Global Inter-Faith Leaders Appeal for a Safe, Secure & Sustainable World for Children

By Dr. Mustafa Y. Ali*

NAIROBI, Kenya | 27 November 2024 (IDN) — Leaders from the world’s largest religions and faiths, representatives from international organizations, the United Nations, and governments have adopted a ground-breaking Declaration and Plan of Action to address the unprecedented challenges that the children face in the world today.

The landmark Abu Dhabi Declaration was adopted at the end of the three-day Global Network of Religions for Children (GNRC) Sixth Forum that took place from November 19–21, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

The Abu Dhabi Declaration rests on the pillars of safety, security, and sustainability. It covers a broad range of issues, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate-conscious stewardship, the role of families, and the dignity of the child in the digital world.

Key pledges in the Declaration include promoting dialogue across religions, cultures, and generations; fostering loving, inclusive communities that nurture ecosystems of peace and social cohesion; encouraging responsible living and advocating for child-centered policies that address social and economic inequalities, climate change, and environmental preservation.

The GNRC Sixth Forum took place as children around the world are facing infringement of their basic rights on multiple fronts. Violent conflict in DR Congo, Ethiopia, Iraq, Israel, Lebanon, Palestine, Myanmar, Niger, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Yemen, and other places has taken the lives and shattered the dreams of hundreds of thousands of children in the last year alone.

The Call of the Child

The Abu Dhabi Call emphasizes the urgency of taking action, calling on all people of faith, conscience, goodwill, and means to urgently unite to answer the call of the child with compassionate and dedicated action.

‘With over 460 million children living in conflict zones, they face not only imminent danger to their lives but also a highly uncertain future with the trust between them and the systems that should nurture them at breaking point, or having broken already’, the organizers of the Forum stated.

A large number of children attending the Forum challenged world leaders with a passionate call. “Our voices exist across your communities, asking not for extraordinary measures, but for fundamental rights: safety, education, secure and sustainable environments, and the opportunity to grow in faith, responsibility, and dignity”, the chidlren gathered in Abu Dhabi called on world leaders.

They pleaded with political, faith and all leaders, stating that ‘our call travels further than borders, cultures, religions, genders, and backgrounds, trying to remind you of your sacred mission to protect and nurture us … we persuade you to listen to our voices, which express our ideas, concerns, and willingness to work together, and the urgency for us to become one humanity.”

“The Abu Dhabi Declaration and Plan of Action is a strong statement of commitment by world faith leaders to improving the lives of millions of children who are experiencing hunger, abuse and violence at historically unprecedented levels due to armed conflict, poverty and climate change,” said Rev. Keishi Miyamoto, Arigatou International President and Convenor of the GNRC.

Addressing the Forum, UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, reiterated his country’s unwavering commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. He noted the progress made in reducing child mortality and improving access to education, healthcare, and quality of life as nations pay more attention to children.

However, he regretted the challenges that persist, including the preventable deaths of many children, poverty, and deprivation of education. Sheikh Nahyan affirmed the transformative potential of interfaith dialogue to tackle such challenges by uniting efforts and leveraging human creativity to help build a peaceful and prosperous future for children.

Child as a Permanent Priority

Noting that the protection of children was an issue of ‘permanent priority,’ renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah emphasized that child protection initiatives required urgent attention in areas of armed conflicts and wars, which expose children to major dangers that threaten their lives and tear their entity apart.

In his inspiring address to the Forum, the Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi challenged the world’s faith leaders: “If faith leaders do not rise above the boundaries of their religion and come forward to protect every child of any religion as their own, they are not serving their faith or God. Children who are in need may not come to knock on your doors, you must have the ability to listen to their silent cries. Enough talk, act now with compassion, my sisters and brothers!”

On an optimistic note, he then concluded, “If we are able to rise above our differences and genuinely care for one another, I have no doubt the light of our compassion will dispel the darkness and despair we see around us.”

In a similar vein, Mr. Kul Gautam, Chair of the GNRC Sixth Forum International Organizing Committee said, “The children attending this Forum are calling on religious leaders to abide by the lofty teachings of their faiths by helping to combat harmful traditional practices perpetrated by local priests, imams, pandits and rabbis in the name of religion. They are also calling on the leaders of government, civil society and the media to honor the commitments we have made in signing international conventions, human rights treaties and the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development.”

Mr Gautam was awarded the United Arab Emirates Community Service Award, an honor bestowed on him by UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister, HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed for his efforts in serving communities worldwide in various capacities, including while serving as UNICEF Deputy Executive Director. Highlighting his transformative contributions during his three-decade career with UNICEF, the citation honoring Mr Gautam read in part “on this day, we honour Mr. Kul Gautam, a global leader, and a tireless advocate for children’s rights.”

Dr. Kezevino Aram, Vice Chair of the International Organizing Committee of the GNRC Forum and President of Shanti Ashram in India noted that ‘answering the call of our children’ requires us to step up our efforts for children many folds more in our own communities and together with others. Going forward from Abu Dhabi, we resolve to combine prayers and meaningful action, cooperation, and creative visualization of a hopeful world with children.”

Mrs. Dana Humaid, President of the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities, commented, “the Sixth GNRC Global Forum has exemplified the power and potential of interfaith dialogue and collaboration. The inspirational Abu Dhabi Declaration marks a significant milestone in our collective effort to create a safe, sustainable, and secure future for every child. The declaration underscores the important role that religious leaders, communities, and families must play in building a hopeful world with children.”

The ceremony to adopt the Abu Dhabi Call was led by UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, and renowned Islamic scholar H.E. Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, among other dignitaries. More than 600 persons from over 75 countries gathered in Abu Dhabi for the Forum, which was convened by Arigatou International and hosted by the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities (IAFSC) . More than 600 additional participants from over 60 countries participated virtually.

*Dr. Mustafa Y. Ali is the Secretary General of the GNRC and Executive Director of Arigatou International, Nairobi. [IDN-InDepthNews]

