupied the Ministry of Education’s local office in Port-de-Paix since 21 April, demanding payment of unpaid wages and better conditions.

The ongoing protest follows unfulfilled promises, disrupting education and escalating tensions over the education system’s crisis.

Situation on the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT)

The CPT condemned the violence in Pacot on 23 April and vowed to “do everything possible to restore peace and stability,” calling the mission to secure the population “sacred.”

Situation on the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission

The UN warned that the MSS mission remains underfunded, understaffed, and ill-equipped to respond to escalating gang violence. Only 40% of the planned personnel have been deployed, with 261 Kenyan officers awaiting equipment and logistical support.

The first contingent of 400 Kenyan police officers is set to return home in June after serving for a year under the MSS mission.

Kenya’s Cabinet approved the opening of a Consulate General in Port-au-Prince on 29 April, to provide strategic support to Kenya’s peacekeeping efforts. It will be headed by former Deputy Inspector General of police Noor Gabow.

International situation

Dominican authorities arrested 1,122 Haitians in irregular migration situations during nationwide migration raids and deported 1,042.

There has been an increase in the deportation of women, including those who are pregnant or breastfeeding, as well as children and newborn babies, from the Dominican Republic, according to the UN migration agency.

The U.S. is scaling back support for Haiti amid worsening gang violence, says interim chargé d’affaires at the United States’ mission at the UN, urging others in the international community to increase support.

China criticized the U.S. during a UN Security Council meeting for abandoning Haiti after helping form its CPT, enabling gang violence by failing to enforce an arms embargo, cutting aid, deporting Haitians, imposing a 10% tariff, and offloading security mission costs onto other UN members.

The Dominican Republic warned the UN that Haiti’s crisis risks becoming an international conflict, raising concerns about attacks on its consulate, trafficking of arms, and gang control of ports. It deployed 1,500 more troops to the border.

The World Bank has approved a $50 million grant for the Haiti – Resilient Landscape Project, aiming to address food security, improve agricultural practices, and support sustainable livelihoods.

The Trump administration will not apply the 10% tariffs on duty-free textile products exported to the U.S. under the HOPE/HELP legislation, says Minister of Economy and Finance Métellus on 27 April. He also noted ongoing efforts to renew the legislation before its September 2025 expiry.

Links of interest

35 suspected gang members killed in clashes with Haitian police, Rights Group says

Haiti – FLASH : 83rd day of the Battle of Kenscoff, 3 Fad’H soldiers killed in combat

Two people killed, at least 10 wounded by gangs in Haiti’s Petite Rivière de l’Artibonite

Carrefour Shut Down as Gang Leader Krisla Calls for Strike

Gang attacks force closure of Haiti’s ‘beacon of hope’ hospital as health crisis grows

Two more FAd’H soldiers killed

New attack in Gran Hatt, 13 houses burned

Mirebalais : Several Bandits Killed

Haitian gang takes over radio station, renames it Taliban FM

Teachers occupy Haiti’s northwest education office over unmet promises

DGM detains 1,122 and deports another 1,041 Haitian immigrants with irregular status

UN alert over rising deportations of Haitian mothers and newborns from Dominican Republic

Countdown to return of first contingent of Kenya police from Haiti

Cabinet Approves Opening of a Consulate General in Haiti

Haiti could face ‘chaos’ without more international support, UN envoy warns

U.S. says it can’t keep ‘shouldering such a significant financial burden’ in Haiti crisis

China accuses US of fueling Haiti’s crisis with failed arms embargo

Dominican Chancellor Warns Haiti’s Security Crisis May Spark International Conflict

World Bank provides US$50 million for Advancing Sustainable Agriculture through a Multisector Landscape Approach in Haiti

President Trump’s 10% Tariffs Will Spare Haiti

Disclaimer: All information in this Situation Report is presented as a fluid update report, as to the best knowledge and understanding of the authors at the moment of publication. Haiti Matters does not claim that the information is correct but verifies to the best of ability within the circumstances. Publication is weighed on the basis of interest to understand potential impacts of events (or perceptions of these) on the situation. Check all information against updates and other media. Haiti Matters does not take responsibility for the use of the information or impact thereof. All information reported originates from third parties and the content of all reported and linked information remains the sole responsibility of these third parties. Report to info@haiti-matters.org any additional information and corrections.

Haiti Matters is a collaboration under EEPA+, a Belgium-based Centre of Expertise with in-depth knowledge, publications, and networks, specialised in issues of peacebuilding, refugee protection, and resilience. Haiti Matters is a network of people and organisations supporting the Haitian people. The Situation Reports can be found here. To receive the situation report in your e-mail, click here. For the Situation Report on the Horn of Africa, click here. You can unsubscribe at any moment through the link at the bottom of each e-mail. The Situation Report is published bi-monthly.