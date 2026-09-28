EEPA reports on ENDF captures Alamata

BRUSSELS | 28 September 2026 (IDN | EEPA) — The following are the situation reports on the situation in Ethiopia, the situation in Sudan, the international and regional situation, ENDF captures Alamata, ASF troops advance in Afar, mobile networks and banks shut down in Tigray, SAF resume air strikes in Darfur
Situation in Ethiopia (per 28 September)
- Strikes hit Bahir Dad and Kombolcha airports.
- Fighting has continued in zones one, two and four of Afar region. The Afar National Unity Revolutionary Front released a statement saying that they regained control over kebeles in Zone two in Afar on 23 September.
- New fighting was reported around Yallo, Afar, on 25 September.
- The towns of Abala and Erebti in Afar have been captured by troops affiliated with the Alliance for Survival (ASF).
- The Ethiopia National Defence Forces (ENDF) says it repelled attacks across seven North Wello localities, in the Amhara region.
- Flights have been suspended and fighting has been reported on 24 September in Lalibela, Amhara region,
- Fighting has been reported in Asketema, Chila, Deguasach, Hamusi, Gazgibela, Enjafat, Tekulesh, Gidan, Lasta, and Raya Kobo in Amhara between the ENDF, Tigray Peace Forces (TPF), Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) forces and Amhara Fano National Movement (ANFM).
- The ENDF has reportedly retaken control of Sekota town in Amhara.
- ENDF troops have captured Alamata in Tigray.
- A heavy drone attack was reported at a gas storage facility in Adigrat, Eastern Tigray on 25 September.
- A drone strike hit Hayelom Tabia in Sheraro, Tigray on 25 September.
- Heavy fighting took place at May Gaba and Tselimo, in Western Tigray on 25 September. Some TPLF soldiers surrendered, but reinforcements kept the fighting going until the afternoon.
- Tigray Television was hit by a drone on 27 September. The Tigray TV building was damaged and blackened, but there are no reports of casualties.
- The Ethiopian Air Force destroyed a large anti-aircraft defense system located near the Mekelle area on 27 September. The Air Force reportedly carried out 17 drone strikes, causing heavy losses to TPLF forces.
- ENDF North East command stated on 25 September to have killed 436 TPLF troops, wounded 220 and captured 44.
- Conflicting information is disseminated regarding strikes hitting the Bishoftu Air Force base outside of Addis Ababa, with a first strike reported on 26 September followed by another on 27 September.
- TPLF ordered the shutdown of Ethio Telecom and Safaricom. Ethio Telecom has been down since 24 September in the evening, while Safaricom was operating up to 25 September afternoon.
- Bank accounts in Tigray have been blocked since 25 September afternoon.
- Ethiopian Airlines suspended flights to Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region on Wednesday after Tigrayan forces seized the airport in the regional capital Mekelle from federal police, according to local sources.
- General Abebaw Tadesse, deputy chief of the ENDF, made statements about recapturing Assab in Eritrea to gain access to the Red Sea.
- The Gumuz Peoples Democratic Movement and Gonder Hibret for Ethiopian Unity have rejected their membership of the ASF, whilst the Southern and Gambela People’s Movement have reportedly submitted a request to join the ASF.
- TPLF military commander Major General Gebre Dilla and the head of the Tigray Police Force reportedly defected to the ENDF.
- Recruitment efforts for military service in Tigray have intensified since fighting erupted on 22 September.
- The detention of people with Tigrayan Ethnicity in Addis Ababa has increased over the weekend (26 and 27 September).
- Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, ENDF Chief of General Staff, affirmed that the ENDF forces are exercising restraint in their response to renewed fighting in Tigray because war would further disrupt the region.
- The detention of people of Tigrayan ethnicity in Addis Ababa has reportedly increased significantly over the weekend.
Situation in Sudan (per 28 September)
- A drone attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) struck a fuel storage facility near Wad Madani, in AL Jarizah state on 27 September.
- The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) shot down several drones operated by RSF on 27 September in North Kordofan, Blue Nile and North Darfur. Separately SAF have resumed air strikes on Nyala, in Darfur.
- The Sudan Doctors Network accused the RSF of attacking the Sodari Rural Hospital in North Kordofan on 26 September, destroying medical equipment and depriving people of essential health services.
- A delegation from the Somoud coalition called on the United Nations Security Council to impose an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan and an arms embargo to cover the whole country, in order to protect civilians.
International and regional situation (per 28 September)
- UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary A. DiCarlo met with Eritrea’s Foreign Minister, Osman Saleh, in order to discuss peace and security in the Horn of Africa region on the margins of the UN General Assembly.
- Field Marshal Birhanu Jula accused Sudan, Egypt and Eritrea of financing and supporting the ASF groups. The SAF rejected this claim and in turn claimed that support for the RSF is still continuing from Ethiopian territory.
- The foreign ministers of Sudan and Egypt met in New York on 20 September together with Senior US presidential adviser Massad Boulos in order to discuss ways to de-escalate fighting and create conditions for a durable peace in Sudan.
- Leaders from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement and the Revolutionary Democratic Current met with the British parliamentarian Michael Bates to discuss the worsening humanitarian crisis, the growing number of migrants, and the risk of Islamists resurfacing in Sudan’s state institutions.
Links of interest
ACLED ALERTS: Ethiopia Conflict Live
Ethiopia: Ugugumo taken control of six districts in Afar region
Tigray rebels in ‘full-blown’ war with govt
Tigrayan forces seize control of three towns in Ethiopia’s Afar region
Tigray TV station hit by drone, rebels advance in north Ethiopia
ENDF Says It Is Exercising Restraint as Northern Ethiopia Fighting Continues
RSF drone strike hits strategic fuel depot in central Sudan
Sudan army downs drone in North Kordofan, resumes air strikes on Nyala
Sudanese doctors accuse RSF of looting hospital in recaptured town in North Kordofan
Sudan annual inflation hits 26.14% in August as currency swings bite
News: Ethiopia army chief accuses foreign powers of ‘pushing, supporting and supplying’ new armed alliance
Ethiopia accuses Sudan, Egypt of backing Tigray rebels as fighting rages
Sudan, Turkey weigh logistics hub to revive war-hit trade
Sudan civilian bloc urges UN to expand arms embargo, mandate truce
Egypt, Sudan and US officials discuss ending Sudan war
Sudan Democratic Current presses UK lawmaker on ceasefire, Islamist resurgence
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