EEPA reports on Traders protest in White Nile

BRUSSELS | 6 August 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on Sudan, Ethiopia, EU agrees to set up maritime center in Benghazi, 3 opposition members arrested in Ethiopia, Traders protest in White Nile.

Migration and refugee situation (per 6 August)

A Kenyan High Court in Bungoma, Kenya, has reaffirmed that Eritrean asylum seekers must have refugee status determined through lawful, individual procedures, not based on blanket assumptions, reports the Refugee Legal Networks.

The court ordered several applicants who are currently in police custody to be transferred to Kakuma or Daadab refugee camps while their refugee status determination is processed.

The Bungoma High Court further summoned the Department of Refugee Services Commissioner to appear in the next hearing scheduled for 24 September and report on progress.

The EU agreed to set up a “Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre” in Benghazi, Libya, funded by Italy and Malta and run under its naval mission Operation IRINI, to improve maritime safety and help reduce migrant arrivals. The move is aimed at curbing migration on a major sea route.

No border control or migration policies can override the absolute international ban on sending people back to countries where they can face torture, said the UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, Alice Jill Edwards.

Refugees are increasingly being blamed for broader social and economic worries and often used as “scapegoats” in anti-migrant politics, warned Barham Salih the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention

Situation in Ethiopia (per 6 August)

Ethiopian federal police have accused three opposition members affiliated with the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Party (EPRP) of being part of an alleged plot to overturn the constitutional order by force.

The accused were arrested earlier this week with the EPRP saying the arrests are unjust and going against free political speech.

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) leaders announced plans to support reintegration and disarmament of Tigrayans who previously joined armed opposition, during the meeting of the Executive Council of the Tigray Regional State.

No specific armed groups were mentioned, officials referred to them as “anti-resistance forces”.

Delegates at Ethiopia’s National Dialogue Commission sessions on the “Federal Cities Agenda” walked out of the discussions, protesting what they called was a late attempt by ruling party officials to pre-define Addis Ababa’s status.

They argued that after weeks of deliberation, during which most working groups backed keeping Addis Ababa as an autonomous federal entity, facilitators introduced a directive aimed at designating Addis Ababa as the official capital of Oromia.

Amnesty International warned that fighting in Tigray, alongside continued violence in Amhara and Oromia, puts civilians at fresh risk of serious human rights abuses.

Civilians in Tigray fear further escalation after weekend clashes between the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENFD) and TPLF aligned forces, and even though fighting has stopped, hundreds of people have been leaving the region daily.

A landslide triggered by heavy overnight rainfall buried part of an Orthodox monastery in Sela Dingay, Amhara region, on 4 August, killing 14 worshippers and injuring five others.

Situation in Sudan (per 6 August)

The Northern State authorities and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have tightened emergency controls on goods transportation, blocking trucks from traveling to Darfur and Kordofan, arresting vehicles and referring some owners to court.

Traders say the crackdown is punishing civilian commerce despite official permits, with confiscation of goods, and heavy fines including for fuel and staple foods.

A two-day protest had been launched by traders in Ed Duweim, White Nile, to protest newly imposed commercial fees they say are financially unsustainable and will raise prices.

Residents in Port Sudan are dealing with a worsening heatwave crisis, including severe water shortages and power cuts exceeding 20 hours daily, leading to higher water costs and reliance on tanker-delivered water. Health authorities issued heatwave warnings urging people to avoid the sun.

SAF received 100 Mohafiz armored vehicles made by Pakistan Ordnance Factories, according to military sources reporting to Sudan Tribune.

A broad mobilisation campaign was launched by an East Darfur civilian administration aligned with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), to recruit fighters to join the battlefront in North Kordofan. Local leaders say they received official notice to support the campaign with mobilisation covering all localities.

International and regional situation (per 6 August)

A pro-forma hearing in the court case against Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam (Kidane) alleged of operating a criminal organisation and involvement in human smuggling, was held in the court in Zwolle, the Netherlands, on 4 August. Kidane attended the hearing in person without his lawyers.

Kidane was reportedly not expected to attend, as the judge said his lawyers had indicated he would not appear in person and sign a waiver.

The judge announced that the preliminary indictment amendments as well as requests for investigation will be addressed during the next procedural hearing set on 28 October 2026 at 9.30am.

Saudi Arabia has announced plans for a multinational maritime defense coalition covering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, bringing together eight coastal states including Egypt, Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea, Somalia, Jordan, and Yemen.

A security operation aimed at combatting gold trafficking has been carried out by Sudan and Egypt in the border areas between the two countries. Gold trafficking has been a lucrative business generating income for different military groups involved in Sudan’s conflict.

Puntland forces in Somalia have launched an attack on a military camp near Galkayo on 5 August and claimed to have taken control from the forces aligned with Somali federal government. Puntlant police said it “successfully concluded a planned security operation”, while arresting more than 100 people.

Links of interest

High Court Reinforces Refugee Protection Through Landmark Directions

EU finalizes plan for rescue center in eastern Libya as migrant departures rise

No shortcuts around torture ban as governments overhaul removal systems, UN expert warns

Refugees and migrants should not be exploited as political tools in campaigns, warns UN

News: Police accuse three EPRP-affiliated individuals of alleged plot to ‘execute terrorist attacks’, seek extended remand

News: Tigray Exec. Council announces reintegration plan for armed groups, urges Tigrayans to support revenue mobilization

National Dialogue Delegates Walk Out Over Addis Ababa Status Proposal

Ethiopia: Tigray Residents at Renewed Risk of Human Rights Violations as Violence Returns to the Region

Heavy rains trigger deadly landslide at Ethiopian monastery, killing 14 worshippers

الجيش يشدد الحصار الاقتصادي على كردفان

White Nile traders strike over rising fees as Port Sudan faces water and power crisis

Sudan army receives Pakistani armoured vehicles and drones, military sources say

Red Cross urges international aid as Sudan crisis deepens

RSF launches recruitment drive in East Darfur

Soudan: l’armée traque les paramilitaires FSR trafiquants d’or à la frontière égyptienne

Saudi Arabia forms Red Sea security bloc with five African countries amid rising maritime tensions

Puntland forces seize government-held camp in Somalia’s Galkayo