Greenpeace Urges Poland to Seek EU Ratification of the UN Ocean Treaty

GDAŃSK, Poland | 8 February 2025 (IDN) — “Ratify Ocean Treaty” and “Ocean Treaty now!” were the messages Greenpeace Poland activists projected calling for ocean protection onto the iconic European Solidarity Centre building in the heart of the Gdańsk shipyard ahead of a high-level meeting between the Polish EU presidency and a delegation of European Commissioners on 6-7 February.

The Polish EU Presidency (from 1 January to 30 June 2025) is prioritising activities strengthening security in all its dimensions: external, internal, economic, energy or food. The Global Ocean Treaty could help deliver security through enhancing international cooperation, safeguarding marine ecosystems and eliminating harmful or illegal practices.

Greenpeace activists are calling for ratification by the Polish government as soon as possible and also avail of the current six-monthly EU presidency to get the European Commission to speed up ratification by other EU governments.

The Treaty needs to be ratified at the EU level as well as by each EU government individually. The EU, plus France, Latvia, Romania, Slovenia and Spain have already ratified the Treaty (but only Spain and France have so far submitted its ratifications to the UN). Poland and other EU governments have not.

Why ratification is important

The III UN oceans conference will be held in France this June. The Global Ocean Treaty will enter into force if at least 60 countries ratify it by then. So far, 17 countries have ratified the Treaty.

The ratification of the UN Ocean Treaty will accelerate ocean conservation efforts and the restoration of marine ecosystems in areas beyond national jurisdiction. The Treaty, once ratified, will be a vital legal tool to create marine protected areas on the high seas. Without the Treaty, it will be practically impossible to protect 30% of the oceans by 2030—a target governments agreed under the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

Anna Ogniewska, environmental policy coordinator for Greenpeace Poland, said: “People need healthy oceans to sustain life on the planet. Not only do the oceans help regulate the climate, they are also a source of food and jobs for millions of people. Unfortunately, the condition of marine ecosystems is deteriorating dramatically. Their protection and restoration are crucial for global food and environmental security, and to respond to climate change and biodiversity loss.”

Anna Ogniewska concluded: “The Polish government is already working to protect the oceans, including by joining efforts to restrict the operation of the so-called “shadow fleet,” ships illegally transporting among other things Russian oil. However, this is not enough. Only a global Ocean Treaty can help to genuinely protect our oceans and increase security on the high seas. The Polish government must lead global efforts to protect the oceans, enhance security and put this historic agreement into force”. [IDN-InDepthNews]

Image source: Greenpeace Poland