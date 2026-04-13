Emperor’s Epic Fury: The cycle of debt, war, and imperial decline

By Jayasri Priyalal*

Singapore. 4 April 2026. (IDN): The trajectory of human civilization is often defined by the

rise and fall of great empires, each following a strikingly similar pattern of expansion,

overreach, and eventual collapse. Historical evidence suggests that the demise of these

powers is rarely a sudden event but rather a protracted unraveling triggered by the loss of

strategic maritime control, the mounting costs of perpetual warfare, and the accumulation

of unsustainable debt. As we navigate the heightened geopolitical tensions of 2026, the

parallels between the ailing empires of the past and the current global order become

increasingly difficult to ignore.

The Geopolitics of Strategic Waterways

Control over the world’s “choke points”—strategic canals and straits—has long been the

bedrock of imperial dominance. The Strait of Hormuz serves as a primary example. From

1515 to 1622, Portuguese conquerors dominated the seas and controlled this vital passage.

Their hegemony was eventually challenged by a coalition between the British East India

Company and the Persian ruler Shah Abbas, who seized the strait and maintained control

until the mid-20th century.

Britain’s imperial status was inextricably linked to its ability to secure sea routes,

specifically the route to India through the Persian Gulf and the Suez Canal. However, the

drain of two world wars left the British Empire heavily indebted. The nationalization of the

Suez Canal in 1956 marked a decisive turning point, signaling the first stage of the failure of

the British imperial mission and the subsequent loss of the Sterling Pound’s dominance in

global trade.

The Evolution of International Maritime Law

In the post-WWII era, a new international order emerged, championed by the United States

and the United Nations, with the goal of maintaining world peace and respecting territorial

integrity. A monumental shift occurred in maritime governance through the leadership of

Sri Lankan diplomat Hamilton Shirley Amerasinghe. As the architect of the “Constitution of

the Oceans” during the Third UN Conference on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1973-1980),

Amerasinghe fostered a consensus that defined Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) and

established the “Common Heritage of Mankind”.

Despite the significance of UNCLOS, major powers have historically treated international

law with selective adherence. Both the Islamic Republic of Iran (1982) and the United

States (1994) signed the convention, yet neither has ratified it. This lack of commitment

has led to a failure to ensure the freedom of navigation through international straits, a

tension that has culminated in the hostilities of 2026 as the U.S. tries to mobilizes allies to

forcibly open the Strait of Hormuz.

The Contradiction of Founding Principles

The year 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of two seminal texts: Adam Smith’s The Wealth

of Nations and the American Declaration of Independence. Ironically, the current actions of

the American empire appear to work in direct opposition to the doctrines enshrined in

these documents. Smith’s “invisible hand” was intended to advance the broader good

through competitive markets, while the American founders expressed a clear preference

for non-interventionism and respect for sovereignty.

The unprovoked wars in West Asia in 2026 represent a departure from these founding

principles. Historical progress, fueled by the innovations of thinkers like Smith, Newton,

and Watt during the Industrial Revolution, has frequently been reversed by human greed

and the pursuit of absolute political and economic power. This “colonial agenda” has not

only resulted in human suffering but has also left the world to pay the price for

hydrocarbon emissions and climate change.

The Architecture of Debt and Reserve Currencies

The common thread among fallen empires is the reliance on debt to sustain power. From

the French Revolution and the Napoleonic wars to the twilight of the British Empire, over-

ambitious leaders have consistently used debt financing and taxation to fund their egoistic

visions.

When the British Pound lost its superiority as a reserve currency following WWII, the

Bretton Woods system (1944-1970) emerged, pegging major currencies to the U.S. dollar,

which was convertible to gold. The U.S. ascended as the new empire, fueled by its military-

industrial complex. However, this dominance was short-lived. Costly military interventions

in Korea, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia caused the war budget to soar and the debt level to

rise, making it impossible for the U.S. to maintain gold parity. In 1971, President Richard

Nixon unilaterally delinked the dollar from gold.

From Gold to “Black Gold”: The Petro-Dollar Era

To maintain its reserve currency status, the U.S. established the “Petro-Dollar” system,

mandating that petroleum exports be traded exclusively in U.S. dollars. This system, linked

to the SWIFT settlement network, allowed U.S. policymakers to continue increasing debt

levels while exercising geopolitical superiority through unilateral economic sanctions and

the freezing of foreign reserves.

This dominance is now being challenged by emerging economic powers. The BRICS alliance

is strengthening South-South cooperation and contemplating trade settlements in national

currencies to bypass the U.S.-dominated financial architecture. Even fossil-fuel-rich nations

like Venezuela have opted to trade oil in Chinese Yuan, though the continuing it is under a

cloud after the recent US intervention.

2026: The Intersection of War and Energy

As of 2026, the “Make America Great” (MAGA) movement continues to prioritize the

fossil fuel industry, disregarding climate change and scientific facts in favor of an illusory

vision of a “Great America” spanning from Panama to Greenland. While the U.S. is a net

energy exporter, the loss of "Black Gold" trading to the Yuan signifies a weakening empire.

The ongoing conflict in the Gulf threatens global stability. Economist Nouriel Roubini warns

that damage to oil production facilities could trigger 1970s-style stagflation, impacting

global equity markets and bond yields. If the destruction of infrastructure prevents the

supply of oil and gas to Asia, the world may see an accelerated shift toward renewable

energy or hydrogen-based fuels.

Conclusion: The Turning Tide

The history of empires teaches us that nothing is eternal. Just as the British Empire

diminished after two bloody wars and the loss of the Suez Canal, the current American era

faces a similar crossroads. The combination of soaring debt, unprovoked wars, and the

challenge to the Petro-Dollar suggests that the U.S. dollar-dominated global reserve regime

may be nearing its end. Change is inevitable; the only question remains whether this

transition will ultimately serve the better interests of humanity or lead to further

destruction.

* The author is currently a Director Asia-Pacific at UNI Global Union.