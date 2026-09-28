EEPA reports on ENDF captures Alamata

BRUSSELS | 28 September 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on the situation in Ethiopia, the situation in Sudan, the international and regional situation, ENDF captures Alamata, ASF troops advance in Afar, mobile networks and banks shut down in Tigray, SAF resume air strikes in Darfur

Strikes hit Bahir Dad and Kombolcha airports.

Fighting has continued in zones one, two and four of Afar region. The Afar National Unity Revolutionary Front released a statement saying that they regained control over kebeles in Zone two in Afar on 23 September.

New fighting was reported around Yallo, Afar, on 25 September.

The towns of Abala and Erebti in Afar have been captured by troops affiliated with the Alliance for Survival (ASF).

The Ethiopia National Defence Forces (ENDF) says it repelled attacks across seven North Wello localities, in the Amhara region.

Flights have been suspended and fighting has been reported on 24 September in Lalibela, Amhara region,

Fighting has been reported in Asketema, Chila, Deguasach, Hamusi, Gazgibela, Enjafat, Tekulesh, Gidan, Lasta, and Raya Kobo in Amhara between the ENDF, Tigray Peace Forces (TPF), Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) forces and Amhara Fano National Movement (ANFM).

The ENDF has reportedly retaken control of Sekota town in Amhara.

ENDF troops have captured Alamata in Tigray.

A heavy drone attack was reported at a gas storage facility in Adigrat, Eastern Tigray on 25 September.

A drone strike hit Hayelom Tabia in Sheraro, Tigray on 25 September.

Heavy fighting took place at May Gaba and Tselimo, in Western Tigray on 25 September. Some TPLF soldiers surrendered, but reinforcements kept the fighting going until the afternoon.

Tigray Television was hit by a drone on 27 September. The Tigray TV building was damaged and blackened, but there are no reports of casualties.

The Ethiopian Air Force destroyed a large anti-aircraft defense system located near the Mekelle area on 27 September. The Air Force reportedly carried out 17 drone strikes, causing heavy losses to TPLF forces.

ENDF North East command stated on 25 September to have killed 436 TPLF troops, wounded 220 and captured 44.

Conflicting information is disseminated regarding strikes hitting the Bishoftu Air Force base outside of Addis Ababa, with a first strike reported on 26 September followed by another on 27 September.

TPLF ordered the shutdown of Ethio Telecom and Safaricom. Ethio Telecom has been down since 24 September in the evening, while Safaricom was operating up to 25 September afternoon.

Bank accounts in Tigray have been blocked since 25 September afternoon.

Ethiopian Airlines suspended flights to Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region on Wednesday after Tigrayan forces seized the airport in the regional capital Mekelle from federal police, according to local sources.

General Abebaw Tadesse, deputy chief of the ENDF, made statements about recapturing Assab in Eritrea to gain access to the Red Sea.

The Gumuz Peoples Democratic Movement and Gonder Hibret for Ethiopian Unity have rejected their membership of the ASF, whilst the Southern and Gambela People’s Movement have reportedly submitted a request to join the ASF.

TPLF military commander Major General Gebre Dilla and the head of the Tigray Police Force reportedly defected to the ENDF.

Recruitment efforts for military service in Tigray have intensified since fighting erupted on 22 September.

The detention of people with Tigrayan Ethnicity in Addis Ababa has increased over the weekend (26 and 27 September).

Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, ENDF Chief of General Staff, affirmed that the ENDF forces are exercising restraint in their response to renewed fighting in Tigray because war would further disrupt the region.